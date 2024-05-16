Get into cliff diving mode with the most spectacular spots in Europe

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is back; bringing back into focus its roster of some of the most beautiful and unique locations for the sport, which are scattered all over the world and graced by the some of the finest divers on the planet.

OK, we'd be lying if we said that we as viewers don't also dream of taking the leap from these spectacular cliffs and platforms, but some things are best left to the professionals. However, if we were going to think about emulating the World Series action, below is a list of locations across Europe that should satisfy the appetite of anyone who wants to experience an adrenaline rush.

01 Lake Vouliagmeni, Greece

Sacha Kutsenko takes a short trip to Greece © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

Dark blue water and bright white bays; just a few kilometres south of Athens is the winning combination of Lake Vouliagmeni, a place reserved for pro/very experienced divers who enjoy a special treatment - the water is constantly heated from the spring at the bottom, with a temperature that varies between 20 and 29°C. Jumping paradise!

It's like jumping into a bathroom, but from a height of 27m, and if you jump successfully, tiny little fish are waiting for you below to tickle you and feed on the dead skin of your feet. A complete natural spa treatment! Get a fresh perspective when the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series kicks off in this spectacular location on May 26.

02 Polignano a Mare, Italy

The crowds always line up to watch in Polignano a Mare © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool

This stunning cove tucked between cliff faces of varying heights has become the spiritual home of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. And when you go there you'll instantly see why. Beautiful blue waters, a beach and plenty of sheer drops where you can practice your cliff diving from any distance you're comfortable with.

This year the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will be in Polignano a Mare on June 30 .

03 Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland

If you're looking for cold water and hard-core ruggedness then you'd have a hard time finding somewhere better than the Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland. The wider region is recognisable to fans of Games of Thrones, having served as filming locations for the smash hit TV series. If your vibe is more wild, then head for the dark choppy waters of the Atlantic coastline.

Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland © Andreas Sacherer

2024 will see the divers leap off the platform for the first time in Northern Ireland on Saturday July 20 .

04 The Calanques, France

Todor Spasov in the Calanques © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

The Calanques – an area of rugged terrain that lies between Marseille and Cassis to the east – are the Olympus of French rock jumping. They're also, the territory of Lionel 'Loulou' Franc, the world height record holder in cliff jumping, who leapt from 36m back in 2018. He also dives headfirst (which is something we very strongly do NOT recommend).

This region, which stretches for 20 km, is the perfect place if you're looking for a somewhere to jump from a cliff on the French coast. Advice from Franc? Jump at noon! Apparently, when you jump at noon, because you are at the zenith, you can see your shadow in the water perfectly.

05 Lake Wolfgangsee in St Gilgen, Austria

Orlando Duque and some friends © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

High mountain ranges and deep, magical forests are only a small part of the amazing environment that surrounds Lake Wolfgangsee in Austria, definitely one of the most beautiful lakes in Europe. But that's not all! This lake is ideal for diving from cliffs whose heights vary from 3 to 27m, which is the official men's platform height on the Red Bull Cliff Diving series. Something for everyone's taste!

Note: The water is freezing cold, even in summer!

06 Vis and Dubrovnik, Croatia

Of course this list wouldn't be complete without Croatia and its jump spots! The best? Well-known Dubrovnik, with mythical places like Buza beach, which offers jumps from the walls of the fortress in the centre of Dubrovnik.

Orlando Duque oversees comedian Oliver Pocher's dive in Dubrovnik © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Besides Dubrovnik, there is also the island of Vis, the most remote island on the Croatian coast, one of the favorite places of the legendary Colombian jumper, Orlando Duque.

07 Sisikon and Ponte Brolla, Switzerland

Gary Hunt jumps in Sisikon © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Cliff Diving series was born 25 years ago in Switzerland, so on that occasion, we invite you to pay tribute to the heroes of this region with an adventure to Sisikon, where cliff jumps between 10 and 27 metres high await you and end in Lake Uri. Plan B? A trip to Ponte Brolla and jumping from incredible sharp and steep rocky coves. But you can realise both variants, it's okay!

08 Porto Venere, Italy

1 min Road To Polignano: Porto Venere See Alessandro De Rose cliff diving in Porto Venere.

Located in the Cinque Terre National Park, overlooking the Mediterranean, Porto Venere offers an incredible landscape filled with castles and remnants of the Roman Empire. In addition to these historical beauties, Porto Venere is also home to a number of steep coves that offer excellent terrain for learning how to fly in a bathing suit. Best place according to Orlando Duque ? Behind the church of San Pietro!

