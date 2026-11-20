Grand Theft Auto VI is truly a once-in-a-generation game. The world is enormous, the characters are compelling, and the gameplay is as enjoyable and immersive as fans have come to expect from the series.

As you first assume the role of Jason in GTA 6, things can feel a bit overwhelming. If you’re unsure where to start, this guide will give you some pointers so that you can enjoy everything the opening hours have to offer and not risk missing out on anything.

01 Get some of the Ultimate Edition content

This won’t apply to everyone playing GTA 6, but for those who did purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game, you’ll be able to access a range of in-game content during Chapter 1. Jason’s military bike and kayak are by his house; you can get his car upgraded with a fresh coat of paint and a few performance improvements, and there are several Ultimate Edition-exclusive shops to visit in Key Lento and Hamlet to the north.

Our separate guide explains where to find all of the Ultimate Edition content , but given you’ve spent the money on unlocking it all, this should be one of the first things you do.

02 Do some workouts to boost stats

You’ll have many hours still to spend in Leonida , but that doesn’t mean that Jason shouldn’t focus on some self-improvement from the beginning. His house has a bunch of workout equipment on the porch, and you can shoot some hoops just downstairs. And if you want to get to somewhere nearby, why not try running or swimming there to get some cardio in, too.

Jason and Lucia have three metrics, all of which are tied to these workouts and sporting activities. Lifting weights can improve strength, which increases your health, while cardio represents your stamina, allowing you to sprint for longer. Meanwhile, shooting hoops, golf putting, playing pool, catching fish, and meditating can help you improve your focus. Better focus means you can slow down time in combat for longer.

Working out is the most important daily habit in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

While there’s plenty of time to do this later on in the game, starting early only means you can reap the benefits of your hard work sooner. Plus, a lot of these activities are fun to do in and of themselves.

03 Buy weapons to suit your playstyle

After you’ve earned a bit of money, head over to an Ammu-Nation and buy weapons that best suit how you like to handle combat situations. Prefer to pick off enemies from a distance? Grab a sniper. Prefer dealing devastating damage at point-blank range? Then a shotgun might be more to your liking.

Each weapon can also be upgraded with various attachments and other customisations. While some of these might be out of your price range for now, getting a loadout that you enjoy using and are lethal with will make combat scenarios that little bit easier. Your purchased weapons are stored in your stash or weapon locker at Ammu-Nation, making them a worthwhile investment as you build a loadout that suits your playstyle.

04 Complete Shirley's two errands

Be a good neighbour and help out Shirley © Rockstar Games

Your neighbour Shirley is an eccentric character. In the opening hour or two, she’ll shout over as you’re leaving Jason’s place and ask for a favour: grabbing some rum from the nearby liquor store.

Be a good neighbour and do it for her, and later on she’ll have another, more mischievous request that, she claims, will get her neighbour out of a deep depression. The logic is questionable, but it’s a fun little quest.

Do these for Shirley, and you’ll not only make her very happy, but you’ll also unlock access to her car whenever you want, which is a sportier vehicle compared to Jason’s truck. Just keep in mind that if you crash it or leave it somewhere, it won’t respawn.

05 Experiment with photo mode

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most visually impressive games ever made. Whether you’re admiring a classic Miami-like sunset over the water out the back of Jason’s house, appreciating the level of detail in all of the character models, or doing something as mundane as lifting weights or enjoying a cold beer, Rockstar Games has packed an enormous open world with an unparalleled level of detail.

It can be difficult to drag yourself away from immersing yourself in the role of Jason and Lucia, but every once in a while, pause the game and use the photo mode to snap a mid-action shot, capture that stunning panoramic view, or an artsy shot of an NPC, storefront or vehicle. With a suite of effects and camera controls, you can take some great shots that’ll serve as souvenirs from your time in Leonida. It’s also just a fun distraction if you’re a bit of a photography geek.

06 Complete the dives

Dives are a great way to earn some money © Rockstar Games

Early in the main storyline, Brian introduces Jason to Kenton, and you’ll go on a mission to guide a bachelor party on a boat tour that doubles as a treasure hunt at a protected underwater wreck. After completing this mission, Kenton will tell Jason about other spots he can dive and ask him to bring any treasures he finds there to him for a cut of the money when they’re sold.

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The dives themselves are pretty straightforward, and a quick 30-40 minute trip around them can give you an easy $2,000-$3,000. Completing the initial set also unlocks a few more to do shortly afterwards, granting you even more early-game earning potential.

07 Explore the world

It wouldn’t be a modern Grand Theft Auto game if there wasn’t an open-world teeming with things to experience. GTA 6’s Leonida is arguably Rockstar’s best yet, not just in terms of its visual fidelity and sheer size of the map, but in terms of the dynamic events that can unfold around you.

NPCs go about their daily lives, sometimes getting into sticky situations or asking for help. Sometimes you might want to take a step back from your life in the criminal underworld and enjoy some leisure activities, and in some cases you might find something truly unusual and unique.

There are so many unique things that can happen in GTA 6 that you could complete an entire playthrough without encountering some of the things other players discover. By spending time exploring the world, you give yourself the best chance of being able to see and do everything Leonida has to offer. You only get to experience a game like this for the first time once, so get the most out of it at every opportunity.

08 Progress through the opening missions

It might sound obvious, but while Key Lento has things to see and do, the game doesn’t properly open up until you progress through the main story. In fact, you can almost consider Key Lento the tutorial region.

It’ll take the average player around 8-12 hours to complete the game’s first chapter, at which point things open up more considerably. If you’re starting to feel like you’ve seen more or less everything that the opening areas have to offer, that’s a cue to start working through the main missions. You’ll typically find more side activities open up as you do.

Everything we know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid, and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters, and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.