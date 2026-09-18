Kristian Daniel Jr. on pole for Red Bull Rookies Cup final round

In Spielberg , the final two races of the 20th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season decide the 2026 title. American 17-year-old Kristian Daniel Jr . will start from pole position for the first time in his career. Alongside him, Colombian 15-year-old Mateo Marulanda sits in second after his best Rookies Qualifying. Kyrgyzstan's 16-year-old Yaroslav Karpushin completes the front row.

Cup points leader Beñat Fernandez , the 18-year-old Spaniard, will start from the middle of the 4th row after a troubled Friday which started with a crash at the beginning of Free Practice 1 that lost him the entire session. His nearest rival, Ryota Ogiwara , the 18-year-old Japanese, starts from the back of the grid having fallen, unhurt, early in the Qualifying session. His bike was too badly damaged to continue.

Fernando Bujosa , the 17-year-old Spaniard who won Race 1 in Misano and stands 3rd in the points table, will start from the middle of the 2nd row after setting the 5th fastest time. His co-conspirator, French 18-year-old Guillem Planques , was 4th fastest, so sits alongside him on the all- KTM grid.

Planques cannot win the Cup, but he can certainly help Bujosa as he did in Misano. Others with slightly less chance in the points battle, like Carlos Cano , have work to do; the 16-year-old Spaniard who is 4th in the points table, qualified way down in 16th place.

Pole-sitter Daniel stands 5th in points and is 44 behind Cup leader Fernandez . Daniel is going to need all of the 50 points on offer from the two races, but he has certainly started out the right way.

2 min Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Spielberg Preview Fast, relentless, unforgiving. Spielberg sets the stage for the Red Bull Rookies Cup finale. 50 points on the line in a razor-thin title battle. See what’s at stake in our Preview!

1st - Kristian Daniel Jr. (USA)

“It's my first pole position ever in my career! I was working towards it, but as you know, if you try to push it usually doesn't come."

Quotation I'm so happy that I did it at the Red Bull Ring. #70 KRISTIAN DANIEL

"I really enjoy this track. I'm just gonna try to make everyone else's life hell tomorrow and Sunday; just pull the pin!”

Kristian Daniel Jr. in the pit lane of Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Mateo Marulanda (Colombia)

“I'm happy because in the last races, the Qualifying, it destroyed my races. I think that is easier to start from P2 than P16, like in Misano!"

Quotation I just felt super good on the track here from the first session this morning. #27 MATEO MARULANDA

"I have never been here before, but I felt like I've been here 20 times. I am very comfortable.”

Mateo Marulanda gets ready for the QP in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan)

“I'm happy with that progress. In FP1, I didn't feel quite well with the bike. I changed the front suspension, and it was way better."

Quotation So in FP2, I already decided that I'm gonna rock with this bike for the Qualy. #17 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN

"It turned out quite well, as the bike was quite stable, and I am looking forward to racing it.”

Yaroslav Karpushin moving from garage to track in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Guillem Planques (France)

“I feel very good on this track, even though Qualifying didn't quite go the way I wanted."

Quotation Riders going too slow on the good line when I wanted a clear lap, so I didn't get a great lap time, but that's OK. #24 GUILLEM PLANQUES

"The bike is good, and I think it will be a good race, a big battle, I think.”

The bikes are ready for the QP Session in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Mechanic at work in the pitlane of Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Mechanics preparing the KTM´s for the FP session in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Pit lane of the Red Bull Ring 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa is ready to race Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa racing the QP in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kristian Daniel moving from the Rookies garage to the Ring - Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kristian Daniel ahead of Kiandra Ramadhipa in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Afonso Almeida, Fernando Bujosa and Mateo Marulanda in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Mechanic working on the KTM in the garage of Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

5th - Fernando Bujosa (Spain)

“I made the work to try and take pole, but it didn't quite work. It is important that the riders in front are not the ones I am fighting with for the Cup; they are behind.”

Quotation The bike is good, I am ready to push very hard in the race, and I hope it is not a 20-rider battle! #69 FERNANDO BUJOSA

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - SPIELBERG FP & QP Data

Qualifying - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

Free Practise 2 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

Free Practise 1 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE