Noah Ohlsen busts fitness myths about aging: “There is no threshold”

Even though Noah Ohlsen has been competing at the sharp end of functional fitness for well over a decade, 2026 marks a wholly new chapter for one of the sport’s most recognizable names.

Following 10 consecutive appearances at the CrossFit Games between 2014 and 2023, as well as an impressive performance at the World Fitness Project , the 2026 season saw Ohlsen competing in the 35-39 Masters bracket at the CrossFit Games. It was here that a new chapter of his career was ushered in.

At the close of the multi-day competition in San Jose, California, 36-year-old Ohlsen emerged victorious against a competitive field and offered a unique glimpse of what’s possible when it comes to training and building fitness in your fourth decade.

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As he explains in an exclusive interview with Red Bull, his victory was built on a rare ability to bring the same trademark intensity to training that he did a decade ago, back when both Ohlsen and functional fitness were still finding their stride.

So, over a decade later, what’s Ohlsen's secret to fitness? And how can an average person in their 30s apply the same tactics and still build strength and improve overall fitness?

01 Busting fitness myths

“A lot has changed for me over the last 15 years, but my approach to training has really stayed the same,” explains Ohlsen, fresh off his victory in San Jose. “I'm able to bring the same level of intensity at 36-years-old as I was able to bring when I was just 25.”

Noah Ohlsen is proof that age doesn't have to slow you down © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

With a 475lb (215kg) back squat, a 540lb (244kg) deadlift and a 72-rep pull-up PB (to name but three), Ohlsen’s fitness statistics are undeniably impressive. Equally impressive, however, is that he’s still matching many of these around a decade after originally testing. “I’m still PR-ing things at 36 that I haven't tested since I was in my 20s, and that's exciting,” he says.

Consider this proof that he’s not throttling back, nor letting certain outdated clichés about competing in the Masters field dictate his pace in this exciting new chapter. “One thing that I wish I understood about recovery, training and health when I was in my 20s is that you can continue to train hard and feel good as you get older,” he continues.

Quotation The biggest myth is that the concept of ageing doesn't mean that you're capped on your capacity. Noah Ohlsen

“I thought that there was a threshold and that as you aged and crossed over that line into your 30s or 40s, your capacity would go down and your injury rate would be higher; I’m proving that that's not the case, along with a lot of my peers.”

For Ohlsen, the concept of aging in a competitive environment isn’t as cut-and-dry as it might seem. “The biggest myth is that the concept of ageing doesn't mean that you're capped on your capacity," he says. "That could be being able to lift just as much, or being able to move just as quickly, but now that I'm here, I'm doing it and pushing that threshold, I hope that that's inspiring to a lot of athletes.”

02 Striking a balance between hard work, fun and recovery

There’s a key philosophy at play here, and it isn’t strictly about amassing as much time as possible in the squat rack or grinding out reps on the athletics track. "To stay fit, strong, and healthy for the long run, find the balance between working hard and having fun," advises Ohlsen.

Ohlsen claimed a Masters victory at the 2026 CrossFit Games © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation As long as you continue to train, recover just as hard, eat healthy food, sleep well and stretch, you can still exercise in whichever way you desire Noah Ohlsen

It’s a sentiment distilled into the athlete’s own ‘Happy But Hungry’ mantra, one that’s seen him also experiment in alternative fitness races, including an appearance at the 2025 Hyrox World Championships , where, with CrossFit alum Chandler Smith, the pair finished in 54:12 and in 10th position for their age group. “Don't get me wrong; when the clock starts, I'm focused, and I'm a beast,” he says. “But in between, there are a lot of moments where I can be silly, have fun, and enjoy the process of training.”

Equally, the time spent between training sessions, where the compounding effects of eating well, gentle movement and adequate rest lead to significant progress, is just as fruitful. “As long as you continue to train, recover just as hard, eat healthy food, sleep well and stretch, you can still exercise in whichever way you desire, without having any sort of restrictions,” he says. “As long as you approach it in the right way.”

03 The importance of movement quality and smart training in your 30s

Ohlsen believes in finding the balance between working hard and having fun © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Traditionally speaking, life in our 30s can look considerably different than it does in our 20s. More family commitments, for example, or a heightened focus on work. Perhaps both (or neither), but with the movement into a new decade comes the need to make sure we’re training efficiently. “If I could give one piece of advice to somebody in their 30s who wants to stay strong and athletic, it would be to spend time learning how to move well and getting your body into good positions," says Ohlsen.

“If you warm up well, prep your body, take it slow, and teach your body how to move well, you're going to be able to move better, put all of your energy into that good movement and have it feel a lot better and last a lot longer.”

Ultimately, with smarter preparation, better recovery and a focus on moving well, Ohlsen believes that anyone in their 30s and above can continue to get stronger, fitter and faster for longer.

About the author Who is Ed Cooper? Ed Cooper is a freelance journalist covering HYROX, the World Fitness Project, and the broader fitness landscape for RedBull.com. With experience in reporting on wellness, technology and sport, Ed also focuses on evolving performance and training trends, delivering expert insights and in-depth reporting.