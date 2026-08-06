5-on-5 flag football rules, scoring and timing guide
What is flag football?
Fun fact
Flag football is making its debut on the world’s biggest sporting stage in 2028.
What is the difference between flag football and tackle football?
Feature
Flag football (5-on-5)
Tackle football (11-on-11)
How to stop a player
Pull the flag from the player’s belt
Tackle the player to the ground
Players on the field
5 players per team
11 players per team
Contact level
Non-contact; no tackling
Full-contact tackling and blocking
Equipment
Flag belts; no helmets or heavy pads
Helmets, shoulder pads, and protective gear
Main skills
Speed, passing, catching, and agility
Strength, blocking, tackling, and strategy
Game style
Fast, simple, and easy to start playing
More physical with complex plays and formations
How many players are on a flag football team?
- On offense: You’ll typically see a quarterback, a center (who snaps the ball and can become an eligible receiver) and three receivers or runners.
- On defense: Teams rotate a mix of rushers, linebackers and defensive backs depending on the coverage.
How does scoring in flag football work?
Play
Points
How it works
Touchdown
6 Points
A player scores when they cross the goal line with the ball or catch a pass in the end zone.
1-Point conversion
1 Point
After a touchdown, the offense tries a short conversion play to score one extra point.
2-Point conversion
2 Points
Teams attempt a longer conversion play for two extra points.
Safety
2 Points
The defense scores when they stop the offense in its own end zone (if used by league rules).
Defensive touchdown
6 Points
A defender scores by returning an interception or turnover into the opponent’s end zone.
How do you stop a play?
- A flag is pulled: The ball carrier is down at the spot where the flag was removed.
- The ball carrier steps out of bounds: The play ends where the player leaves the field.
- A player touches the ground: In many leagues, the play is over when the runner’s knee or body touches the turf.
- A pass hits the ground: An incomplete pass ends the play.
- The ball is dropped: Most 5-on-5 flag football leagues treat fumbles as dead balls, meaning the play ends where the ball hits the ground.
How do downs work?
- Crossing Midfield: The offense gets 4 downs to cross the midfield line and earn a first down.
- The Fresh Set: If the offense crosses midfield, they receive a new set of 4 downs to try to score a touchdown.
- Failing to Convert: If the offense does not reach midfield in 4 downs, or fails to score after earning a first down, possession goes to the other team.
What are the main 5-on-5 flag football rules?
How long is a flag football game?
- Running Clock: In many leagues, the clock runs continuously during most of the game and only stops for things like timeouts, injuries or official stoppages.
- Final Two Minutes: Some 5-on-5 leagues use a traditional football-style clock during the final two minutes, stopping for plays like incomplete passes, out-of-bounds plays, changes of possession and scores.
- Timeouts: In most 5-on-5 flag football leagues, each team gets two 60-second timeouts per half.
- Game Length: Most 5-on-5 flag football games last around 40–60 minutes, including halftime and stoppages.