Guillem Planques on his way to pole in Misano - Rookies Cup 2026
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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Planques heads tight Misano Red Bull Rookies Cup Qualifying

He didn't say thank you. He never does.
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
The top 16 KTMs are covered by less than a second at the end of Qualifying for the penultimate weekend of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup action for 2026. French 18-year-old Guillem Planques sits on pole in Misano with fellow countryman David Da Costa on the other side of the front row. Between them is 17-year-old Spaniard Fernando Bujosa.
At the crucial point in Qualifying, Bujosa and Planques worked together, with Planques benefiting from the slipstream to jump to the top of the timing screen.
Cup points leader Beñat Fernandez, the 18-year-old Spaniard, heads the second row of the grid on Italy's Adriatic coast with fellow countryman, 16-year-old Carlos Cano, 5th. Ryota Ogiwara, the 18-year-old Japanese who stands 2nd in the points chase, was 13th fastest and Kiandra Ramadhipa who is 3rd in the points table, sits on the 2nd row, 6th fastest.

5 min

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Misano Preview Clip

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup charges into the iconic Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli! 27 riders line up for 50 points across two epic races, but who takes the top step on Italian soil?

#23 TRAVIS BORG

1st - Guillem Planques 🇫🇷

“I'm very happy to take my second pole in Rookies Cup. I did one very good lap following Bujosa. I think it can be a very good race tomorrow."
Quotation
I would like to break the group and get away, but the straight is long here, and it will be very difficult.
#24 GUILLEM PLANQUES
"It might just be a very big fight, but I am happy with the bike setting.”
Planques in the garage of Misano having a break between sessions - 2026

Planques in the garage of Misano having a break between sessions - 2026

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2nd - Fernando Bujosa 🇪🇸

“He (Planques) didn't say thank you. He never does,” laughed Bujosa. “But that's OK; we tried to make something together, and it worked."
Quotation
If you can work like that, it is good for a great lap, and perhaps we will manage to do something in the race.
#69 FERNANDO BUJOSA
"The bike is working well and we are going to go for it like never.”
Fernando Bujosa in the pit lane of Misano after the QP session - 2026

Fernando Bujosa in the pit lane of Misano after the QP session - 2026

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3rd - David Da Costa 🇫🇷

“I'm so happy, it's my 2nd front row start in the Red Bull Rookies Cup,” enthused the 18-year-old. “It's not easy, but I rode alone, and in the straight I lost a bit, but I'm fast in the corners, and I recovered the gap."
Quotation
Thanks for the incredible bike.
#72 DAVID DA COSTA
"I have changed my style, and it's working well.”
David Da Costa racing the QP session in Misano 2026

David Da Costa racing the QP session in Misano 2026

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4th - Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸

“It's not bad; it's the second row, but I'm a bit mad because at the end of the session, Cano and I were on a quick lap and we caught the group riding slow in the middle of the track, and that was the end of that. Everything is good for the race though, the bike is working well. I am not quite as confident here as I am at some other tracks, but it's OK. I'm ahead of my Cup rivals.”
Red Bull Rookies Cup Alpinestars Race Suits in the garage of Misano 2026

Red Bull Rookies Cup Alpinestars Race Suits in the garage of Misano 2026

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Red Bull Rookies Cup KTM bikes in the garage of Misano 2026

Red Bull Rookies Cup KTM bikes in the garage of Misano 2026

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Finest Italian A-Stars leather in the garage of Misano 2026

Finest Italian A-Stars leather in the garage of Misano 2026

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Misano track walk before the FP sessions in Misano 2026

Misano track walk before the FP sessions in Misano 2026

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Track-Map detail during the track walk in Misano 2026

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Rider coach Dani leading the track walk in Misano 2026

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Birds eye on the pit lane action before the QP in Misano 2026

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Riders leaving the pit lane for the FP in Misano 2026

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Beñat Fernandez racing the QP in Misano 2026

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Guillem Planques on his fast lap to archive P1 for the races in Misano 2026

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Benat Fernandez racing the QP in Misano 2026

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Giulio Pugliese leading a group in during the FP session in Misano 2026

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Kristian Daniel full trottle during the QP session in Misano 2026

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Benat Fernandez enjoys his time in Misano - 2026

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5th - Carlos Cano 🇪🇸

“I'm happy because I'm feeling very well with the bike, and now I have a good setup for the race. Beñat and I were held up, but we are in the second line, and tomorrow we have a good pace for the race. I'm comfortable and confident with the bike. Tomorrow I can do more.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MISANO FP & QP Data

  • Qualifying - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
  • Free Practise 2 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
  • Free Practise 1 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

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