Ryota Ogiwara leading Race 2 in Mugello 2026
© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Ogiwara takes double Mugello victory - Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 2

"Any win is so difficult here at Mugello because it is always so close"
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
A second tumultuous Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Mugello saw Ryota Ogiwara match his superb victory from Saturday. The Japanese 17-year-old was just ahead of Fynn Kratochwil, 2nd, and Guillem Planques, 3rd. German 15-year-old Kratochwil did one better than his third from Race 1, while French 18-year-old Planques made much better use of his front row starting position, having been desperately disappointed with 15th yesterday.
Cup leader Beñat Fernandez was 4th, just failing to match Saturday's 2nd, but the 18-year-old Spaniard still stands on top of the table. Ogiwara has now closed the gap to 14 points with 6 of the 14 races completed.
Carlos Cano finished 5th; the 16-year-old Spaniard was one of the many race leaders, having swapped to the longer gearing on his KTM to make better use of the vital Mugello slipstream. He was just 0.082 seconds off the win in the blanket finish.

REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup MUGELLO 2026 - Race 2

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello: Race 6

Watch the rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.

1st - Ryota Ogiwara 🇯🇵

“Any win is so difficult here at Mugello because it is always so close. That's why I'm super happy with this double win."
Quotation
I planned to be leading into Bucine, the last corner on the final lap, if I could.
#97 RYOTA OGIWARA
"I wanted to make the perfect corner with a good exit, and I managed it. It was an incredible race.”
Ryota Ogiwara is the dominator of Mugello 2026

Ryota Ogiwara is the dominator of Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪

“I had my mind set on a second good race and to win if I could. This time, I was starting P5, and I found my rhythm and my position in the group."
Quotation
Then I just did what I wanted to do, and on the last lap I was quite close to the win, even.
#20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL
I think if someone would have told me before the weekend, I would not have believed it.”
Fynn Kratochwil & Benat Fernandez in the garage of Rookies Cup Mugello 2026

Fynn Kratochwil & Benat Fernandez in the garage of Rookies Cup Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Guillem Planques 🇫🇷

“I was very sad yesterday because I finished nowhere. Today, I managed my race. I start well, right at the front, but in the middle of the race, I'm out of the top 10."
Guillem Planques on the grid of Mugello 2026 - Race 2

Guillem Planques on the grid of Mugello 2026 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
Then I pushed a lot and managed to have a good position for the final lap.
#24 GUILLEM PLANQUES
"I was lucky that Ogiwara passed me, and I could chase him.”
Kristian Daniel in the garage before Race 2 in Mugello 2026

Kristian Daniel in the garage before Race 2 in Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Giulio Pugliese on the grid of Mugello 2026 - Race 2

Giulio Pugliese on the grid of Mugello 2026 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Coach Dani dealing with the usual before Race 2 in Mugello 2026

Coach Dani dealing with the usual before Race 2 in Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Travis Borg with his mechanic in the garage of Mugello 2026

Travis Borg with his mechanic in the garage of Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Start of Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 2 in Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Kerman Tinez did not even ride two laps in Mugello - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Guillem Planques leading Race 2 in Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

The Rookies Train of Mugello 2026 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Spectacular view of the Mugello track during Race 2 - 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Travis Borg followed by Beñat Fernandez in Mugello 2026 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Kristian Daniel ahead of Kiandra Ramadhipa in Mugello 2026 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Top 3 Race 2 - Ogiwara | Kratochwil | Planques - Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸

“I was just a bit too fast into the last corner, and I had to close the throttle just slightly."
Quotation
But then Fynn went past like a rocket.
#7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ
"The trouble is that when I closed the throttle, the engine just dropped the revs a bit, and I didn’t have the drive to be able to pull out of the slipstream to pass.”

5th - Carlos Cano 🇪🇸

“Always in the straight, I was trying to make the best use of the slipstream. I changed to the longer gearing after over-revving yesterday, and that worked."
Quotation
I managed to get to the lead, but I’m a big guy, and I couldn’t stay there.
#71 CARLOS CANO
"Still, it is not a bad result, much better than so far this year.”

RESULTS Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MUGELLO Race 2

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

24'33.242

153.7

🥈

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

24'33.253

153.7

0.011

🥉

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

24'33.282

153.7

0.040

4

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

24'33.308

153.7

0.066

5

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

24'33.324

153.7

0.082

6

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

24'33.949

153.7

0.707

7

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

24'33.958

153.7

0.716

8

23

Travis BORG

MLT

24'33.959

153.7

0.717

9

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

24'34.290

153.6

1.048

10

47

Tibor VARGA

HUN

24'34.320

153.6

1.078

11

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

24'35.059

153.6

1.817

12

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

24'35.149

153.6

1.907

13

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

24'36.625

153.4

3.383

14

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

24'36.686

153.4

3.444

15

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

24'36.983

153.4

3.741

16

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

24'36.999

153.4

3.757

17

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

24'37.028

153.4

3.786

18

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

24'37.080

153.3

3.838

19

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

24'37.107

153.7

3.865

20

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

24'37.201

153.3

3.959

21

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

24'39.388

153.1

6.146

22

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

24'57.499

151.3

24.257

DNF

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

22'31.997

153.6

1 lap

DNF

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

22'32.429

153.5

1 lap

DNF

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

22'32.466

153.5

1 lap

DNF

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

6'17.678

149.9

9 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE
Top 3 Race 2 - R. Ogiwara | F. Kratochwil | G. Planques - Mugello 2026

Top 3 Race 2 - R. Ogiwara | F. Kratochwil | G. Planques - Mugello 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

More Stories

Partners