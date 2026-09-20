David Gonzalez leading Race 1 ahead of Fernandez in Spielberg 2026
© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

González the race - Fernandez the Rookies Cup - in Spielberg Race 2 stunner

"It's the best way to finish my time in the Rookies!"
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    📺 REPLAY - Rookies Cup SPIELBERG 2026 - Race 2
  2. 2
    1st - David Gonzalez 🇪🇸
  3. 3
    2nd - Fynn Krachtowil 🇩🇪
  4. 4
    3rd - Kristian Daniel 🇺🇸
  5. 5
    Cup winner - Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸
  6. 6
    Cup second - Fernando Bujosa 🇪🇸
  7. 7
    GALLERY - Rookies Cup SPIELBERG 2026 - Race 2
  8. 8
    Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - SPIELBERG Race 2 Data
Thrilling action from first to last corner saw David González dominate the final race of the 2026 season. But fellow Spaniard Beñat Fernandez took the Cup by crossing the Spielberg finish line 5th ahead of nearest points rival Fernando Bujosa.
Fernandez had been leading the Cup points table since winning the first race of the season in Jerez back in April, but the 18-year-old's advantage was never narrower than the 4 points he had over Saturday's Red Bull Ring Race 1 winner Bujosa, the 17-year-old Spaniard going into the final race today.
It was winner-takes-all, and the only rider other than González and Bujosa who could win the Cup was Japanese 18-year-old Ryota Ogiwara, who was starting from the back of the grid as he had on Saturday. In Race 1 he charged through to 7th. Today he had to do even better and charge; he did. Unfortunately, he was too late on the brakes into the chicane on Lap 1, crashed and took down luckless Australian 17-year-old Archie Schmidt.Ogiwara remounted but was right at the back, and Schmidt was out, nursing an injured finger.
So the Cup would go to Fernandez or Bujosa, and both were in the lead battle. In the closing stages González opened up a significant advantage, and the 18-year-old never looked like being caught. In the last lap, Fernandez and Bujosa swapped places many times while German16-year-old Fynn Kratochwil had forced his way into 2nd place, and Kristian Daniel Jr., the 17-year-old American, took 3rd.
Into the final corner, the Cup was still undecided. Fernandez was aiming for 4th, but his KTM touched the green; to avoid a penalty, he gave the place to Ethan Sparks but crucially still crossed the line 5th, ahead of Bujosa in 6th. Fernandez won the 20th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup by 5 points. He was born in 2007, the year that Johann Zarco won the first Cup.
01

📺 REPLAY - Rookies Cup SPIELBERG 2026 - Race 2

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Spielberg: Race 14

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Austria.

02

1st - David Gonzalez 🇪🇸

“It's the best way to finish my time in the Rookies. The first half of the race was tough; everyone was fighting very hard and I was pushed towards the back of the group. I had to ride very hard to get to the front, but once I got clear I could run my own pace, and I got a very good rhythm."
Quotation
It's been a great 2 seasons, and I wanted so much to win today.
#11 DAVID GONZALES
Top 3 Race 2 - Kratochwil | Gonzalez | Daniel - Spielberg 2026

Top 3 Race 2 - Kratochwil | Gonzalez | Daniel - Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

03

2nd - Fynn Krachtowil 🇩🇪

“We changed the bike a little from yesterday, and it really helped. I felt very comfortable on it, but it was a tough race; the riders were all being aggressive to make the best of the last race of the year."
Quotation
I pushed hard also and got to 2nd.
#20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL
"I saw that David had made a huge gap. I just said, I need to go there and push, I tried hard but couldn't catch him.”
04

3rd - Kristian Daniel 🇺🇸

“It was a bit of a different type of race than yesterday."
Quotation
The pace was a bit faster too.
#70 KRISTIAN DANIEL
"I'm happy with my performance, but perhaps I needed to be a bit more aggressive in the middle part of the race, because I just kept dropping back, and I didn't think that David was gonna make such a big gap. We'll take all these learning experiences for the future, and I'm super happy that I can end my 3 years of Rookies Cup with another podium.”
Top 3 Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - F. Bujosa | B. Fernandez | R. Ogiwara

Top 3 Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - F. Bujosa | B. Fernandez | R. Ogiwara

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

05

Cup winner - Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸

“Well, I crashed in FP1. That didn't help, but I knew I had the pace; these guys are not faster than me. I knew I could be fighting on the front."
Quotation
Before this weekend, I had doubts, same as any rider.
#7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ
"I'm not saying, like, I'm the boss, like Marquez. Anything can happen, and I think that's the point: you need to adapt to each condition, each moment, each situation. Well, you saw what happened; it worked out OK in the end.
06

Cup second - Fernando Bujosa 🇪🇸

“I took it to the boys in the front in the first laps, but I didn't have the best pace today. The bike today was different; in the fast corners, my front would start moving a lot, and I lost a lot on the exit of the corners."
Quotation
Yesterday, I was super comfortable; this is racing.
#69 FERNANDO BUJOSA
"Still, I tried; I'm 2nd in my first Rookie season, super, super happy.
07

GALLERY - Rookies Cup SPIELBERG 2026 - Race 2

Red Bull Rookies Cup riders in the pit lane of Spielberg - 2026

Red Bull Rookies Cup riders in the pit lane of Spielberg - 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Start of the last race of the 2026 season - Spielberg Race 2

Start of the last race of the 2026 season - Spielberg Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Benat Fernandez leading the field into Curve 1 in Spielberg 2026

Benat Fernandez leading the field into Curve 1 in Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Kristian Daniel Jr. racing into the Lauda curve in Spielberg 2026

Kristian Daniel Jr. racing into the Lauda curve in Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Kratochwill and Daniel fighting for positions in Spielberg 2026 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies racing through the Graz Curve in Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Fernando Bujosa chased by Fernandez during Race 2 in Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Fynn Kratochwil ahead of Fernandez and Daniel - Race 2 Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Ethan Sparks followed by Planques during Race 2 in Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Beñat Fernandez in the pit lane of Spielberg after his victory lap - 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

David Gonzalez is the happy winner of Race 2 in Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Fynn Kratochwil takes 2nd in Race 2 in Spielberg 2026

© Fynn KRATOCHWIL

Kristian Daniel becomes 3rd in Race 2 - Spielberg 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

08

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - SPIELBERG Race 2 Data

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

28'13.187

147.9

🥈

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

28'15.041

147.7

1.854

🥉

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

28'15.081

147.7

1.894

4

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

28'15.525

147.7

2.338

5

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

28'15.755

147.6

2.568

6

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

28'15.771

147.6

2.584

7

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

28'16.654

147.6

3.467

8

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

28'16.840

147.5

3.653

9

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

28'16.844

147.5

3.657

10

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

28'20.425

147.2

7.238

11

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

28'20.479

147.5

7.292

12

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

28'20.695

147.2

7.508

13

22

Alejandra FERNÁNDEZ

SPA

28'22.558

147.0

9.371

14

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

28'23.474

147.0

10.287

15

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

28'23.478

147.2

10.291

16

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

28'23.746

146.9

10.559

17

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

28'23.771

147.2

10.584

18

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

28'28.477

146.5

15.290

19

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

28'56.510

144.2

43.323

20

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

28'34.886

137.1

1 lap

DNF

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

21'34.685

145.0

4 laps

DNF

23

Travis BORG

MLT

17'58.636

145.1

6 laps

DNF

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

18'22.267

142.0

6 laps

DNF

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

Complete Race 2 Data -CLICK HERE

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