Killer Instincts: Olivia Babcock

Olivia Babock is low-key modest for someone who is one of the best collegiate volleyball players in the country. The right-side hitter, who recently turned 20 and is entering her junior year at the University of Pittsburgh, has standout size, power and court awareness— and the work ethic to match. It’s all paying off; Babcock has already been named a first-team All-American in both of her years at Pitt and recently won the Honda Award as the best female collegiate volleyball player in the country. Not surprisingly, the native Angeleno has dreams of playing for the U.S. when the Games come to L.A. in 2028. We sat down with Babcock to discuss her game, her process and her favorite movies.