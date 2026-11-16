Cassidy Daniels was trying to recalibrate. She’d spent months on tour opening for country star Keith Urban as part of the reality singing competition The Road . In the aftermath of her elimination during the semifinals in December 2025, she was back home trying to figure out what was next.

“It was the highest of all highs to come down from,” she says to an intimate crowd during the latest iteration of Red Bull On the Record, an exclusive live music experience designed to introduce tastemakers to emerging artists.

Daniels ultimately placed third during season one of the CBS show, which is executive produced by country singers Urban, Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Cassidy Daniels during Q&A with Macie Banks © Gina Di Maio

A few months later, Daniels was preparing her house for an incoming tornado when something life-changing happened. “I was at my house in my muumuu, taking my wind chimes down off my porch because it was fixing to tornado,” she says with a giggle. “And all of a sudden, my phone rings and it’s this weird number.” The man on the other line identified himself as Sheridan.

“He called me and he said, ‘I want to offer you the same deal that we offered the winner. I believe in you, and I think the world needs to see more of you,” she recalls. “And the rest was history.”

Touring with The Road—and this phone call in particular—marked the beginning of a whirlwind year for Daniels, who signed to Country Road Records (a division of 101 Music) and released her debut album, What Have I Got To Lose, in September.

A country singer with rock sensibilities and a booming voice, Daniels treated the Red Bull On the Record audience to an acoustic performance and a Q&A with Macie Banks, the midday host of SiriusXM’s channel The Highway.

The radio personality admits she first heard Daniels sing several years ago before she caught her big break. “I was blown away immediately,” Banks says.

01 Who is Cassidy Daniels?

Cassidy Daniels opens up about her path to country-rock © Andy Barron / Red Bull Content Pool

Daniels wrote her first song, “A Beautiful Day” when she was 7 years old. “What I was so [torn] up about at seven years old, I’ll never know,” she says, although she suspects the song was inspired by her dad’s time serving in the military in Iraq.

Raised in an Army family, the singer says she moved about 20 times as a child. She credits the lifestyle with why she’s so comfortable on the road as a singer. “Really nothing else could have prepared me to be a touring musician more than being born into a military family,” she says. “Music is very much like that. You’re in one place one night, and then 12 hours later, you've been to two other places since then.”

Despite the fact that she was rarely in any given city for a prolonged period of time, Daniels was never shy about meeting people and forming connections that might help her explore music as a career. “I used to weasel my way on stage literally anywhere,” she says.

Daniels credits her parents, who were in the audience at Red Bull On the Record, with introducing her to a variety of music, from bluegrass and country music to classic rock and metal. “If you listen to my record, you’ll hear all elements of all of those genres on there,” she says.

When she was about 12 years old, she met Johnny Van Zant, lead singer of Lynyrd Skynyrd and told the rock star she planned to open for the band one day. More than a decade later, she reminded Van Zant of her declaration when she opened for Skynyrd earlier this year. For one show, Daniels even got to be an honorary member of The Honkettes, performing alongside the band’s backup singers.

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“I think just in my spirit, I’m very rock and roll. I question authority. I’m for the underdog a lot of times, and I think all of that soul and inner knowing translates within the genre,” she says. “I like to make myself known on stage, and rock and roll is the easiest way to do that. It’s loud. It’s proud. It’s fearless. I’ve always resonated with it.”

02 Recording her debut album at Red Bull Music Studios

Cassidy Daniels welcomes John Osborne onstage at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville © Andy Barron / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull On the Record event felt particularly sentimental for Daniels, who recorded half of her album at Red Bull Music Studios in Santa Monica. The singer says she recorded fan favorites “The Chaser” and “Amen & Hell Yeah,” along with “Perfume Over Cigarette Smoke” and the album’s title track during the sessions. “I felt so bad because everybody else in Nashville was in an ice storm, and we were just literally in La La Land recording this project,” she says. John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne produced the album.

03 Cassidy Daniels expands into acting

Cassidy Daniels expands her talents from music to acting © Gina Di Maio

In addition to releasing her debut album, Daniels recently appeared in the Yellowstone spin-off series Dutton Ranch, and soon, another spin-off, Marshals, all thanks to Sheridan and 101 Studios. The singer says the long days on set gave her a newfound appreciation for actors and a desire to develop her own acting skills. “Acting and being on set of Dutton Ranch and Marshals and all these other shows really gave me a whole new respect for the art in itself,” she says. “It is the hardest that I’ve worked.”

Daniels says she got the inspiration for “The Chaser” after speaking with Kelly Reilly, the actress who portrays Beth Dutton in Yellowstone and Dutton Ranch. Reilly, Daniels says, mentioned that no one had ever written a song about how misunderstood the character was, instead choosing to focus on her anger. “So I said, ‘Well, I got you,’” Daniels recalls. She later had the chance to play the song for the actress on set.

It’s a surreal moment that the singer could not have anticipated when she first landed on Sheridan’s The Road last year. For Daniels, though, the year has been one big reminder that meeting people who are willing to champion your work can lead to breakout opportunities.

“I can’t stress enough, for any young artist out there, make sure you surround yourself with good people. That really does make or break a career a lot of times, especially in Nashville,” she says.