Every team and driver in the 2026 F1 season

The 2025 F1 season came to an end in a thrilling three-way battle for Drivers' Championship title, with four-time champion Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing coming up just two points short of winning a fifth straight crown. It won't be long however before Verstappen and the rest of the Formula One World Championship will be back on the grid when the 2026 season roars into life again with Australian Grand Prix on March 6. And what a season it's going to be.

With new regulations meaning that teams have all new cars to develop, two new teams set to enter the championship, new drivers to get to know and the return to action of a couple of fan favourite veterans, there's a lot to be very excited about for F1 fans. So, to get up to speed before the racing starts, here our guide to every team and driver racing in 2026.

01 Oracle Red Bull Racing

Big changes are coming for F1 and Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2026 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races completed 417 Constructors' Championships 6 Drivers' Championships 8 Race wins 130 2025 Constructors' Championship position 3rd (451 points) Car Red Bull RB22 Motor Ford Red Bull Powertrains

Oracle Red Bull Racing will start its 21st season in Formula 1 with a clear goal: to win the Constructors' and Drivers' titles again after the team finished third in the Constructors' battle in 2025 and four-time world champion Max Verstappen narrowly missed out on his fifth title.

However, the new season will also be a huge upheaval for the team, both in terms of the driver pairing and their car. Previous engine manufacturer Honda is out and the upcoming RB22 car will be built in collaboration with Ford at Red Bull Powertrains's own factory .

The new car will be presented to the public for the first time on January 15 at the official team presentation in Ford's home city of Detroit and soon after that we'll see how fast the RB22 is on track.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen did everything he could in the final race of 2025 F1 seaon © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Netherlands Starts 233 Victories 71 Pole positions 48 Drivers' Championship titles 4 Total World Championship points 3.444.5

"I'm very proud of the whole team and the incredible turnaround we've had. We never gave up and always believed that we could turn things around," said Max Verstappen after the 2025 World Championship finale , in which the Dutchman won his eighth race of the season - more than any other driver.

In the end, it wasn't quite enough to score him a fifth consecutive world championship title, as Verstappen ended up just two points behind first-time champion Lando Norris in the points race. In the 2026 series, Verstappen's goal is clear – he wants to attack again and become a five-time world champion.

Isack Hadjar

After a stellar debut season, Isack Hadjar is moving up to Red Bull Racing © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality France Starts 23 Wins 0 Podiums 1 Driver's Championship titles 0 Total World Championship points 51

Isack Hadjar is the new name in the Oracle Red Bull Racing team for 2026, where he's taking over from Yuki Tsunoda. The young Frenchman only made his Formula 1 debut in 2025, but had an incredibly impressive rookie year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls that included a debut podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, where he drove brilliantly to third place.

Thanks to his outstanding performances in 2025, Hadjar has now been given the dream opportunity to become a Verstappen's team-mate at Oracle Red Bull Racing for 2026. Hadjar has both the talent and the pace to hold his own alongside Verstappen and wants to follow up with more podium finishes in Formula 1 to cement his status as the one of the sport's best young drivers.

I feel ready to move to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I'm happy and proud that they see it that way too Isack Hadjar

02 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls British GP livery for Lawson and Hadjar © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

Races completed 398 Constructors' Championships 0 Drivers' World Championships 0 Race wins 2 2025 Constructors' Championship position 6th place Car Racing Bulls VCARB 03 Motor Ford Red Bull Powertrains

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team has been racing under their new name since the 2024 season, after the racing team based in Faenza, Italy, previously competed in the premier class as Scuderia Alphatauri (2020–23) and Scuderia Toro Rosso (2006–19).

The junior Red Bull team is regarded as a springboard for young talent and has made a number of names famous over the years, who've gone on to join the list of F1 world champions, like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. The Racing Bulls will compete in the 2026 season with the brand new engine from Ford Red Bull Powertrains, while the new VCARB03 car will be raced by a new driver pairing of Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad .

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson is back with the Racing Bulls for 2026 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality New Zealand Starts 35 Wins 0 Pole positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 44

The likeable New Zealander is a real motor racing jack-of-all-trades. Before his time in Formula 1, where he's been racing since 2023, Lawson competed in DTM for the AF Corse team, where he finished second in the overall standings in 2021. He's also finished third place in the FIA Formula 2 World Championship. He made his F1 debut at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix as the team's reserve driver.

Lawson moved up to Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2025, but moved back to the Racing Bulls after two races. Here, the New Zealander ultimately scored 38 championship points and finished 14th in the Drivers' Championship. In 2026 he'll be aiming for the top 10 at least.

Arvid Lindblad

Arvid Lindblad arrives for his first day as a Racing Bulls driver © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Great Britain Starts 0 Wins 0 Pole positions 0 Driver's Championships 0 Total World Championship points 0

Arvid Lindblad is the new name at Racing Bulls and the only rookie on the 2026 F1 grid, but he brings a big reputation and high expectation with him after a 2025 season, where he competed for Campos Racing in Formula 2 and became the youngest-ever winner of an F2 race in the Sprint at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah, aged just 17 years and 243 days.

There's no doubt that Lindblad has a lot of talent. In 2024, he took more victories than any other driver in F3 and was honoured with the Aramco Best Performance Award for his achievements in the 2025 F2 season. The switch to Formula 1 will be his third new class in three years and a huge leap into the unknown, but Lindblad and Racing Bulls are confident he'll thrive in the sport's premier class.

03 McLaren Formula 1

Red Bull Racing versus McLaren: The duel for the title in 2026 as well? © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races 994 Constructors' Championships 10 Drivers' Championships 13 Race wins 203 2025 Constructors' Championship position 1st place Car McLaren MCL40A Motor Mercedes

British racing institution McLaren Formula 1 is not only one of the longest-serving teams in the Formula One paddock, but also one of the most successful. The 'Papayas' have competed in the premier class 994 times, winning the Constructors' Championship title 10 times, including 2024 and 2025, and 13 Drivers' Championship crowns.

The racing team founded by Bruce McLaren and based in Woking in the UK will start the 2026 Formula 1 season as the reigning Constructors' Champions and, with the same driver pairing returning, the defending Drivers' champion in their car too.

Lando Norris

Lando Norris © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Great Britain Starts 152 Wins 11 Pole positions 16 Driver's Championships 1 Total World Championship points 1,430

With 423 world championship points, Lando Norris became the latest British F1 champion when he secured Drivers' Championship for the first time at the final race of 2025, for which a third place at the decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was enough for the driver.

Norris has been active in Formula 1 since 2019 and won seven races last season. He'll start the 2026 season as one of the most heavily favoured title contenders once again.

This is something very special for Lando and I hope he really enjoys it. The first championship win is the most emotional and something you dream about as a little kid Max Verstappen

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri © GEPA pictures

Nationality Australia Starts 70 Wins 9 Pole positions 6 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 799

Oscar Piastri can look back on an outstanding 2025 season in which he won seven races, finished a very close third in the Drivers' Standings and was in contention for the title right to the very end. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Piastri will drive for McLaren again in 2026 and his will complete his fourth season in the premier class.

Like his team-mate, Piastri also won seven races in the 2025 season, making the Mark Weber-mentored young Australian one of the favourites for the 2026 Drivers' World Championship.

04 Mercedes-AMG

Isack Hadjar in a duel with Mercedes team leader George Russell © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races 341 Constructors' Championships 8 Drivers' Championships 9 Wins 131 2025 Constructor's Championship position 2nd place Car W18 Motor Mercedes

The official factory team of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz competed in Formula 1 for the first time in the 1954 season and won the Drivers' World Championship title twice in a row thanks to Juan Manuel Fangio. Shortly afterwards, however, the company withdrew from the premier class.

A full 38 years later, Mercedes returned to formula racing, initially only as an engine supplier for Sauber in 1993. From 1995, the team won three Drivers' titles alongside McLaren and since 2010 Mercedes has run it's own works team, winning both the Constructor's and Driver's crowns for seven dominant seasons between 2014 and 2020. For 2026, the Toto Wolff-led team keeps the same driver lineup as 2025 – George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell on the podium in Las Vegas © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Great Britain Starts 152 Wins 5 Pole positions 7 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 1,033

After winning the FIA Formula 2 Championship, at the start of the 2019 season George Russell switched to Formula 1 with Williams, where he stayed for three years. He switched to Mercedes for the 2022 season, where the experienced Brit has celebrated seven podium finishes and his first race win at the Brazilian Grand Prix in his very first year. In the 2025 season, Russell finished on the podium eight times and won two races in Canada and Singapore on his way to fourth in the Drivers' Standings.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Yuki Tsunoda leading of Kimi Antonelli at the Brazilian GP © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Italy Starts 24 Wins 0 Pole positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 150

Italian schoolboy prodigy Kimi Antonelli took on a difficult legacy at the start of the 2025 season, replacing the great Lewis Hamilton, who had moved to Ferrari. The teenage driver impressively proved that he was up to this difficult task with his performances on the track, however, ultimately finishing second in Brazil and scoring two third places in Canada and Las Vegas. He also set two age records at the Japanese Grand Prix where, at 18 years and 225 days, he was the youngest driver ever to lead an F1 race. He was also became the youngest driver ever to set the fastest race lap.

05 Scuderia Ferrari

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a duel at the 2025 Mexican GP © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races 1,121 Constructors' Championships 16 Drivers' Championships 15 Wins 248 2025 Constructors' Championship position 4th place Car - Motor Ferrari

With 16 Constructors' crowns, 15 Drivers' world champions and an unbroken place on the Formula One grid since 1950, there's no question that Scuderia Ferrari is the most successful and storied team in the premier class. However, the team from Maranello in Italy last tasted championship glory almost two decades ago now – an age in F1.

The last title was won in 2008 and the signing of record world champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season was not the success either team or driver hoped it would be. In the end, Ferrari finished fourth in the Constructors' Championship while the driver pairing of Charles Leclerc and Hamilton finished the season in fifth and sixth place respectively, without a victory between them. Ferrari is relying on the same drivers for the 2026 Formula 1 season and hoping the new regulations puts them closer to the front of the pack.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Ring

Nationality Monaco Starts 171 Wins 8 Pole positions 27 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 1,672

Leclerc arrived in F1 back in 2019 and has won eight Grands Prix so far and even finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in the 2022 World Championship. In 2025, he finished on the podium seven times and hopes to be back in contention for the title next year.

Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton duel in Mexico © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Great Britain Starts 380 Wins 105 Pole positions 104 Drivers' Championships 7 Total World Championship Points 5,018.5

With seven Drivers' championships and various records to his name, Lewis Hamilton is one of the all-time great F1 drivers and one of the longest-serving drivers on the grid for the 2026 season. Only Fernando Alonso has been racing longer the British hero. He switched from Mercedes to Ferrari last year and had rather mixed season in which he failed to score a single podium once. Can Hamilton change that next year?

06 Williams F1 Team

Max Verstappen leaves the pits ahead of Carlos Sainz © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races 850 Constructors' Championships 9 Drivers' Championships 7 Wins 114 2025 Constructors' Championship position 5th Car Williams FW48 Motor Mercedes

The British Williams F1 Team is another of F1s great historic teams and has been on the grid every year since 1977. It's one of the most successful constructors in the history of motorsport with 114 Grand Prix victories, seven drivers' titles and nine Constructors' World Championship titles. In the 1990s in particular, Williams was an absolute powerhouse that celebrates seven Constructors' titles and four Drivers' crowns between 1992 and 1997, thanks to legendary drivers like Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Jaques Villeneuve.

For the 2026 season, Williams is sticking with the driver pairing of Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr. who helped the team to its first podium finish since 2017 at this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Alex Albon

Alex Albon got his start in the Red Bull Junior Team © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Thailand Starts 128 Wins 0 Pole positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 313

Alex Albon made his Formula 1 debut in 2019 at Torro Rosso and then competed for Red Bull Racing later in the season. The likeable Thai-British driver has been at Williams since 2022 and will continue to be a steady and important presence there for 2026.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Father and son: Carlos Sainz and Carlos Sainz Jr. © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Spain Starts 229 Wins 4 Pole positions 6 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 1,336.5

Carlos Sainz Jr., who has also driven for Torro Rosso (2015–17), will lineup alongside Albon in 2026 and after his time at Ferrari (2022–24), the son of off-road motorsport legend Carlos Sainz made himself extremely popular with the Williams team and F1 last season after handing them two long-awaited podium finishes in Azerbaijan and Qatar.

07 Aston Martin Formula One Team

Liam Lawson ahead of Fernando Alonso at Silverstone © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races 161 Constructors' Championships 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Race wins 1 2025 Constructors' Championship position 7th Car Aston Martin AMR26 Motor Honda

The traditional British manufacturer Aston Martin has been active in Formula 1 since 2018 and has been operating under its own name as a racing team since 2021. Its greatest success was 4th place in the Constructors' World Championship in 2020, in which the team also scored its first and so far only victory. Sergio Pérez finished at the top of the podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen have a chat © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Spain Starts 425 Wins 32 Pole positions 22 Drivers' Championships 2 Total World Championship points 2,393

He might be over 40-years-old, but there's still no end in sight for Fernando Alonso. The record Formula 1 starter and two-time world champion has already cemented his legacy as one of the great drivers of his time and will be competing for Aston Martin again in 2026, marking his fourth season with the British team and his 23rd year in F1.

Lance Stroll

Contact between Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda © Zak Mauger/LAT Images

Nationality Canada Starts 189 Wins 0 Pole positions 1 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 325

Lance Stroll made his F1 debut as far back as 2017 and has been driving for Aston Martin since 2022. However, the Canadian celebrated his greatest triumph in his rookie season with a third place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, while in 2025 he finished in the points six times.

