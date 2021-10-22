"When I decided to step outside of the pool and see where this sport was going to take me, we wanted to try everything. Bridges, buildings, trees, caves, icebergs. Whatever we can find that is high enough and is deep enough. You know, the sport has so much to offer."
The words of Orlando Duque there, and aren't we all glad that he did decide to step outside of the pool all those years ago and explore the world of cliff diving. Without its ponytailed pioneer, the rapid growth of this truly awe-inspiring sport, which has treated fans to more than a decade of jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics across the globe, may never have happened.
Thanks to Duque, as well as the many brave men and women who have competed in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series since 2009, we've been able to witness sensational diving, thrilling title fights and record-breaking feats in some of the most visually stunning locations on the planet.
Now, along with the Colombian legend, other notable figures have come together in the latest Beyond the Ordinary podcast to discuss all things cliff diving. Competition director Hassan Mouti, commentator and former cliff diver Joey Zuber and judge Anke Piper guide us through the various human, natural and technical aspects that weave together beautifully to create the sport we all know and love today.
Listen to the full podcast here: