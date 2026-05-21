Soccer rules explained: A beginner’s guide to understanding the game

There’s a reason soccer is the most popular sport on the planet, but let’s be real—if you’re new to the game, it can look like a lot of beautiful chaos. Whether you’re trying to keep up with Deyna Castellano’s explosive speed on the wing, the constant movement can feel a bit overwhelming. Toss in a soccer rule like offside, and it’s easy to feel lost.

Soccer rules can seem confusing at first, but they’re built on simple principles. This beginner’s guide breaks down the most important soccer rules - from scoring and fouls to positions and offside - so you can follow the game with confidence.

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The good news? Once you understand a few core rules, soccer becomes much easier and far more enjoyable to watch. At its heart, soccer is as straightforward as it gets: two teams, one ball, and a race to see who can put it in the back of the net more often before the final whistle blows.

Deyna Castellanos © Red Bull

01 How does a soccer match work?

A standard soccer match is 90 minutes of action, split into two 45-minute halves with a 15-minute halftime break. Unlike other sports that stop the clock for every whistle, the soccer clock keeps ticking. To make up for lost time, like injuries or substitutions, the referee adds stoppage time to the end of each half. This non-stop flow is exactly what gives the game its unique, high-energy rhythm.

02 What are soccer players' roles and positions?

Deyna Castellanos © Red Bull

Each team has 11 players on the field at a time and each soccer position serves a specific purpose.

The goalkeeper is the only player allowed to use their hands, but only within their team’s penalty area.

Defenders play closer to their own goal and focus on stopping attacks. Midfielders operate across the field, linking defense and offense while controlling the pace of the game. This requires incredible ball control , as they often have to keep the ball under pressure in crowded areas. Forwards, also known as strikers, are positioned closest to the opponent’s goal and are primarily responsible for scoring.

While these roles provide structure, soccer is fluid, so players often move across positions during play.

Main takeaways:

Each team has 11 players

Only the goalkeeper can use hands (in the box)

Positions include defenders, midfielders, and forwards

Players often move and adapt during play

Pro tip: Look for the "Half-Turn." Elite midfielders like Olivia Moultrie or Jaedyn Shaw often receive the ball on a "half-turn,” angling their bodies toward the goal before the ball even reaches them.

03 How do fouls and free kicks work?

Soccer is physical, but it isn’t a free-for-all.

Tripping, pushing, or reckless kicking will get you a whistle. Most fouls result in a free kick for the other team, but if a defender commits a foul inside their own penalty box, it’s a penalty kick. This is the ultimate showdown: one attacker vs. the goalkeeper (goalie) from 12 yards out.

Main takeaways:

Fouls include tripping, pushing, holding, kicking

Most fouls result in a free kick

Fouls in the box lead to a penalty kick

Penalties are high-scoring opportunities

04 What are yellow cards and red cards?

To maintain fairness and safety, referees use a card system to discipline players.

A yellow card serves as a warning for unsportsmanlike behavior or repeated fouls. A red card, on the other hand, results in immediate ejection from the match. When a player is sent off, their team must continue with one fewer player for the remainder of the game.

This can significantly impact the outcome, as playing short-handed creates both defensive and offensive challenges.

Main takeaways:

Yellow card = warning

Red card = ejection from the game (the team can’t replace them. They have to finish the game a player down)

Discipline can change the outcome of a match

05 What is the offside rule in soccer?

The offside rule is often the most difficult for beginners to grasp, but its purpose is simple: to prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage by waiting near the opponent’s goal.

A player is considered offside if they are closer to the opponent’s goal than both the ball and the second-last defender at the moment the ball is passed to them, and they are actively involved in the play.

While the run can seem complicated in theory, it becomes easier to recognize with practice and observation.

Main takeaways:

Prevents players from “goal-hanging”

Player must be behind the ball or second-last defender

Timing of the pass is critical

Gets easier to understand with experience

06 What happens when the ball goes out?

When the soccer ball leaves the field of play, the game restarts in different ways depending on how it went out.

If the ball crosses the sideline, a throw-in is awarded. Throw-in rules:

Both feet must stay on the ground

Ball is thrown over the head with both hands

Cannot score directly from a throw-in

If it crosses the goal line and was last touched by a defender, the attacking team receives a corner kick. If it was last touched by an attacker, the defending team is given a goal kick.

These restarts help maintain the rhythm of the game while giving both teams opportunities to regain possession.

Main takeaways:

Throw-in = ball out on the sideline

Corner kick = defender touched it last

Goal kick = attacker touched it last

Restarts keep the game organized and flowing

07 Soccer FAQs

How long is a soccer game? A soccer game lasts 90 minutes. The game is split into two 45-minute halves, with a halftime break. Extra stoppage time is added for delays. What happens if soccer ends in a tie? Some games end in a draw. In knockout matches, teams play extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout. What is a penalty kick? A penalty kick is awarded for a foul inside the penalty area. It’s a one-on-one shot from the penalty spot against the goalkeeper. What is a yellow card vs. a red card? A yellow card is a warning and a red card the player is sent off. What does VAR stand for in soccer? VAR stands for Video Assistant Referee . It is a technology-based system used to help officials review "clear and obvious" errors in game-changing situations.

Soccer rules made simple

Now that you’ve got the basics down, watching the game feels less like a guessing game and more like the beautiful game it’s meant to be. As you continue watching or even hit the pitch yourself, remember to take care of your body with the right stretches to help you recover after a soccer match . All of this knowledge is the foundation for enjoying soccer not just as a spectator, but as someone who truly understands the game.