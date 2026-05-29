David González set a blistering time to grab pole in Mugello

Le Mans Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup winner David González continued his great run of form, taking Mugello pole from newcomer Ryota Ogiwara, who was also on the podium in France. Most consistently quick through Friday was French 18-year-old Guillem Planques. Fastest in Free Practice 1 and 2, the third-year rookie was also ahead in Qualifying after the first 10 of 20 minutes.
Then, Japanese 17-year-old Ogiwara belied the fact that he had never seen the track before and jumped ahead. He topped the timing for 2 minutes before Spanish 18-year-old González caught the pack of KTM's brilliantly and bettered Ogiwara’s time by 0.374 seconds.
6 minutes remained in the session, but it was a messy pack and no one could put a really good lap together. The fastest 10 riders represent 10 different nationalities.
2 min
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Mugello Preview
1st - David González (Spain)
“I'm very happy with that; it worked out well. I found some space for a good lap, then caught the group at the right time, passed riders and got the best time. It's my first Rookies Cup Pole, the bike is great, I love the track, it's going to be a big fight. I will try and break away early, but I don't know if that is possible.”
2nd - Ryota Ogiwara (Japan)
“That's a big confidence boost, I really love the circuit and the bike is a lot of fun to ride. I got a good slipstream to do that lap, but after that, I couldn't make another lap in the same way. Everyone is so close and I am sure the race will be the same.”
3rd - Guillem Planques (France)
“All the sessions today were good for I was quick. I think I could have had pole but just wasn't lucky in the big group. I know that I have the pace, though, and it should be a good race.”
4th - Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand)
“I am quite happy with that, it was just one lap because we were all bumping into each other and I think that the race will be the same. The bike is great, I like the track very much, so I am looking forward to it.”
5th - Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam)
“I decided to go alone for the Free Practice sessions, because I know the track. So I wanted to work for the race with a used tyre,” explained the Vietnamese 18-year-old who has lived in Italy since he was a baby. “I needed the slipstream of the group for Qualifying.
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MUGELLO FP & QP Data
- Qualifying - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
- Free Practise 2 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
- Free Practise 1 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE