Ogiwara takes double Mugello victory - Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 2

A second tumultuous Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Mugello saw Ryota Ogiwara match his superb victory from Saturday. The Japanese 17-year-old was just ahead of Fynn Kratochwil, 2nd, and Guillem Planques, 3rd. German 15-year-old Kratochwil did one better than his third from Race 1, while French 18-year-old Planques made much better use of his front row starting position, having been desperately disappointed with 15th yesterday.
Cup leader Beñat Fernandez was 4th, just failing to match Saturday's 2nd, but the 18-year-old Spaniard still stands on top of the table. Ogiwara has now closed the gap to 14 points with 6 of the 14 races completed.
Carlos Cano finished 5th; the 16-year-old Spaniard was one of the many race leaders, having swapped to the longer gearing on his KTM to make better use of the vital Mugello slipstream. He was just 0.082 seconds off the win in the blanket finish.
REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup MUGELLO 2026 - Race 2
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello: Race 6
Watch the rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.
1st - Ryota Ogiwara 🇯🇵
“Any win is so difficult here at Mugello because it is always so close. That's why I'm super happy with this double win."
I planned to be leading into Bucine, the last corner on the final lap, if I could.