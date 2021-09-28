Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate Mocktails to Cheers with this Season

While some signs of winter never change – shorter days, the first frost of the season, boots leaving tracks in glistening snow, and winter gear emerging from closets to take on winter activities – other things do change, like the taste of each year’s Red Bull Winter Edition.
This year, Red Bull Winter Edition features the taste of pomegranate, with notes of sour cherry and red berries goes great with winter vibes, whether you’re hitting the slopes, taking to the ice or after a day on the mountain.
Crack open a can and try out one of the festive mocktail recipes below!
01
Northern Lights
- 3/4-oz ginger syrup
- 1 oz coconut water
- 3/4-oz lime juice
- 8.4 fl oz Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate
- Served on the rocks and garnished with fresh rosemary
02
Crimson Cooler
- 1 oz vanilla syrup
- 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice (add one piece of the peel for added texture and a nice bitter bite)
- 2 ounces of Lavender tea (follow the brew instructions on the box of tea. I love simple organics brand)
- Add 1.5 cups of ice and shake for 8 seconds (If blending, add 1.75 cups of Ice to the blender and blend on high for 10 seconds)
- Put in a 12-oz cup and add Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate. Fill to the top with fresh Ice as needed and garnish with fresh Mint sprig.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel and/or lavender sprig
Click here to learn more about Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate.