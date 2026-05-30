Ogiwara snatches Rookies Cup Race 1 at Mugello from Fernandez on the line
REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup MUGELLO 2026 - Race 1
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello: Race 5
Watch the rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.
1st Ryota Ogiwara 🇯🇵
I didn't think it was going to happen because it was a crazy race but in the last lap at the first corner, I passed a few riders.
2nd Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸
I picked up his slipstream so I did not get passed by the others.
3rd Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪
But then I managed to get a rhythm, and in the end, I positioned myself well and got the podium.
4th Sullivan Mounsey (England)
5th Giulio Pugliese (Italy)
RESULTS Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MUGELLO Race 1
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
🥇
97
Ryota OGIWARA
JPN
26'36.157
153.7
🥈
7
Beñat FERNANDEZ
SPA
26'36.231
153.7
0.074
🥉
20
Fynn KRATOCHWIL
GER
26'36.399
153.7
0.242
4
4
Sullivan MOUNSEY
GBR
26'36.415
153.7
0.258
5
31
Giulio PUGLIESE
ITA
26'36.852
153.7
0.695
6
72
David DA COSTA
FRA
26'36.857
153.7
0.700
7
17
Yaroslav KARPUSHIN
KGZ
26'36.806
153.7
0.649
8
23
Travis BORG
MLT
26'37.008
153.7
0.851
9
27
Mateo MARULANDA
COL
26'37.048
153.6
0.891
10
32
Kiandra RAMADHIPA
INA
26'37.081
153.6
0.924
11
62
Ethan SPARKS
GBR
26'37.083
153.6
0.926
12
70
Kristian DANIEL
USA
26'37.085
153.6
0.928
13
85
Kiattisak SINGHAPONG
THA
26'37.586
153.6
1.429
14
71
Carlos CANO
SPA
26'37.624
153.6
1.467
15
24
Guillem PLANQUES
FRA
26'37.784
153.6
1.627
16
51
Alfonsi DAQUIGAN
PHI
26'38.319
153.5
2.162
17
10
Afonso ALMEIDA
POR
26'38.346
153.5
2.189
18
36
Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN
NED
26'38.497
153.5
2.340
19
18
Archie SCHMIDT
AUS
26'38.511
153.5
2.354
20
22
Alejandra FERNANDEZ
SPA
26'47.620
152.6
11.463
21
77
Kerman TINEZ
VEN
27'08.845
150.6
32.688
22
11
David GONZALEZ
SPA
27'09.282
150.6
33.125
DNF
47
Tibor VARGA
HUN
24'33.882
153.7
1 lap
DNF
69
Fernando BUJOSA
SPA
24'33.948
153.7
1 lap
DNF
57
Cristian BORRELLI
ITA
18'27.393
153.4
4 laps
DNF
9
Luca AGOSTINELLI
VIE
8'14.340
152.7
9 laps