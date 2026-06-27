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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Carlos Cano takes thrilling Red Bull Rookies Cup Assen Race 1

I was confident because yesterday, I was feeling super good with the bike
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
After a typically intense 15 laps in 31-degree heat, Spanish 15-year-old Carlos Cano is the 5th winner in the first half of the 20th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season.
Points leader and fellow countryman Beñat Fernandez crossed the Assen finish line 2nd but had exceeded track limits on the run to the final chicane. The penalty is dropping one position, so American 17-year-old Kristian Daniel Jr. gained that second place, and 18-year-old Fernandez stood in 3rd on the Dutch TT podium.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Assen: Race 7

Watch the rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in the Netherlands.

Mugello double winner Ryota Ogiwara, the 17-year-old Japanese, led the pack of KTMs from the start, but never got away. 19-year-old Englishman Sullivan Mounsey took the lead at the end of lap one, having started on Pole. Mounsey was one of probably 10 different leaders and unfortunately a faller from the lead group with just a lap to go.
Kiandra Ramadhipa and Travis Borg fell with Mounsey; none were hurt, but they had lost the chance of a podium. 0.777 seconds covered the remaining top 7 at the flag. The second half of the season starts on Sunday morning with Beñat Fernandez still leading the points as he has since Race 1 in Jerez.

1st Carlos Cano (Spain)

“I was confident because yesterday, I was feeling super good with the bike. We worked a lot on the setting for the race. We didn't qualify very well because I couldn't make a great lap.
Quotation
But I knew that we had the pace for the race.
#71 CARLOS CANO
"To win here in Assen is amazing. I lost four kilos; I feel great, and I can't wait for Race 2.”
Carlos Cano is the happy winner of Race 2 in Assen 2026

Carlos Cano is the happy winner of Race 2 in Assen 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

2nd Kristian Daniel Jr. (USA)

“What made the difference here was being more aggressive, to be honest. I started mid-pack, and I used my elbows. I enjoyed it, obviously. I knew I had the pace to lead, like, all the weekend, I've been going alone and feeling comfortable.
Quotation
I'm really happy.
#70 KRISTIAN DANIEL
"I was super close to the win; I was right there; it's probably the closest I've been so far.”
Kristian Daniel takes 2nd in Assen 2026 - Race 1

Kristian Daniel takes 2nd in Assen 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

3rd Beñat Fernandez (Spain)

“It was a difficult race; the pace was quite slow, and the group was quite big, but I felt comfortable all the time on the front.
Beñat Fernandez took 3rd after the first race in Assen 2026

Beñat Fernandez took 3rd after the first race in Assen 2026

© rookies

Just overtaking at all the places I could, and trying to be at the front, as always. It will be cooler tomorrow, and maybe tomorrow it will feel a bit better.”
Quotation
So we can try to break away.
#7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ

4th Ryota Ogiwara (Japan)

“I'm happy with this. I missed the podium because of a small mistake changing direction through the chicane, but I was fighting for the win, and I have confidence for tomorrow,” explained the 17-year-old Japanese. “The bike was perfect no need to change anything; I just need to get in a better position at the end."
Start of Race 1 in Assen 2026

Start of Race 1 in Assen 2026

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The Rookies train of Assen 2026

The Rookies train of Assen 2026

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Rookies racing in the Cathedral of Speed in Assen 2026 - Race 1

Rookies racing in the Cathedral of Speed in Assen 2026 - Race 1

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Jurrien Van Crugten racing on home soil in Assen 2026

Jurrien Van Crugten racing on home soil in Assen 2026

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Ryota Ogiwara scratching the tarmac of Assen 2026 - Race 1

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Beñat Fernandez leading Race 1 in Assen 2026

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Carlos Canon leading Race 1 ahead of Mounsey in Assen 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Carlos Cano followed by Kristian Daniel in Assen 2026 - Race 1

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Carlos Cano on his victory lap in Assen 2026 - Race 1

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Top 3 Race 1 - Kristian Daniel | Carlos Cano | Benat Fernandez - Assen 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

5th Fernando Bujosa (Spain)

“My shoulder is dead,” winced the 16-year-old Spaniard who fell in FP2. “It was a very tricky race, super difficult because of the heat. But I made a good comeback after the grid penalty left me P14. I was confident, and I pushed. I am happy with the result. From the front row tomorrow it will be better, for sure.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup ASSEN 2026 - Results Overview Race 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

26'39.437

153.3

🥈

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'39.711

153.3

0.274

🥉

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'39.502

153.3

0.065

4

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

26'39.719

153.3

0.282

5

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

26'39.993

153.2

0.556

6

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

26'40.109

153.2

0.672

7

11

David GONZÁLEZ

SPA

26'40.214

153.2

0.777

8

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'40.448

153.2

1.011

9

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

26'40.500

153.2

1.063

10

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

26'40.704

153.2

1.267

11

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

26'41.609

153.1

2.172

12

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

26'41.790

153.1

2.353

13

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

26'41.799

153.1

2.362

14

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

26'42.151

153.0

2.714

15

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

26'42.311

153.0

2.874

16

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

26'42.672

153.0

3.235

17

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

26'42.784

153.3

3.347

18

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

26'42.816

153.0

3.379

19

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

26'43.831

152.9

4.394

DNF

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

23'07.833

153.1

2 laps

DNF

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

23'08.185

153.1

2 laps

DNF

23

Travis BORG

MLT

23'08.236

153.1

2 laps

DNF

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

16'45.170

146.4

6 laps

DNF

47

Tibor VARGA

HUN

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

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