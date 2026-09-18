Kristian Daniel Jr. on pole for Red Bull Rookies Cup final round

In Spielberg, the final two races of the 20th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season decide the 2026 title. American 17-year-old Kristian Daniel Jr. will start from pole position for the first time in his career. Alongside him, Colombian 15-year-old Mateo Marulanda sits in second after his best Rookies Qualifying. Kyrgyzstan's 16-year-old Yaroslav Karpushin completes the front row.
Cup points leader Beñat Fernandez, the 18-year-old Spaniard, will start from the middle of the 4th row after a troubled Friday which started with a crash at the beginning of Free Practice 1 that lost him the entire session. His nearest rival, Ryota Ogiwara, the 18-year-old Japanese, starts from the back of the grid having fallen, unhurt, early in the Qualifying session. His bike was too badly damaged to continue.
Fernando Bujosa, the 17-year-old Spaniard who won Race 1 in Misano and stands 3rd in the points table, will start from the middle of the 2nd row after setting the 5th fastest time. His co-conspirator, French 18-year-old Guillem Planques, was 4th fastest, so sits alongside him on the all-KTM grid.
Planques cannot win the Cup, but he can certainly help Bujosa as he did in Misano. Others with slightly less chance in the points battle, like Carlos Cano, have work to do; the 16-year-old Spaniard who is 4th in the points table, qualified way down in 16th place.
Pole-sitter Daniel stands 5th in points and is 44 behind Cup leader Fernandez. Daniel is going to need all of the 50 points on offer from the two races, but he has certainly started out the right way.
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Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Spielberg Preview
Fast, relentless, unforgiving. Spielberg sets the stage for the Red Bull Rookies Cup finale. 50 points on the line in a razor-thin title battle. See what’s at stake in our Preview!
1st - Kristian Daniel Jr. (USA)
“It's my first pole position ever in my career! I was working towards it, but as you know, if you try to push it usually doesn't come."
I'm so happy that I did it at the Red Bull Ring.
"I really enjoy this track. I'm just gonna try to make everyone else's life hell tomorrow and Sunday; just pull the pin!”
2nd - Mateo Marulanda (Colombia)
“I'm happy because in the last races, the Qualifying, it destroyed my races. I think that is easier to start from P2 than P16, like in Misano!"
I just felt super good on the track here from the first session this morning.
"I have never been here before, but I felt like I've been here 20 times. I am very comfortable.”
3rd - Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan)
“I'm happy with that progress. In FP1, I didn't feel quite well with the bike. I changed the front suspension, and it was way better."
So in FP2, I already decided that I'm gonna rock with this bike for the Qualy.
"It turned out quite well, as the bike was quite stable, and I am looking forward to racing it.”
4th - Guillem Planques (France)
“I feel very good on this track, even though Qualifying didn't quite go the way I wanted."
Riders going too slow on the good line when I wanted a clear lap, so I didn't get a great lap time, but that's OK.
"The bike is good, and I think it will be a good race, a big battle, I think.”
5th - Fernando Bujosa (Spain)
“I made the work to try and take pole, but it didn't quite work. It is important that the riders in front are not the ones I am fighting with for the Cup; they are behind.”
The bike is good, I am ready to push very hard in the race, and I hope it is not a 20-rider battle!
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - SPIELBERG FP & QP Data
- Qualifying - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
- Free Practise 2 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
- Free Practise 1 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE