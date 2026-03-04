Meet the Super Six transforming surfing and the stars of “Now Days”

Great rivalries have always been the engine of sport, spurring athletes to new heights to redefine what’s possible. Stars are made from rivals’ competitive push towards excellence and innovation. There’s no Serena without Venus, no Larry without Magic, no Ali without Frazier, nor Lipinski and Kwan. These iconic matchups didn’t just produce champions - they transformed entire sports.

In surfing, the future is happening now. There’s currently 6 young women who are rivals but they’re also comrades and they’re in the midst of over-hauling what’s possible on a surfboard. As the stars of Red Bull’s groundbreaking new film “Now Days” , their abilities are so transformative and courageous, the group has been deemed “The Super Six” : Caroline Marks , Caitlin Simmers, Molly Picklum , Erin Brooks , Sierra Kerr, and Sky Brown.

The Super Six women, are the trailblazers of Now Days © Arto Saari

01 Watch the Now Days teaser

1 min Watch Now Days teaser Now Days is a cinematic capture of a generational leap, the Super Six outside of competition, allowing their friendly rivalries to drive their progression quest in dangerous surf around the globe.

Like the Fab Five did for basketball, this daredevil cohort is not only setting new standards for competition - they are shaping the future of the sport itself, inspiring multi generations, and captivating audiences worldwide.

Each of these trailblazers showcased an uncanny natural ability by the time they became teenagers. Now in their late teens and early twenties, they’re exceeding the high expectations set before them; winning world titles, Olympic medals, and evolving the art and sport of surfing every time they enter the water. As the LA28 Olympic Games approach and with surfing as California’s quintessential sport, they are in prime position to become superstars.

NOW DAYS is a new surf film following this history in the making. It is a cinematic capture of a generational leap, the Super Six outside of competition, allowing their friendly rivalries to drive their progression quest in dangerous surf around the globe.

Meet the Super Six:

02 Caroline Marks - “The Tactician” or “the Catalyst”

Caroline Marks ascends surfing's throne © Cait Miers/World Surf League

Notable Stats:

2018 Rookie of the Year at 16

2023 World Champion

2024 Olympic Gold Medalist

As a World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Marks has learned to match her competitive intellect with her powerful surfing approach, finishing in the top 2 in the world from 2023-2025. A Floridian and one of six siblings, Marks was influenced by her brothers from the young age of 8 to start competing and exploring surf travel and by the time she was 16, she was the Rookie of the Year on the World Tour.

Marks recognizes the reality of competing against her world-class peers remarking, “it's cutthroat and it's gnarly, but that's just the cold, hard truth. We aren't on the same team, but we are part of the same generation.” She feels the generation she is a part of is evolving the sport to new heights and her respect for the special nature of her rivals brought her to the Red Bull management team to pitch the idea of making a generational film about this rising group of super stars; Now Days was born. Marks isn’t threatened by her competition, rather inspired. Greatness recognizes greatness.

Kerr feels the same, “Caroline’s the most precise surfer I’ve ever met. Every time you look, she’s going to hit the perfect spot on the wave. To see that is crazy, she’s so consistent.”

03 Caitlin Simmers - “The Wave Dancer” or “the Prodigy”

Caity Simmers: 2024's WSL Women’s World Champion © Jimmy Wilson/Red Bull Content Pool

Notable Stats:

2023 Rookie of the Year

2024 World Champion

Californian Simmers won the World Title in 2024 at the ripe age of 18 in just her sophomore year on tour. She shook surf culture with her dominating win at the season opener 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro, with her victory speech mic drop definitively setting the record straight saying, “Pipeline is for the f**** girls!”

Widely praised for her unique aesthetic, Simmers describes surfing as “wave dancing”, and it shows. Her technique and style shines in a variety of waves, handedly earning her 6 tour wins in her first three years on tour. Outside of competition, she is pushing her aerial abilities and tube-riding skills, all while producing and editing her own surf movies under her company Toasted Media.

Simmer’s style is marveled by all of surf culture, especially her peers at the top, with Kerr remarking, “Caity is just beautiful to watch. I want to have some of that in my surfing, she definitely inspires me.”

Simmers is Picklum’s biggest competitive rival, yet they also happen to be great friends. Picklum exclaims, “She’s definitely that silent assassin. She’s quite calm and confident. I think she knows she has a really true, deep connection with surfing.”

04 Molly Picklum - “The Independent”

Queen Molly Picklum ascends surfing's throne © Ed Sloane/World Surf League

Notable Stats:

2025 World Champion

First Woman to score a Perfect 10 at Pipeline

Australian Molly Picklum took the World Surfing League by the horns in 2025, winning her first World Title in unstoppable form. She’s the second oldest of the Super Six group of phenoms, and with that, she showcases her maturity within competition and matches it with a prowess in dangerous surf without a jersey on. She pushes her comfort level to new heights by riding waves in ways a woman never has before.

According to Picklum, “Surfing with the ocean is a form of art that you can really play with, but it's also such a humbling experience. You never own it, you never control it, but you play with it as far and as big and as fast as you can.”

Brooks recognizes Picklum’s determined nature, “She’s so hardworking and is always out there pushing herself to be her best. She’s competitive and super feisty. It doesn’t matter if she’s surfing or playing ping pong with us, she wants to win no matter what.”

05 Sierra Kerr - “The Instigator”

Sierra Kerr claims another Stab High, gets chaired up by the world champ © Ryan Heywood/Stab

Notable Stats:

All-around athlete

2023 World Junior Champion

4x Winner of Stab High Aerial Contest

If there’s any surfer in the Super Six that pushes the rest to new levels, it is undoubtedly Kerr. Kerr’s focus through her teenage career has not been in competition, but in heavy surf around the world, as well as on a skate ramp and golf course. Daughter to surf legend and aerial pioneer Josh Kerr, she’s stepping into a world her father helped shape, but carving her own fearless identity. Their dynamic, his mentorship, and their shared passion parallels Kobe and Gigi Bryant: one breaks barriers, the next rises, inspired to reach even higher.

Kerr stomped the first backflip ever done by a woman on a surfboard in Oct.2025, just a month after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. For most of 2025, she battled a misdiagnosis, at times hospitalized and even competing without being able to feel her legs. She’s now an advocate for Lyme Awareness as she continues to break boundaries and strives for future competitive success on the world stage.

Kerr’s excellence shines the heavier the waves get. In her own words, “even though you're nervous, you’re just wanting to see how far your limit can go.” She finds comfort in the free-fall, harnessing her tube skills unlike any woman in the world.

On surf trips, the Super Six follow Kerr's lead to see what’s possible. Marks proclaims, “She’d be captain of our crew if she was older, but since she’s one of the youngest, we call her ‘Mini-Cap’. She’s always telling us where to go and what waves to go on.”

06 Erin Brooks - “The Young-Gun”

Erin Brooks winning the Vans Pipe Masters in wild style © Brent Bielmann/Vans

Notable Stats:

2025 Rookie of the Year

2024 Vans Pipeline Masters Champion

2024 Fiji Pro Champion

Erin Brooks turns heads wherever she paddles out so it was by no surprise that she banked the World Surf League 2025 Rookie of the Year. In the same way Simone Biles dominates the gymnastics scene by going bigger than the rest of her competition despite her small stature, Brooks has already earned her stripes in the surf world for the highest airs ever done by a woman, one of which was featured as the cover shot of Surfer Magazine in 2025. Originally from Texas then on to Hawaii, her unwavering passion and work ethic translated from her dedicated childhood gymnastics practice.

Erin Brooks is the competitor her peers fear coming up against as she can pull maneuvers in competition that others don’t have in their repertoire. Simmers agrees, “the quickness she has is really mind blowing. I think she could make a big dent on the tour.” Picklum, too, “Erin’s really consistent and also has that new fresh flair and unpredictability to her surfing. You never know what you're going to get from her, which is exciting to watch.”

Brooks knows she’s in the mix with the sports greats, “We all push each other, we all see each other’s video clips and we always want to do better than the other one, but in a healthy way. We’ve been able to watch girls like Carissa Moore and Steph Gilmore push the level, but we also aspire to be like the men surfers like Gabriel Medina and John John Florence.”

Kerr knows Brooks’ potential too, “Erin’s definitely someone that will push surfing as far as it can go.”

07 Sky Brown - “The Superstar”

Sky Brown the dual sport athlete in skateboarding and surfing © Arto Saari

Notable Stats:

2x Olympic Skateboarding Bronze Medalist

2x XGames Skateboarding Gold Medalist

Tokyo-England-California phenom Brown is a dual sport athlete in skateboarding and surfing, and has built a global fanbase for her monumental competitive achievements, unique style, and bubbly personality. Brown is a worldwide superstar already, becoming the youngest British Olympic medalist at 13 in Tokyo21, winning Dancing with the Stars Juniors, and amassing a viral social media following by sharing her journey of pushing her limits on her skateboard and translating her aerial abilities to her surfing.

While her competitive focus has been mainly in skateboarding (2x Olympic Bronze Medalist, 2x XGames Gold Medalist), Brown nearly qualified for surfing as well for the Paris24 Olympics. With her goals set for LA28, she is training to be a dual sport athlete at the games in both skate and surf.

Amongst the other prodigies of the Super Six, Brown does what exceptional athletes do: they watch, learn, and activate into their own approach. She says, “What’s important to me in surfing is style, and in skateboarding it’s more about tweaking my airs.”

Marks is impressed by Brown’s application of her skating abilities towards her surfing, “Sky Brown's a legend. She just goes with the flow. The other day, she took off on this wave and did this big skateboard air. Caity and I were like, ‘That wasn’t some surf tour thing, that was some X-Games sh*t!’”

As Brown says, “I think the future of women’s sports is so exciting. The gender gap is closing. More and more girls are starting to push their sport and break big boundaries. I think this next generation of girls especially are going to be as good as the guys are, maybe even better.”

The Super Six didn’t grow up thinking, ‘that’s not possible for a girl’ or ‘only guys can do that’, and they’re proving it to the world one wave at a time.

Stay tuned for more about the Super Six and the release of Now Days on Red Bull TV in May 2026.