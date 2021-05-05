Find out everything you need to know about the XCO World Cup in Albstadt

Quiet and unassuming for most of the year, the small town of Albstadt roars into life every May when the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country World Cup comes to town. The racing in Albstadt is far from sleepy however and after not been on the World Cup calendar in 2020 there's sure to be some fireworks on the track when the Cross-Country Short Track race (XCC) kicks-off the racing at the German venue, followed by the main Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) races for both the women and men.

01 What's the schedule and where can we watch?

May 7: XCC – Watch here from 3.20pm UTC

May 9: XCO Women final – Watch here from 9am UTC

May 9: XCO Men final – Watch here from 12.15pm UTC

Where are we?

Albstadt can be found in south-west Germany, south of the Swabian Alb mountains and halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance. The geography of the area, with its open meadows, undulating hills and dense forests, makes it a great place to visit for those looking for some summer mountain biking. The bikepark, which is where the World Cup is held, is an obvious attraction to those who visit.

The town itself is home to 44,000 inhabitants and sizeable percentage of them come out to watch Germany's only World Cup stop. There will be no crowds this year, of course, but the hope is that 2022 will see a return of fans to the venue.

Albstadt sits right alongside quite a bit of forest © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

02 What's the track like?

In many ways it's an old-fashioned one. The 4.2km Albstadt track's technicality is relatively low compared to some of the later rounds. Correspondingly, though, the average speed is brutally high, so close racing is guaranteed.

The race starts on the town streets and then heads up into the neighbouring forest before it rolls back into town again on the start/finish straight. The course has two standout steep and long climbs and it's here where the race in Albstadt is ultimately won or lost. It's a narrow course as well, making it hard to overtake. A good starting position is essential.

Get a better idea of what the Albstadt course in all about in the video below:

Albstadt track explanation

The weather can also be unpredictable in Albstadt and races here have had their fair share of rain-affected days in the past. A lot of work has gone in to making the course more weatherproof in recent years however, with north shore-style wooded sections added.

03 What happened at the last Albstadt World Cup?

The XCO races at Albstadt in 2019 were affected by heavy overnight rain and then rain during racing. The women faced the muddy track conditions first, but at least it didn't rain heavily during their race, where American Kate Courtney took the race conditions in her stride to take her first elite World Cup win. Courtney led from the opening lap in a dominant display, finishing ahead of Switzerland's Jolanda Neff and Ukraine's Yana Belomoina .

Cross-country highlights – Albstadt

The heavens really opened during the men's race, making the track a slick and sloppy mess in the open sections. Ultimately it was Swiss rider Mathias Flückiger who made the best of the conditions to take the win. He won by over 30 seconds from Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel, with France's Jordan Sarrou third.

The 2021 pre-season form book

Going into the 2021 season there's still quite a bit of uncertainty about how the athletes will perform with life, training and racing still hampered by the global situation. The good news is that there's been some racing in Europe in the Spring, so those athletes who've wanted to race have found events to compete at.

Evie Richards took the win at the Super Massi Cup event in Spain in February, while more recently in April, Anne Tauber took a win at the XCO race at the Ötztaler Mountainbike Festival, where most of the top women athletes were competing. Mathias Flückiger won the men's race at Ötztaler, beating Nino Schurter, who was second. Henrique Avancini also has a win under his belt, beating Schurter in a sprint finish at the Capoliveri Legend Cup in Italy, where Kate Courtney won the corresponding women's race.

Evie Richards (far right) won the Super Cup Massi event in Banyoles © Adrian Moles/Red Bull Content Pool

Who's going to win in Albstadt?

Albstadt has a habit of producing ferociously close racing, so picking a winner is always going to be difficult in either class.

Mathias Flückiger appears to be the man coming into Albstadt on red hot form in terms of the men's race and, as mentioned above, he won the race here in 2019. Given their ultra-competitive natures, Schurter and Avancini will be challenging also.

There's also a couple of notable wildcards to add into this mix. The first of those is a name that looms large over the field – Mathieu Van der Poel. The Dutchman returns to cross-country mountain biking in Albstadt after giving the shortened 2020 season a miss. He's spent the early season racing on the road and winning, most notably the Strade Bianche one day classic race in Italy.

Guess who's back at the XCO World Cups – Mathieu Van der Poel © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The other wildcard also coming from a successful stint on the road is Britain's Tom Pidcock. Pidcock has raced very few mountain biking races and so far only in the U23 category, but the fact that he won both the U23 World Cup races in Nové Město last year and also the U23 Worlds despite having not previously raced at that level means he'll almost certainly be marked out as a contender come the race in Germany.

Tom Pidcock has taken to mountain biking like a duck to water © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot swept all in front of her in 2020, retaining her World Championship crown and winning the second XCO race at Nové Město. Now completely free of injury concerns, the Frenchwoman will be the lady to beat for the rest of the women's field.

Elsewhere there are some young guns looking to make a mark in Loana Lecomte, Evie Richards and Laura Stigger. All have been figuring high up in the classifications at pre-season races, so expect them to push the likes of Jolanda Neff, Anne Tauber and Kate Courtney up front.