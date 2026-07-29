On 4 September 2025, nine athletes dive from Mostar’s 21-metre Stari Most as Red Bull Skydive Team athletes Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel fly beneath them
© Sulejman Omerbasic/Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving

10 moments that make Mostar a cliff diving icon

Ahead of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series' 10th stop at Stari Most, we look back at the moments, records and milestones that shaped Mostar into one of cliff diving's true classics
Written by Lucy Debenham
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of up to 27m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

115 Tour Stops

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series - Mostar

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series reunites with one of its most iconic venues as the world’s best push limits in Mostar, a city steeped in centuries-old tradition.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rhiannan Iffland

A record nine-time champion on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Australia's Rhiannan Iffland keeps on breaking her own records for diving off a 21m platform.

AustraliaAustralia

Jonathan Paredes

Just when the former Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion was preparing to bid farewell to diving, a revitalised Jonathan Paredes rolled back the years in 2025 to win back his permanent place.

MexicoMexico

Sergio Guzman

Following his long-awaited return to permanent status, Sergio Guzman could only make one appearance in the 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and will be back this year as a wildcard.

MexicoMexico

Lysanne Richard

A mother-of-three and former Cirque du Soleil performer, Canada's Lysanne Richard is one of cliff diving's bubbliest and most successful athletes.

CanadaCanada

Nikita Fedotov

A Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athlete since 2017, Nikita Fedotov has enjoyed moderate success from the 27m platform over the last nine years.

ArmeniaArmenia

Cătălin Preda

After injury cut short his season in 2024, Catalin Preda battled back impressively last year to reclaim his spot in the permanent line up for the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

RomaniaRomania

Constantin Popovici

Ultra-fit and irrepressible, 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion Constantin Popovici has been one of the sport’s most successful athletes since making his debut in 2018.

RomaniaRomania

Gary Hunt

With 11 overall titles, 47 victories, and 80 podiums in 104 competitions, Gary Hunt remains the undisputed GOAT of the Red Bull World Cliff Diving Series.

FranceFrance

Miguel Garcia

With 10 seasons as a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athlete already under his belt, Miguel Garcia will once again compete as a wildcard in 2026.

ColombiaColombia

Carlos Gimeno

The first Spaniard to achieve permanent status in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Carlos Gimeno has now cemented his place among the elite and is one of the title contenders in 2026.

SpainSpain

Aidan Heslop

The youngest champion in Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series history, Aidan Heslop returns from a 12-month injury break with one eye on reclaiming the title in 2026.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Annika Bornebusch

The first-ever Scandinavian female high diver, Annika Bornebusch will return to the 21 m platform in 2026 for her second Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series appearance.

DenmarkDenmark

Molly Carlson

Runner-up in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on three occasions, Molly Carlson once again has her eyes set on making the step up and claiming her first title in 2026.

CanadaCanada

Summary

  1. 1
    Why is Mostar one of the world's most iconic cliff diving locations?
  2. 2
    10 moments that made Red Bull Cliff Diving history in Mostar
  3. 3
    Who has the best Red Bull Cliff Diving record in Mostar?
  4. 4
    Why has Mostar become such an important stop for wildcard divers?
  5. 5
    Red Bull Cliff Diving in Mostar: records and key facts
Eleven years on from its Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series debut, find out why one famous bridge has become one of the defining stages in the sport of cliff diving.
01

Why is Mostar one of the world's most iconic cliff diving locations?

Mostar is one of the world's most iconic cliff diving locations, where centuries-old diving tradition meets the biggest moments in modern Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series history.
Located deep in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, the city is home to Stari Most, a 16th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site where locals have long launched from the bridge into the emerald waters of the Neretva as a rite of passage. Since the World Series first arrived in 2015, the bridge has witnessed title-clinching performances, perfect scores and pioneering dives that have cemented its place in the sport.
On 5 September 2025, Romania’s Constantin Popovici dives from the 27.5-metre platform on Stari Most during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mostar: where tradition meets the biggest moments in modern cliff diving

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

02

10 moments that made Red Bull Cliff Diving history in Mostar

1. Jonathan Paredes claims his first World Series victory – 2015
When the World Series arrived in Mostar in 2015, Mexico's Jonathan Paredes claimed the win – his maiden World Series victory – just one day after his 26th birthday.

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The event also produced an early wildcard milestone, with fellow Mexican Sergio Guzman finishing second to become the first male wildcard to reach the podium.
Second placed Sergio Guzman, and event winner Jonathan Paredes of Mexico, and third place David Colturi (R) of the USA celebrate during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Mostar August 15, 2015

Mostar's debut saw Mexico's Jonathan Paredes take his maiden win

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

2. Lysanne Richard wins the first women's competition at Stari Most – 2016
Canada's Lysanne Richard won the women's first-ever event from Stari Most in 2016. It marked the mother of three’s second World Series victory, coming just four weeks after her maiden win in Italy.
Image Description: Lysanne Richard of Canada dives from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina on September 24, 2016

Lysanne Richard setting the benchmark in the women's competition in 2016

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Wildcard debut podiums make Mostar a breakthrough venue – 2017–2018
Mostar quickly earned a reputation for wildcard breakthroughs. In 2017, Nikita Fedotov became the first male wildcard to reach the podium in their debut appearance at a World Series event, finishing third on his arrival.
A year later, Romania's Cătălin Preda repeated the feat, also taking third place in his debut World Series competition.
Nikita Fedotov dives from the 27 metre platform on Stari Most during the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 16, 2017.

The Mostar podium has hosted a number of podiums for debuting wildcards

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

4. Constantin Popovici earns five perfect 10s – 2019
Constantin Popovici claimed his inaugural Mostar win in 2019 with a perfect dive, scoring 10 across the board from every judge. The Romanian became only the second diver in World Series history to achieve top marks, following Gary Hunt's perfect dive in Beirut earlier that season.
The judges score the last dive from Constantin Popovici (not in photo) of Romania during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 24, 2019.

Dream scenario: Perfect 10s from the Red Bull Cliff Diving judges

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

5. Rhiannan Iffland wins in Mostar for the first time – 2019
Rhiannan Iffland finally conquered Mostar in 2019, delivering an almost flawless performance with four perfect 10s and a 9.5 from the judges.
The Australian had been chasing victory at Stari Most since her World Series debut there in 2016, when she finished third, before injury ruled her out in 2017 and a second-place finish followed in 2018. After three attempts, victory in Mostar in 2019 was finally hers.
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21 metre platform on Stari Most during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 23, 2019.

Chasing victory: The GOAT Rhiannan Iffland finally gets the win in Mostar

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

6. The World Series competes directly from Stari Most – 2021
In 2021, the World Series gave a nod to Mostar's centuries-old diving tradition by staging the opening round directly from Stari Most itself at 21m, the same height for both men and women.
In testing conditions, Rhiannan Iffland and Gary Hunt rose to the occasion, with Hunt claiming his third victory from the old bridge – his last Mostar victory to date, and his first-ever win as a competitor under the French flag.
Antonina Vyshyvanova prepares to dive from Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the first competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar on August 26 2021.

2021: Honouring local diving tradition, Round 1 is held off the bridge

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

7. Mostar produces a record 13 scores of 10 – 2022
The 2022 edition produced the highest number of perfect scores ever awarded at a Mostar competition, with 13 10s across the event – 11 from the men's field and two from the women's.
Colombian wildcard Miguel Garcia earned his one and only career 10 from his Round 1 dive directly off the bridge, while Gary Hunt added three more 10s for his Round 2 performance.
Gary Hunt of France dives from the 27-metre platform on Stari Most during the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series final competition day in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Hunt picked up three 10s to add to the 2022 tally of 13 top scores awarded

© Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

8. Carlos Gimeno delivers his first-career wildcard victory – 2023
Spain's Carlos Gimeno added another chapter to Mostar's wildcard story in 2023, turning his wildcard invitation into his inaugural World Series victory, finishing ahead of title contenders Constantin Popovici and Aidan Heslop.
Carlos Gimeno of Spain celebrates victory as Oleksiy Prygorov watches during the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series final day in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Raw talent, raw emotion: Gimeno celebrates his inaugural victory in 2023

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

9. Annika Bornebusch performs the first handstand dive from Stari Most – 2023
Annika Bornebusch wasted no time making her mark in Mostar in 2023, becoming the first diver to perform a handstand dive from Stari Most on her opening attempt from the bridge.
The Danish newcomer turned her World Series arrival into a piece of Mostar history, as the event also delivered Molly Carlson's second career win and a spectacular 16-athlete mass dive from the bridge.
Annika Bornebusch of Denmark launches an armstand dive from the 21 metre Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the first competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar September 7 2023.

