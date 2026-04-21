Red Bull Spiral feat. Tia Corine, Key’Nyata, Denzel Curry lyrics

Watch the Red Bull Spiral episode below and follow along the lyrics with Denzel Curry , TiaCorine and Key Nyata . Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

01 Watch Red Bull Spiral feat. Denzel Curry, TiaCorine and Key Nyata episode

02 TiaCorine verse

TiaCorine on Red Bull Spiral © Koury Angelo

Ofc you talkin s***

Ofc you booty mouth

Ofc I’m from the south

Ofc they fina doubt

That’s what it’s really bout

Just hear me out

wit just one tweet

can bring like my whole city out

Its silly how

You think I won’t just pop up

Like a wheelie now

I’m tweakin out

I got her diddyd out

She really freaking out

Like Peking now

Cause b**** You better duck

My aim be good asf

Like from the trunk

Dat mean it’s from the back

I just know where you at

I’m really that

And if you showed me love

You know I showed it back

I mean I’m speaking facts

Baby girl just check the stats

I been running s***

I overlap

They know I’m good for that

I mean what’s good with dat

Sorry that I’m true to dat

Just blame my tre4 hood for dat

And we can’t be the same

Cause like some jeans

Like b**** it’s hella gap

No cap

Like I don’t f*** wit hats

The same way I don’t f*** wit rats

No t******

But I’m litty

Cause this bitty

Still got stupid racks

They call me boss man t for that

Ofc you still see me for that

Ofc you still need me for that

03 Key Nyata verse

Key Nyata on Red Bull Spiral © Koury Angelo

Just this morning

I was stuck in drug traffic

on the way here speedin through the fog

risk it all just to make it clear

like a delayed flight

n***** wouldn’t make it here

takeout order cuz them n***** ain't wanna take it there

pistol layover my lap beam like a redeye

his spirit left his body how the force leave a Jedi

I'II burn this b**** down right now Lisa left eye

crash out I'm really jus cosplayin a rap guy-

but still get fly I'm handsome as it gets

I got you n***** babymommas trynna book me for some d***

it's understandable fasho but have some couth about you b****

rap n***** not my peers cuz all my peers still hold the blick

you don't know me like u think u do

so well rounded i might be rollin for a week or two

chillin wit a lady so electric that she pikachu

i move mountains so to hell wit seeing a peak or two

they wrote me off but still I grew

04 Denzel Curry verse

Denzel Curry on Red Bull Spiral © Koury Angelo

I’m in League of my own in the rapping division

You looking like Riddick you lacking the vision

I’m Loud as a drake in the distance

Leave out the family matters in business

I’m left with tough decisions

Stuck to witness Kama Sutra handbook

You Put Rappers in a f*** positions

Something vicious

When it come down to me rapping

The labels all know that I’m ready to do the thang

I’m putting belt to a** to most of you n*****

I’m looking like pootie tang

You n***** all cap no metal mask

And my method is bring the pain

W’s up We the Wu tang

But they wanna ride on the scythe train

Ferris Butane No Days off when it come to

Me Gassing

I Turn inspectors to a specter if you know what

ACAB is

This Ain’t no yellow car this a yellow jacket when

You look at the tactics

Never been yellow belly

But I write like Homer when it’s dope in the

Track list

No dissing this I got a bag of wins like Odysseus

Everybody wanna get cheese but they gotta take

The craft serious

Name me one better rapper then I’ll be better

lyricist

But when you say he the greatest rapper I’ll turn

To his greatest nemesis

I Kick it like kakarot combining Kyokushin

With kaoken

You think lying till one of you stumble inside of

A den

hunger on ten

either scarred for life or starve to death

way I spit can char your flesh

My verbiage is volcanic

Like that lizard with atomic breathe