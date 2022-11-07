My Loadout: Wolfiez

At 15 years old, Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman won a million dollars after coming second in the Duos category at the Fortnite World Cup Finals in 2019. The lack of a Duos win didn’t keep him down, though – after buying his mum a house with his winnings, he roared back onto the scene in 2020, claiming the highly sought-after first place at the Champion Trio Cash Cup, and nabbing two runner-up spots at the FNCS Invitational, too. Now, in 2022, with two million followers cheering on his every move, 18-year-old Wolfiez is the highest earner in UK esports history – and he’s hungry for more.

I trained up by dropping into hot zones and getting combat experience Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman

See Wolfiez' loadout, and find out how it complements his style of play, below...

01 Wolfiez' build

For the final circle, Wolfiez will aim to have:

Hammer Assault Rifle

Prime Shotgun

Launch Pads

02 What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

The Hammer Assault Rifle is king right now. As far as I’m concerned, you’re going to want one in your loadout at all times, no matter what range you’re going to be engaging in.

Don’t ever pick up the Lever Shotgun: always use the Prime Shotgun. The Prime Shotgun uses shells instead of rounds, unlike other weapons in this category. So it’s easier to get hits without being as precise. It’s got a fast rate-of-fire, too. It’s a good complement to the AR [Hammer Assault Rifle] because of how good it is at short range. If I had to pick between a shotgun and an AR – and it’s what you need to win a game on a professional level – I’d go for the AR.

For the final circle, you’re always going to want that Hammer AR, some shells so you don’t run out of ammo, and maybe a launch pad. The launch pad is handy for allowing you to redeploy, and see what’s going on. It depends on the game, though – you need to learn to be reactive.

03 How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

Wolfiez bootcamping at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London © Mark Roe

My fighting IQ and my decision-making are probably my biggest strengths. I trained up by dropping into hot zones and getting combat experience, and once you have that you don’t really lose it, you know? You learn something from every fight, and being aggressive and knowing how to respond is vital. Build with confidence, trust yourself. ARs suit that really well.

04 What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Snipers are pretty broken at the moment, and I can understand why a lot of the competition is using them. But my style is all about the AR, and I think more people should use them.