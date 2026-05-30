Ogiwara snatches Rookies Cup Race 1 at Mugello from Fernandez on the line

The lead group of at least 15 KTM s swapped places uncountable times over 13 laps of Mugello , but it was Ryota Ogiwara who flashed across the line first. He was chased by Beñat Fernandez , Fynn Kratochwil and Sullivan Mounsey for his first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victory.

Spanish 18-year-old Fernandez was always near the front and did much of the leading, but 17-year-old Japanese Ogiwara snatched the win out of the slipstream on the run to the line. In the closing stages, Fynn Kratochwil had forced his way to the front.

The 15-year-old German looked superb, then on the final lap, Sullivan Mounsey jumped ahead. The English 18-year-old defended the lead until the final corner, only to be relegated to 4th in the downhill left-hander.

One second covered the top 12 at the flag.

REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup MUGELLO 2026 - Race 1

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello: Race 5 Watch the rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.

1st Ryota Ogiwara 🇯🇵

“I'm super happy about this win."

Quotation I didn't think it was going to happen because it was a crazy race but in the last lap at the first corner, I passed a few riders. Ryota Ogiwara

"I kept pushing and then at the last corner I passed the rider in second and just managed to win as we crossed the line.”

Ryota Ogiwara is the happy winner of Race 1 in Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸

“The goal was to do a podium, so I am OK with second. In the last turn I had contact with Ogiwara, I thought, OK, I will try to get a bit clear and hopefully have a gap, I opened the throttle quite strong but he had the slipstream and came past."

Quotation I picked up his slipstream so I did not get passed by the others. #7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ

"It's a good result, I wouldn't change anything about my race.”

Beñat Fernandez takes 2nd place in Mugello 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪

“My plan was to get to the front, and, yeah, lead some laps, or try to stay in the front, see what the other guys do, and this was what I did."

Fynn Kratochwil got 3rd in Mugello 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

"The first laps were quite hard, to be honest. I didn't feel things that well.”

Quotation But then I managed to get a rhythm, and in the end, I positioned myself well and got the podium. #20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL

Start of Race 1 in Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Daquigan followed by Da Costa and Schmidt during Race 1 - Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kiandra Ramadhipa ahead of Cristian Borrelli in Mugello - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Giulio Pugliese chased by Karpushin and Sparks in Mugello - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Benat Fernandez leading Race 1 in Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Luca Agostinelli leading a group before his DNF in Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Gonzalez fighting with Planques for the lead of Race 1 in Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernandez and Varga fighting for the lead of Race 1 - Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernandez & Ogiwara fighting for victory in Mugello 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool The Rookies Train of Mugello 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th Sullivan Mounsey (England)

“It was a tough race coming from P18 on the grid. The bike didn’t want to go. I was in about last through Turn 1. On the last lap, I was at the right place, at the right time. From all the work in FP1 and 2, I knew the marks, I knew I had the pace to win. We were driving to the finish line, and I got picked, but that's just how it goes sometimes.”

5th Giulio Pugliese (Italy)

“It was a crazy race,” stated the 17-year-old Italian who came off the back of the grid after a penalty for slow riding in practice. “On the last lap, I was in a good position. But when Bujosa crashed, I lost the leaders a bit. I felt good on the bike though, and with no grid penalty tomorrow, it will be better.”

RESULTS Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MUGELLO Race 1

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 97 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 26'36.157 153.7 🥈 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 26'36.231 153.7 0.074 🥉 20 Fynn KRATOCHWIL GER 26'36.399 153.7 0.242 4 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 26'36.415 153.7 0.258 5 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 26'36.852 153.7 0.695 6 72 David DA COSTA FRA 26'36.857 153.7 0.700 7 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 26'36.806 153.7 0.649 8 23 Travis BORG MLT 26'37.008 153.7 0.851 9 27 Mateo MARULANDA COL 26'37.048 153.6 0.891 10 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 26'37.081 153.6 0.924 11 62 Ethan SPARKS GBR 26'37.083 153.6 0.926 12 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 26'37.085 153.6 0.928 13 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 26'37.586 153.6 1.429 14 71 Carlos CANO SPA 26'37.624 153.6 1.467 15 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 26'37.784 153.6 1.627 16 51 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 26'38.319 153.5 2.162 17 10 Afonso ALMEIDA POR 26'38.346 153.5 2.189 18 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 26'38.497 153.5 2.340 19 18 Archie SCHMIDT AUS 26'38.511 153.5 2.354 20 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 26'47.620 152.6 11.463 21 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 27'08.845 150.6 32.688 22 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 27'09.282 150.6 33.125 DNF 47 Tibor VARGA HUN 24'33.882 153.7 1 lap DNF 69 Fernando BUJOSA SPA 24'33.948 153.7 1 lap DNF 57 Cristian BORRELLI ITA 18'27.393 153.4 4 laps DNF 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 8'14.340 152.7 9 laps

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

Top 3 Race 1 - B. Fernandez | R. Ogiwara | F. Kratochwil - Mugello 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool