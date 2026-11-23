In front of a packed crowd at The Pinnacle in Nashville for the

extravaganza, the 37-year-old truth teller’s riveting, confessional song “The Woman With Nothing To Lose” was voted as the contest’s winner by enthusiastic country music fans from across the globe.

candid track about perseverance was selected as a finalist by Songwriting Hall of Fame inductee Liz Rose, Whiskey Jam founder Ward Guenther, and Firestarter Music founder Andrea von Foerster. Her journey authentically matches her lyrics about moving on with a broken heart.