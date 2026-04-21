© Koury Angelo
Music
Red Bull Spiral feat. Tia Corine, Key’Nyata, Denzel Curry lyrics
Check out Denzel Curry, TiaCorine and Key Nyata freestyle lyrics on Red Bull Spiral.
Watch the Red Bull Spiral episode below and follow along the lyrics with Denzel Curry, TiaCorine and Key Nyata. Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
01
Watch Red Bull Spiral feat. Denzel Curry, TiaCorine and Key Nyata episode
02
TiaCorine verse
Ofc you talkin s***
Ofc you booty mouth
Ofc I’m from the south
Ofc they fina doubt
That’s what it’s really bout
Just hear me out
wit just one tweet
can bring like my whole city out
Its silly how
You think I won’t just pop up
Like a wheelie now
I’m tweakin out
I got her diddyd out
She really freaking out
Like Peking now
Cause b**** You better duck
My aim be good asf
Like from the trunk
Dat mean it’s from the back
I just know where you at
I’m really that
And if you showed me love
You know I showed it back
I mean I’m speaking facts
Baby girl just check the stats
I been running s***
I overlap
They know I’m good for that
I mean what’s good with dat
Sorry that I’m true to dat
Just blame my tre4 hood for dat
And we can’t be the same
Cause like some jeans
Like b**** it’s hella gap
No cap
Like I don’t f*** wit hats
The same way I don’t f*** wit rats
No t******
But I’m litty
Cause this bitty
Still got stupid racks
They call me boss man t for that
Ofc you still see me for that
Ofc you still need me for that
03
Key Nyata verse
Just this morning
I was stuck in drug traffic
on the way here speedin through the fog
risk it all just to make it clear
like a delayed flight
n***** wouldn’t make it here
takeout order cuz them n***** ain't wanna take it there
pistol layover my lap beam like a redeye
his spirit left his body how the force leave a Jedi
I'II burn this b**** down right now Lisa left eye
crash out I'm really jus cosplayin a rap guy-
but still get fly I'm handsome as it gets
I got you n***** babymommas trynna book me for some d***
it's understandable fasho but have some couth about you b****
rap n***** not my peers cuz all my peers still hold the blick
you don't know me like u think u do
so well rounded i might be rollin for a week or two
chillin wit a lady so electric that she pikachu
i move mountains so to hell wit seeing a peak or two
they wrote me off but still I grew
04
Denzel Curry verse
I’m in League of my own in the rapping division
You looking like Riddick you lacking the vision
I’m Loud as a drake in the distance
Leave out the family matters in business
I’m left with tough decisions
Stuck to witness Kama Sutra handbook
You Put Rappers in a f*** positions
Something vicious
When it come down to me rapping
The labels all know that I’m ready to do the thang
I’m putting belt to a** to most of you n*****
I’m looking like pootie tang
You n***** all cap no metal mask
And my method is bring the pain
W’s up We the Wu tang
But they wanna ride on the scythe train
Ferris Butane No Days off when it come to
Me Gassing
I Turn inspectors to a specter if you know what
ACAB is
This Ain’t no yellow car this a yellow jacket when
You look at the tactics
Never been yellow belly
But I write like Homer when it’s dope in the
Track list
No dissing this I got a bag of wins like Odysseus
Everybody wanna get cheese but they gotta take
The craft serious
Name me one better rapper then I’ll be better
lyricist
But when you say he the greatest rapper I’ll turn
To his greatest nemesis
I Kick it like kakarot combining Kyokushin
With kaoken
You think lying till one of you stumble inside of
A den
hunger on ten
either scarred for life or starve to death
way I spit can char your flesh
My verbiage is volcanic
Like that lizard with atomic breathe