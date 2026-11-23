Lauren-Michael Sellers wins Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Contest Nashville
Winning the Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Contest
The theme for this year’s Songwriting Competition at Red Bull Jukebox was authenticity. How does “The Woman With Nothing To Lose” fit that?
I knew it fit because I truly am the woman with nothing to lose. I’m 37, going on 38 in a couple of months, and I have spent most of my life running from who I am and from all the things that terrorized me or scared me. Now, after surviving all of that and being able to do this, I think I am the woman with nothing to lose. It's never too late to go after what you want.
Watch Lauren-Michael Sellers perform “The Woman With Nothing To Lose"
Performing original music at Red Bull Jukebox
How does the Red Bull Jukebox experience compare to the other places you’ve performed, like The Voice?
I've never had that big of a live audience in front of me. With The Voice, you're singing other people's songs. That’s cool, but it's not the same thing as singing your own music. It was transformative. I looked to my best friend after I came off stage and was like, “I just only want to ever play these kind of venues.” That's the goal.
There’s a moment during your Red Bull Jukebox performance when you realize the crowd is singing the lyrics to “The Woman With Nothing To Lose,” a song you haven’t officially recorded, let alone released. What went through your head in that moment?
I was keeping my sh*t together because I wanted to cry. I wanted to start crying because I was like, “Oh my God, they know it! How do they know it?!” I realized then that that song is bigger than me. This song is not just my song. It’s gonna be other people's song. That’s what you strive for as a songwriter and as an artist. You want people to sing your songs and feel something while they do that. It was probably the biggest honor of my life.
What was the atmosphere like at The Pinnacle in Nashville during Red Bull Jukebox?
It was just so exciting. We were all just so thrilled to be there. We felt extremely special. Everybody was so professional and kind, and they catered to everything we needed. Our pictures were on the wall. I played with a full band for the first1st time. It felt like magic.
What's next for Lauren-Michael Sellers?
Red Bull Jukebox allows fans to vote for who they want to see on stage. What did that process teach you about your fanbase?
I think it was humbling because people were voting for me from all over the world. That's where it showed me you can see your fan base in action when you ask people to vote for you in a transparent, authentic way. People showed up from all over the world. I had people from Australia, Scotland, Ireland, and the UK telling me they voted.
How does this contest factor into your future aspirations for your career?
I think it just further solidified for me that I am meant to be touring the world on the road, playing stages just like The Pinnacle. It's incredible to be able to play and sing.