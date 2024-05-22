© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving
POV: What it feels like to cliff dive up to 27m
The divers at Red Bull Cliff Diving jump from great heights for a living, so how do they not chicken out when they step on the platform's edge?
Imagine you're standing on a cliff top, up to 27 meters above the ground, as high as an eight-storey building. You're looking down at the water, impossibly far away. As you stand at the edge, anticipation and adrenaline surge through your body. Would you jump or would you chicken out?
Overcoming fear is part of the job description for all the men and women in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, who reach speeds of up to 80kph in the seconds it takes to hit the water. Upon entering the water, there's a tremendous force exerted on their body due to the speed and height of the dive. "If you’re not nervous doing this sport, something is going to go wrong”, says diver Aiden Heslop. "You're gonna hurt yourself. The little bit of nerves are good."
Cliff divers cope with this fear through mental preparation, including visualisation and controlled breathing, alongside gradual exposure to increasing heights. They rely on physical conditioning and technical mastery to build confidence.
How does it feel like to enter the water at 80kph?
The feeling can vary depending on factors like your diving technique, body position and how smoothly you enter the water. Ideally, you aim for a streamlined entry, with minimal splash to minimise the impact on your body.
Unlike Olympic diving, where divers enter the water head-first, the height and speed of the dives in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series means that the divers must enter the water feet-first. If the entry into the water is wrong, the score and the diver’s body can suffer. A slight under or over-rotation can pull the diver off balance, increasing the risk of injury.