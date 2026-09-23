What is supercross? The ultimate fan guide to AMA Stadium Racing

Motocross is a form of off-road motorcycle competition on natural-terrain courses that are 1-2 miles in length. Up to 40 riders at once compete in these scramble-style races that are almost as old as the invention of the motorcycle; the sport’s roots date back to early 20th century England.

Supercross emerged in the United States during the 1970s when promoters began bringing motocross racing into large stadiums to make the sport more accessible to fans. The format quickly grew in popularity, leading to the creation of the AMA Supercross Championship, which remains the premier stadium-based off-road motorcycle series in North America.

Supercross, a uniquely American creation, is a shrunken version of motocross that takes the same athletes and machines and puts them into sports stadiums.

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New to stadium dirt bike racing? This quick Supercross guide breaks down race formats, technical track obstacles and how race night works before the gate drops. From rising stars like Red Bull athlete Chance Hymas to championship-winning veterans, Supercross showcases some of the most skilled riders in motorcycle racing.

Chance Hymas charges through a Supercross rhythm section © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Supercross vs. motocross: The key differences

Supercross races are held in stadiums © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool Motocross races are held at outdoor MX tracks © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The disciplines of supercross and motocross are both similar and worlds apart. Competition supercross tracks are built on the playing floor of sports stadiums with about 500 truckloads of soil; the dirt is molded into a track that looks like an obstacle course for dirt bikes. The spectators can see all the action from any seat in the stadium. When the fans leave, however, the track is torn down.

Motocross takes place in rural settings on large parcels of property, on race courses that are also open to the public. The average motorcyclist can navigate a motocross track, just not as quickly as the professionals. Supercross vs. motocross is a hotly debated topic but there are many nuances to consider.

It’s also okay to love both!

02 How does the supercross night race work?

The AMA Supercross season is 17 -rounds long and stretches from early January to early May. All events take place on Saturday afternoons/evenings. For the athletes, a round of supercross is an all-day event.

Qualifying

Only 40 riders per class are slotted into the program or “night show”. Several rounds of timed qualifying determine who the fastest 40 are. Each rider’s single lowest lap time is ranked to find the “fast 40.”

The Night Show

Chance Hymas competing under stadium lights © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The 40 riders are then split in half and placed into one of two Heat races. The Heats are the start of the “night show”, the first competitive events of the evening and what the majority of spectators (and the TV audience) see. The Heats are 6 minutes plus one lap in length and the top 9 riders qualify for the main event, which is the feature race that pays championship points.

The other 11 riders are sent to a race called the Last Chance Qualifier, a brief dash where just 4 riders transfer to the main event. Riders who finish outside the top 4 are done for the night.

The main event is 20 minutes plus 1 lap for the 450 class and 15 minutes plus 1 lap for the 250 class. This is where riders earn their championship points (and money).

LCQ

The Last Chance Qualifier is typically a short sprint race, usually 5-minutes +1 lap, that gives riders one final opportunity to transfer into the Main Event.

Event length

A televised Supercross event typically lasts around three hours from opening ceremonies through the final Main Event.

Motocross comparison

By comparison, outdoor AMA Pro Motocross races feature two motos per class that typically run 30 minutes plus two laps, placing a greater emphasis on endurance than the shorter and more technical Supercross format.

What is a "Triple Crown" supercross race?

The Triple Crown format started in 2018 and, as the name implies, it’s 3 feature races on the same night. The advantage to the spectators is that they get to see all riders compete together 3 times during the program rather than once.

Even though there are 3 separate races for each class, Olympic-style scoring is used. The rider whose combined results have the lowest total is declared the winner for the round. For example: an athlete can finish 4th, 2nd and 1st (7-pts.) and beat someone who finished 1st, 1st and 6th (8 points overall).

The individual races are 12 minutes plus 2 laps each for the 450 class (10 minutes for the 250 class).

03 Understanding the classes in supercross: 450 vs. 250

The 450 class is the pinnacle of Supercross competition © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The 450cc class has the sport’s premier athletes. They’re the superstars and future hall of famers. There is no minimum age; riders ‘graduate’ when ready, earn a spot on team or ‘point out’ of the 250SX division (250SX champions get one year of title defense and are then forced to move up). The riders in the 450 class ride with more maturity, consistency and strategy.

The 250 class in AMA racing is a steppingstone to the 450 class and operates as a developmental division. The riders in the 250 class are historically more inconsistent and impatient, which provides for exciting racing. Some riders spend their entire careers in the 250 class as there is no requirement of non-champions to move out.

Difference in machine sizes

At a quick glance, 450cc and 250cc dirt bikes look the same. They’re both 4 stroke off-road motorcycles and are roughly the same height and length. The difference is mostly internal; 450s have 450cc of engine displacement and 250cc for 250s.

450s put out 55-65 horsepower and weigh up to 245-lbs whereas 250s are 40-45 horsepower and weigh ~225-lbs. To be successful on each requires a different riding style; 450s have more torque, so good throttle control is imperative. The heavier overall weight can be more fatiguing.

Supercross East and West championships

The 250 class is split into two divisions (West and East) which are geographic regions. The class was first included in the 1985 AMA Supercross series as an opportunity for young riders to develop the skills to compete in the premier class of the discipline. Having 2 regions made it logistically easier to compete for a championship.

Today, all the top riders compete for race teams that pay their expenses but the class is still split into 2 regions. Each season 2-3 races are held where the riders from both divisions compete in the same round. Those are called “East/West Showdowns”.

04 Who are modern supercross stars?

Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence races toward another Supercross victory © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) is an Australian who has won every single championship available in America, including the 2024 AMA Supercross crown. When Jett moved to the 450 class in the summer 2023 he scored a perfect Pro Motcross season, winning all 22 motos (and, of course, the championship) as a rookie. Then he backed that up by dominating the 2024 Supercross season.

Haiden Deegan

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha Star Racing) will make his 450 Supercross debut in January 2027 after winning two straight 250SX titles and becoming the second winningest rider in the class. The son of action sports legend Brian Deegan, “Dangerboy” has a rabidly loyal fanbase and following and an edgy attitude.

Ken Roczen

Ken Roczen remains a fan favorite and championship contender © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Ken Roczen (Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki) might be the greatest story this sport has ever seen. Now an American citizen, this German-born racer first became the youngest winner (15 years old!) of an MX2 race (2009). Seventeen years later (to the day) he became the oldest AMA Supercross champion at 32, a series he spent a tumultuous and emotional 13 years trying to win. In between all of that, he won the 2011 MX2 Motocross World title (youngest at 17!), two AMA Pro Motocross titles in the 450 class (2014, 2016), two FIM Supercross World titles and nearly lost his arm in a horrific Supercross crash in Jan. 2017.

Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence celebrates his first 450 Pro Motocross title © Garth Milan

Hunter Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) The older brother of Jett Lawrence, Hunter suffered through years of brutal injuries before finally winning championships in 2023 when he took the 250SX East and 250MX crowns. His move to the premier class has been filled with consistent finishes, including a string of runner-up finishes in the various 450 championships. Hunter won the 2026 450 AMA Pro Motocross title, edging out his little brother, Jett, by two points.

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado brings world championship pedigree to America © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Jorge Prado (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) became the first Spaniard to win an AMA Supercross or AMA Pro Motocross race when he closed out the 2026 450 Pro Motocross season with dominating 1-1 moto finishes. The 4-time FIM Motocross World Champion is turning into a force on the SMX circuit.

05 How to watch supercross

All rounds of the AMA Supercross series stream live on NBC’s Peacock. Select rounds of the series air live on NBC Network or other channels within the NBC family of networks.

International fans can purchase streaming access through the SMX Video Pass, which has broadcasts teams for both French and Spanish (as well as English).

06 Frequently asked questions about supercross

What do the different flags mean during a race? Good question because there are A LOT of flags waving at various points of race and in different areas of the stadium. Green Flag: The first time the riders cross the finish line, they will be given a solid green flag, indicating clear track conditions ahead. Red Flag: Indicates the competition session has been stopped. Red flags may be displayed anywhere on course. Riders must immediately reduce speed and proceed safely to the starting area and await further instructions. Yellow Flag: Indicates a potentially hazardous situation on or near the racetrack. Riders must exercise caution. Racing continues and passing is allowed. White Flag with Red Cross: this flag indicates a serious safety concern and takes precedence over all other flags. Racing continues but passing is prohibited. Riders must traverse all obstacles individually, NO JUMPING! Riders must exercise extreme caution and not race or accelerate in an unsafe manner. Ignoring this flag can lead to serious penalties such as loss of positions. Blue Flag: Indicates that a rider is about to be overtaken by faster riders. When conditions allow, the rider receiving the blue flag must move out of the fast line. Once out of the fast line, riders must hold their line, must not ride erratically and must not impede the progress of the faster riders. Black Flag: Indicates a problem with a motorcycle, rider’s performance, or safety concern. Black flags are rare and black-flagged riders are not permitted to return to the racecourse unless cleared by the race director. White and Green Flags (crossed): Indicates half the total race time (ex. 15 minutes have passed in a 30-minute +2 lap moto) White Flag: final lap of a race. Checkered Flag: Signals the end of a race or practice session. Do they cancel a race if it rains? Nope. Races run rain or shine but they can get delayed for lightning. The track crews are very experienced in dealing with inclement weather during the build process and can quickly drain out a stadium. If the skies open during an event, however, the track can turn into a quagmire. “Mudders” are among the most memorable races because they can be tests of attrition and produce unexpected winners. How fast do the dirt bikes actually go? Not as fast as you think because stadium racing isn’t designed to test all-out top end speed. Even on the flattest part of the course (the start straight-away), riders get up to 40-45 mph before getting on the brakes. How does the scoring work? The rider who crosses the finish line first in a race is declared the winner. The riders who win a main event (or Triple Crown overall) are awarded 25 championship points and it decreases with each placing: 2nd = 22; 3rd = 20; 4th = 18 The points decrease by 1-pt. from 5th to 21st. The 22nd place rider gets 0 points. The rider with the most points at the end of the season is the AMA Supercross champion. Is supercross dangerous? Extremely. There is no cage; riders fly through the air yet they are not strapped in or on the motorcycle so if they become disconnected from the machine, they’re hitting the ground at speed with a high risk of being pummeled by their own bike, or another competitor.