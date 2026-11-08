Fans take over Red Bull Jukebox Nashville with Max McNown

What happens when the audience gets the final say?

At Red Bull Jukebox Nashville , the answer is a concert unlike any other.

Following months of online voting, fans helped shape every aspect of the show, influencing songs, collaborations and unique onstage moments that brought new life to performances from Max McNown , Kameron Marlowe and Cassidy Daniels.

Fans helped shape every moment of the night's show © Andy Barron / Red Bull Content Pool

Held in Nashville on November 7, the third edition of Red Bull Jukebox Nashville transformed a traditional concert into an interactive experience where the crowd's choices became reality.

01 Max McNown delivers unforgettable fan-selected moments

For headliner Max McNown, the night became a celebration of both his music and his journey.

The Oregon singer-songwriter performed a career-spanning set featuring songs from all three of his studio albums, but some of the evening's biggest moments came from fan-voted surprises.

McNown welcomed Carly Pearce to the stage for the live debut of their duet, Not Falling Out , giving fans the first chance to see the collaboration performed together in person.

Another standout moment connected McNown's present to his past. Joined by Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson, he performed the fan-selected classic Hey There Delilah. During the song, stage visuals revealed rare footage of McNown singing it during his very first public performance in eighth grade, creating one of the night's most personal and memorable moments.

The result was exactly what Red Bull Jukebox is designed to create: a concert built around experiences that fans could not see anywhere else.

02 Special collaborations elevate every set

Kameron Marlowe performs fan-picked hits in Nashville © Catherine Powell / Red Bull Content Pool Cassidy Daniels welcomes John Osborne onstage © Andy Barron / Red Bull Content Pool

The audience-driven format extended beyond the headline performance.

North Carolina native Kameron Marlowe delivered a set packed with energy and emotion, including a specially arranged performance of Tell By Now accompanied by a string quartet. The song appears on his forthcoming self-titled album, set for release in January 2027.

Cassidy Daniels also leaned into the collaborative spirit of the evening. The rising country artist welcomed Brothers Osborne's John Osborne, who produced her debut album What Have I Got to Lose, for performances of Shine and Amen & Hell Yeah.

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The appearance carried extra significance for longtime Red Bull Jukebox fans, as Brothers Osborne headlined the inaugural Nashville edition of the event in 2024.

03 A platform for the next generation of artists

Lauren-Michael Sellers wins 2026 Red Bull Jukebox Songwriter Competition © Catherine Powell / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Jukebox is about more than creating unforgettable experiences for fans. It also helps open doors for emerging artists.

A highlight of the evening was the annual Red Bull Jukebox Songwriter Competition, presented by MINI USA. The program gives developing songwriters access to mentorship, recording opportunities at Red Bull Studios and the chance to perform on a Red Bull Jukebox stage.

This year's winner, Lauren-Michael Sellers , earned top honors for her song The Woman With Nothing To Lose. She was joined onstage by fellow finalists Kamryn Palmer and Walker Burroughs in front of the Nashville crowd.

As part of the prize package, Sellers also received a guitar from Yamaha, the event's music and instruments partner.

04 Where fans become part of the performance

Red Bull Jukebox continues that tradition by giving fans a level of influence rarely seen at live shows. Instead of simply attending a concert, audiences help create it.

From surprise guest appearances and debut performances to unforgettable full-circle moments, this year's Nashville edition proved once again that when fans control the playlist, anything can happen.