5-on-5 flag football rules, scoring and timing guide

For athletes like Izzy Geraci, flag football represents a new era of football built around quick reactions, precise routes and explosive plays. The U.S. flag football standout has helped showcase how much skill goes into the non-contact version of the game, where every catch, cut and decision can change the outcome.

But before diving into all the action, it helps to understand that flag football comes in different formats. From larger recreational versions like 7-on-7 to other variations played around the world, each format brings its own style and strategy. The version taking the sport to the world’s biggest stage is 5-on-5 flag football.

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In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about 5-on-5 flag football, from scoring and timing to first downs, flag pulls and the rules that make this fast-paced version of the sport unique.

Flag football emphasizes speed, agility and quick decisions © Emilee Fails

01

At its core, flag football takes the bone-crunching hits out of traditional football and replaces them with pure speed and agility. Instead of driving ball carriers to the turf, defenders stop a play by snatching a flexible flag off the runner’s belt.

Fun fact Flag football is making its debut on the world’s biggest sporting stage in 2028.

02

Flag football replaces tackles with flag pulls © Emilee Fails

Flag football and tackle football may look similar, but the way they are played is very different. Both sports involve passing, catching, scoring touchdowns and working as a team, but they differ in contact level, equipment, team size and style of play.

Take a look at some of the key differences between flag football and traditional tackle football:

Feature Flag football (5-on-5) Tackle football (11-on-11) How to stop a player Pull the flag from the player’s belt Tackle the player to the ground Players on the field 5 players per team 11 players per team Contact level Non-contact; no tackling Full-contact tackling and blocking Equipment Flag belts; no helmets or heavy pads Helmets, shoulder pads, and protective gear Main skills Speed, passing, catching, and agility Strength, blocking, tackling, and strategy Game style Fast, simple, and easy to start playing More physical with complex plays and formations

03

In official international and world stage-style competition, each team has 5 players on the field at a time. Rosters vary by league, but teams usually carry extra players so they can rotate and stay fresh.

The 5-on-5 format gives players plenty of open turf on a field measuring 50 yards long by 25 yards wide (with 10-yard end zones on each side).

On offense: You’ll typically see a quarterback , a center (who snaps the ball and can become an eligible receiver) and three receivers or runners.

On defense: Teams rotate a mix of rushers, linebackers and defensive backs depending on the coverage.

Players enjoy 5-on-5 flag football because with fewer athletes on the field, there is more space to make plays and more responsibility for each person to contribute on offense and defense.

04

A touchdown is worth six points in flag football © Emilee Fails

Putting points on the board feels familiar if you watch traditional football, but the extra-point options add a fun twist.

Play Points How it works Touchdown 6 Points A player scores when they cross the goal line with the ball or catch a pass in the end zone. 1-Point conversion 1 Point After a touchdown, the offense tries a short conversion play to score one extra point. 2-Point conversion 2 Points Teams attempt a longer conversion play for two extra points. Safety 2 Points The defense scores when they stop the offense in its own end zone (if used by league rules). Defensive touchdown 6 Points A defender scores by returning an interception or turnover into the opponent’s end zone.

05 How do you stop a play?

A play ends when a defender pulls a flag from the ball carrier’s belt. Defenders are usually taught to hold the pulled flag up in the air so referees can easily see the play and determine the spot where the flag was pulled.

The whistle blows when:

A flag is pulled: The ball carrier is down at the spot where the flag was removed.

The ball carrier steps out of bounds: The play ends where the player leaves the field.

A player touches the ground: In many leagues, the play is over when the runner’s knee or body touches the turf.

A pass hits the ground: An incomplete pass ends the play.

The ball is dropped: Most 5-on-5 flag football leagues treat fumbles as dead balls, meaning the play ends where the ball hits the ground.

06 How do downs work?

Teams have four downs to earn a first down © Emilee Fails

In most 5-on-5 flag football leagues, there are no kickoffs or punts. Drives usually start with the offense taking possession from a designated starting spot, often near their own 5-yard line.

Crossing Midfield: The offense gets 4 downs to cross the midfield line and earn a first down.

The Fresh Set: If the offense crosses midfield, they receive a new set of 4 downs to try to score a touchdown.

Failing to Convert: If the offense does not reach midfield in 4 downs, or fails to score after earning a first down, possession goes to the other team.

07

The 7-second rule: Unlike tackle football, quarterbacks don’t have unlimited time to make a play. In many 5-on-5 leagues, the quarterback has 7 seconds to throw the ball or hand it off. If the quarterback holds the ball too long, the play ends and the offense loses the down.

No-run zones: Some leagues use no-run zones near midfield and the end zone. When the ball is inside these areas, teams must complete a pass instead of running the ball.

Rushing the quarterback: In many 5-on-5 leagues, defenders must start a certain distance behind the line of scrimmage before rushing the quarterback. A common rule is a 7-yard rush line.

Passing rules: Teams are typically allowed one forward pass per play. The quarterback must throw the ball from behind the line of scrimmage.

Flag guarding is illegal: Ball carriers cannot protect their flags by swatting defenders’ hands away, pushing opponents, or using the football to block access to the flag.

Blocking rules: Flag football does not allow traditional football blocking. Players cannot hold, push or make illegal contact to create space for a teammate.

08

Most flag football games are completed in under an hour © Emilee Fails

Most flag football games are fast and sweet: two 20-minute halves with a short halftime break.

Running Clock: In many leagues, the clock runs continuously during most of the game and only stops for things like timeouts, injuries or official stoppages.

Final Two Minutes: Some 5-on-5 leagues use a traditional football-style clock during the final two minutes, stopping for plays like incomplete passes, out-of-bounds plays, changes of possession and scores.

Timeouts: In most 5-on-5 flag football leagues, each team gets two 60-second timeouts per half.

Game Length: Most 5-on-5 flag football games last around 40–60 minutes, including halftime and stoppages.

09

It’s easy to see why flag football is blowing up. The game is fast, exciting and all you need is a football, a few flag belts and some open space to start playing. That’s what makes 5-on-5 perfect for schools, parks, communities and leagues around the world.

The sport is growing faster than ever, with more countries creating men's and women's teams, launching new leagues, and bringing more players into the game. With support from organizations like the NFL and international football groups, flag football is reaching new fans and players everywhere.