Onlookers rush in to see Annika Bornebusch make World Series history

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

10. Rhiannan Iffland seals her ninth World Series title – 2025
Rhiannan Iffland locked in her record-extending ninth consecutive King Kahekili Trophy in Mostar in 2025, sealing the title with a stop still to spare and claiming her first victory at Stari Most since 2022.
Rhiannan Iffland dives from the 21.5 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the final competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, September 6, 2025.

Locking in: Iffland makes history, sealing her ninth consecutive title

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

The event also saw nine of the world's best divers take flight from Stari Most alongside the Red Bull Skydive team.
A decade of competition in Bosnia and Herzegovina has produced unforgettable dives, landmark victories and some seriously impressive numbers. These are the athletes who have written their names into Mostar's record books.
Skydivers Marco Waltenspiel and Marco Fuerst of Austria fly under Stari Most during a mass ive at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, 2023

What a way to close: Mostar wraps in style

© Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Who has the best Red Bull Cliff Diving record in Mostar?

Gary Hunt and Constantin Popovici share the record for most men's wins in Mostar with three victories apiece, while Rhiannan Iffland leads the women's field by a distance with four wins and a Mostar-best seven podium finishes.
Men's Mostar records

Category

Leader(s)

Most starts

Gary Hunt – 9

Jonathan Paredes – 8

Blake Aldridge – 7

Most wins

Constantin Popovici – 3 (2025, 2022, 2019)

Gary Hunt – 3 (2021, 2018, 2017)

Most podiums

Gary Hunt – 6

Constantin Popovici – 4

Catalin Preda – 3

Five different men have won in Mostar: Constantin Popovici, Carlos Gimeno, Gary Hunt, Michal Navratil and Jonathan Paredes.
Women's Mostar records

Category

Leader(s)

Most starts

Rhiannan Iffland – 7

Yana Nestsiarava – 7

Xantheia Pennisi – 5

Most wins

Rhiannan Iffland – 4 (2025, 2022, 2021, 2019)

Most podiums

Rhiannan Iffland – 7

Jessica Macaulay – 3

Five different women have won in Mostar: Rhiannan Iffland, Molly Carlson, Adriana Jimenez, Cesilie Carlton and Lysanne Richard.
Rhiannan Iffland, Molly Carlson and Ellie Smart celebrate on the podium during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 9 September 2023

Carlson celebrates victory in 2023 – 1 of 5 women to win in Mostar to date

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Why has Mostar become such an important stop for wildcard divers?

Mostar has become an important stop for wildcard divers because it has repeatedly given them opportunities to make immediate Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series history. Wildcards have reached the podium on debut, claimed victories and delivered some of the competition's biggest breakthrough performances at Stari Most.
Key wildcard milestones in Mostar:
  • Mostar produced the first-ever male wildcard to reach a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series podium, when Sergio Guzman finished second in 2015.
  • Mostar is the only Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series venue where two wildcards have reached the podium on their World Series debut: Nikita Fedotov in 2017 and Catalin Preda in 2018.
  • Mostar recorded the largest wildcard field in Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series history in 2025, with 12 wildcards – half of the complete athlete line-up – competing at the event.
  • Mostar produced the highest number of first-time wildcard competitors at a single Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event, with five in 2018: Celia Fernandez, Katy Etterman, Xantheia Pennisi, Catalin Preda and Nate Jimerson.
  • Mostar has historically featured more male than female wildcard divers, with male wildcards outnumbering female wildcards across the event's World Series appearances.
  • The 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series stop in Mostar will feature 11 wildcard divers: seven men and four women.
Aerial view of Stari Most and the packed riverbanks during the final competition day of the third Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series stop in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 6 September 2025

