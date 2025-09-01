Gaming
© Red Bull
Gaming
Red Bull Tetris® Limited-Edition Can Celebrates Game’s Legacy
A special limited-edition Red Bull Tetris can is available to purchase Sept. 1 at participating retailers. The iconic game, now with Wiiings, energizes players like never before.
Inspired by the legendary game of Tetris, Red Bull is launching a limited-edition can to celebrate the iconic game, now with Wiiings. The Red Bull Tetris® can incorporates the colorful Tetrimino shapes from Tetris into the classic designs of 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz Red Bull Energy Drink cans.
Fans can scan the QR code directly on the can to play Red Bull Tetris*, a competition in partnership with Tetris that puts a new, exciting twist on the retro puzzle game, blending classic gameplay with brand-new mechanics like gravity flips, time-limited rounds, speed boosts, a unique Golden Tetrimino and special power-ups that challenge even a seasoned player.
*NO PURCH. NEC. RED BULL ACCT. REQ’D. TO REGISTER SCORES (free). Ends 10/31/25. US; 18+. Sweepstakes odds vary. Click here for add’l info., including Sweepstakes free method of entry and Official Rules.
Thousands of players are playing the high-octane game on their mobile phone to earn a spot on the leaderboard. The 32 highest-scoring competitors will be invited to go head-to-head on PC in-person in a 1vs1 bracket format at the Red Bull Tetris National Final, held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The winner will represent the U.S. at the World Final in Dubai where over 2,000 airborne drones will bring the first official live playable Tetris game to life inside the legendary Dubai Frame.
The limited-edition can is available in select retailers nationwide starting Monday, September 1, 2025, while supplies last. The Red Bull Tetris competition is open now through October 31, 2025, with the U.S. National Final taking place November 22, 2025, and the World Final on December 11-13, 2025.
Discover more about Red Bull Tetris, register to compete, and start playing today at www.redbulltetris.com.