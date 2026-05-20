Best soccer stretches before a match: Prepare like a champion

You wouldn’t expect a USWNT player like Jaedyn Shaw to show up cold to a match - and neither should you. Stepping onto the soccer field without a proper warm-up can leave you stiff, slow, and off-tempo. Your body needs to be ready to move, react and perform at the highest level and that starts with the right mix of dynamic stretches.

Proper stretches and light soccer drills are the perfect way to help prime your muscles, increase blood flow, and improve agility, speed and coordination. Unlike static stretches, which are best after play, these movements mimic the quick bursts, pivots and sprints you’ll use during the game. They can help increase blood flow, improve mobility and prepare your body for everything from sprinting down the wing to making last-minute tackles.

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By combining dynamic stretches with controlled movement, you activate the same muscles and patterns you’ll use during the game. This makes your first touches cleaner, your reactions quicker and your movements more efficient from the opening whistle.

Stretching is key for Jaedyn Shaw before a match © Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Leg swings

Leg swings open up the hip joint and prime the hamstrings and quads for sprinting, tackling and quick directional changes. Side-to-side swings also help engage the adductors and abductors, which are important for cutting in or out while dribbling .

Stand tall and swing one leg forward and back, then side to side

Targets: Hamstrings, hip flexors, inner thighs

Reps: 10-15 per leg

02 Walking lunges with a twist

This stretch combines strength and mobility. Lunging engages the lower body, while the torso twist works your core, preparing you for sudden turns, shielding the ball or making long passes. It can be particularly helpful for midfielders and defenders who need fluid hip and core rotation during play.

Step forward into a lunge and twist your torso toward the leading leg

Targets: Quads, glutes, hip flexors, core

Reps: 10 per leg

03 High knees

High knees fire up your lower body and elevate your heart rate, helping to bridge the gap between stretching and actual gameplay. The movement closely mimics sprinting mechanics, helping with quick accelerations down the wing or chasing a loose ball in tight spaces. This movement also reinforces proper running form, helping you stay light on your feet and maintain posture during sprints.

Jog in place, brushing your heels against your glutes.

Targets: Hip flexors, calves, quads

Duration: 20-30 seconds

04 Butt kicks

Butt kicks activate the hamstrings while warming up the calves and quadriceps. They’re great for forwards and wingers who rely on repeated bursts of speed and for anyone practicing sprinting mechanics before the match.

Jog in place, heels brushing your glutes.

Targets: Hamstrings, calves

Duration: 20-30 seconds

05 Toy soldiers

This stretch emphasizes hamstring flexibility while integrating dynamic balance and coordination. It’s extra effective for avoiding pulls when shooting or tackling and helps goalkeepers and field players maintain strong, responsive lower-back engagement during play.

Walk forward, kicking your legs straight and reaching with the opposite hand.

Targets: Hamstrings, lower back

Reps: 10 per leg

06 Side lunges

Side lunges stretch the inner thighs and strengthen stabilizing muscles needed for lateral movement. This is important for all players, but especially for defenders cutting off attackers and midfielders covering the width of the field. Side lunges also help build control and stability through the hips, which translates directly into sharper cuts, quicker recoveries and better balance in one-on-one situations.

Step wide to the side, bend the front knee and keep the other leg straight

Targets: Groin, inner thighs, glutes

Reps: 8-10 per side

07 Optional short static stretches

Trinity Rodman stretching her hamstring © Matthew Stith / Red Bull Content Pool

After dynamic movements, brief static stretches can help address tight spots:

Quadriceps stretch: Pull your heel toward your glutes to loosen the front of the thigh.

Calf stretch: Lean against a wall and press your heel down, improving ankle flexibility for better ball control.

Hamstring stretch: Sit and reach for your toes, aiding long-range kicking mechanics.

Butterfly stretch: Soles together, knees gently pressed down, opening the hips for smoother lateral movement.

08 Game-day warm-up tips

Start with light jogging or ball touches to increase blood flow

Sequence your stretches from larger to smaller muscle groups for max effect

Add short soccer drills like dribbling, passing, agility work and short sprints to connect your warm-up to real match movement

Combine this physical prep with mental readiness, including understanding how VAR works and in-game tactics like formations and positioning. The more you understand the game, the more effective your warm-up becomes.

FAQs: What are the best soccer stretches before a match? Dynamic stretches like leg swings, lunges with a twist, high knees and butt kicks improve overall performance. How long should a pre-match warm-up be? 10-15 minutes, including light jogging and short soccer drills like dribbling and passing work. When should I do static stretches? After the match or practice to cool down and reduce soreness. Can goalkeepers use the same warm-up as field players? Yes, plus position-specific drills like diving, lateral shuffles and quick reactions.

Step onto the pitch ready

Dynamic stretches are the bridge between knowing your position and executing it on the field. Warming up with these movements prepares you to move faster, react sharper and help lower your injury risk. Combine this with position-specific knowledge, whether you’re a goalkeeper or field player, and you’ll step onto the pitch ready to dominate.

The more consistent your warm-up routine and stretches are, the more reliable your performance becomes. So, lace up, warm up and bring your best game.