11 wildcards will start in this year's line-up in Bosnia and Herzegovina

© Sulejman Omerbasic/Red Bull Content Pool

05

Red Bull Cliff Diving in Mostar: records and key facts

Fact

Info

First World Series competition in Mostar

August 15, 2015

10th World Series competition in Mostar

August 1, 2026

Earliest Mostar competition date in the season

August 1, 2026

Most men's wins

Gary Hunt and Constantin Popovici, 3 each

Most women's wins

Rhiannan Iffland, 4

Most men's podiums

Gary Hunt, 6

Most women's podiums

Rhiannan Iffland, 7

Record wildcard field

12 in 2025

Other venue with more World Series events

Polignano a Mare, Italy

Years Mostar was the penultimate stop

2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2025 and 2026

In 2025, Colombia’s Isabel Perez dives from the 21.5-metre Stari Most during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

It's all to play for at the penultimate stop of 2026

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

As the World Series returns to Stari Most for a 10th time on 31 July - 1 August 2026, Mostar's reputation continues to grow. Few locations can match its combination of centuries-old diving tradition, a passionate local community and the intensity of elite competition.
Across 10 editions, the bridge has produced records, breakthroughs and unforgettable moments, and the next piece of its history is waiting to be made.
Watch and comment on the Round 1-3 diving action via the @redbullcliffdiving YouTube channel on Friday 31 July from 14:10 CEST/12:10 GMT. The Final Round of diving in Bosnia and Herzegovina will also be shown live on YouTube on Saturday 1 August from 16:30 CEST/14:30 GMT and Red Bull TV, with broadcasts in English, Spanish and German.

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of up to 27m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

115 Tour Stops

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series - Mostar

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series reunites with one of its most iconic venues as the world’s best push limits in Mostar, a city steeped in centuries-old tradition.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rhiannan Iffland

A record nine-time champion on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Australia's Rhiannan Iffland keeps on breaking her own records for diving off a 21m platform.

AustraliaAustralia

Jonathan Paredes

Just when the former Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion was preparing to bid farewell to diving, a revitalised Jonathan Paredes rolled back the years in 2025 to win back his permanent place.

MexicoMexico

Sergio Guzman

Following his long-awaited return to permanent status, Sergio Guzman could only make one appearance in the 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and will be back this year as a wildcard.

MexicoMexico

Lysanne Richard

A mother-of-three and former Cirque du Soleil performer, Canada's Lysanne Richard is one of cliff diving's bubbliest and most successful athletes.

CanadaCanada

Nikita Fedotov

A Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athlete since 2017, Nikita Fedotov has enjoyed moderate success from the 27m platform over the last nine years.

ArmeniaArmenia

Cătălin Preda

After injury cut short his season in 2024, Catalin Preda battled back impressively last year to reclaim his spot in the permanent line up for the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

RomaniaRomania

Constantin Popovici

Ultra-fit and irrepressible, 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion Constantin Popovici has been one of the sport’s most successful athletes since making his debut in 2018.

RomaniaRomania

Gary Hunt

With 11 overall titles, 47 victories, and 80 podiums in 104 competitions, Gary Hunt remains the undisputed GOAT of the Red Bull World Cliff Diving Series.

FranceFrance

Miguel Garcia

With 10 seasons as a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athlete already under his belt, Miguel Garcia will once again compete as a wildcard in 2026.

ColombiaColombia

Carlos Gimeno

The first Spaniard to achieve permanent status in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Carlos Gimeno has now cemented his place among the elite and is one of the title contenders in 2026.

SpainSpain

Aidan Heslop

The youngest champion in Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series history, Aidan Heslop returns from a 12-month injury break with one eye on reclaiming the title in 2026.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Annika Bornebusch

The first-ever Scandinavian female high diver, Annika Bornebusch will return to the 21 m platform in 2026 for her second Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series appearance.

DenmarkDenmark

Molly Carlson

Runner-up in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on three occasions, Molly Carlson once again has her eyes set on making the step up and claiming her first title in 2026.

CanadaCanada
Cliff Diving
High Diving