08 Haas F1 Team

Liam Lawson keeps Oliver Bearman at bay © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races 214 Constructors' Championships 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Race wins 0 2025 Constructors' Championship position 8th place Car Haas VF-26 Motor Ferrari

Big things are ahead for the U.S.-owned team, which has been active in Formula 1 since 2016 and attracted attention in its third year with fifth place in the Constructors' Championship. The team has yet to win an F1 race, with its greatest success being a pole position in the 2022 season, but Toyota Gazoo Racing will become the title sponsor ahead of Haas for 2026, which promises big things. The Japanese manufacturer's motorsport division is a force to be reckoned with, particularly in the World Rally Championship, where it's the reigning champion of the FIA WRC Manufacturers' Championship. Like the majority of teams, TGR Haas F1 Team is retaining it's 2025 driver pairing of Esteban Ocoan and Oliver Bearman for 2026.

Esteban Ocon

Nationality France Starts 180 Wins 1 Pole positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 483

Esteban Ocon's career began in karting in 2006 and he's now one of the longer-serving drivers on the grid, having debuted during the second half of the 2016 season after being drafted in from DTM. His victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, his greatest success in the premier class to date, remains unforgettable.

Oliver Bearman

Liam Lawson battling Oliver Bearman © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Great Britain Starts 27 Wins 0 Pole positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 48

Young British talent Oliver Bearman made his F1 debut at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as a replacement driver at Ferrari for the ill Carlos Sainz Jr. and then replaced the retired Kevin Magnussen at Haas in the same year. He's been a full-time driver for the team since the start of the 2025 season and impressed a lot of F1 insiders with his driving. Unsurprisingly, Haas has kept him on for 2026 season.

09 Alpine F1 Team

Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly battle in Brazil © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Races 473 Constructor's Championships 2 Drivers' Championships 2 Race wins 36 2025 Constructor's Championship position 10th place Car - Motor Mercedes

The Alpine F1 Team took over from Renault at the start of the 2021 season, although Alpine had already built a F1 car in 1968 as an independent manufacturer with the A350 – even if it was never officially used. Under the new name, the team celebrated a race win at the 2021 season opener and has since consolidated its place in the front midfield. However, they finished the 2025 season in a disappointing 10th place after swapping drivers mid-season and will be looking to move up the field in 2026 with driver Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly made history by winning his first Grand Prix in Italy © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality France Starts 177 Wins 1 Pole positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 458

Pierre Gasly is now entering his ninth Formula One season, after the Frenchman made his debut for Scuderia Torro Rosso in 2017. His greatest success to date is winning the 2020 Italian Grand Prix for Scuderia AlphaTauri and he's been in the cockpit at Alpine since 2023.

Franco Colapinto

Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto in conversation © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Argentina Starts 26 Wins 0 Pole positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 5

After his part-time stint in the 2024 and 2025 Formula 1 seasons, Argentinian Franco Colapinto has completed 26 races in the premier class to date, but will only start the season a full time driver in 2026.

10 Audi F1 Team

Races 0 Constructors' Championships 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Race wins 0 Car Audi R26 Motor Audi

The first of two new teams entering Formula One in 2026 is Audi, the famed German manufacturer, who've been developing an all-new works engine for their R26 car. Audi will replace the long-standing Sauber team and the official presentation of the new team and car is scheduled for January. In Jonathan Wheatley, who's been working in F1 since 1991 and celebrated huge successes with Red Bull Racing between 2006 and 2024, Audi is relying on a team principal with enormous expertise to get them competitive.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto gets tips from world champion Max Verstappen © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Brazil Starts 24 Wins 0 Pole-Positions 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 19

Gabriel Bortoleto was another rookie who really impressed during the 2025 F1 season, making himself known with a solid haul of 19 world championship points. Before Formula 1, the Brazilian had previously won back-toback titles in Formula 2 (2024) and Formula 3 (2023). In 2026, he has the huge opportunity of driving for one of the world's best-know car brands as they enter a new era.

Nico Hülkenberg

Max Verstappen and Nico Hülkenberg in Mexico © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nationality Germany Starts 250 Wins 0 Pole positions 1 Drivers' Championships 0 Total World Championship points 622

Nico Hülkenberg will once again fly the flag for Germany during 2026 F1 season, which marks his 15th year in the premier class. The popular driver had to wait until the 2025 season before he could celebrate on the podium for the first time, when he scored third place at the British Grand Prix. Now, he's at the wheel as an icon of German auto-making enters the sport.

11 Cadillac F1 Team

Races 0 Constructors' Championships 0 Drivers' Championships 0 Race wins 0 Car - Motor Ferrari

11 teams will finally be competing again in Formula One as the Cadillac F1 Team also enters at the start of 2026, adding another American team and plenty of intrigue. For the inaugural season, the works team of U.S. car manufacturing giant General Motors will be relying on Ferrari engines to power their car and have signed two highly experienced and well-known drivers to help them develop it – Mexican hero Sergio Pérez and flying Finn Valtteri Bottas. The new car will be presented to the public during the Super Bowl February 8. 2026, which is as big as it gets in terms of platforms for a car launch.