Ogiwara takes double Mugello victory - Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 2

A second tumultuous Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at

saw

match his superb victory from Saturday. The Japanese 17-year-old was just ahead of

, 2nd, and

, 3rd. German 15-year-old

Kratochwil

did one better than his third from Race 1, while French 18-year-old

Planques

made much better use of his front row starting position, having been desperately disappointed with 15th yesterday.