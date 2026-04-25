Start of Race 1 in Jerez 2026
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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Fernandez steals win from Bujosa in Jerez Race 1 classic last corner move

A drying track tests skills and limits
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
A last corner thriller, as is so often the case in Jerez, saw 18-year-old David González elbowing past fellow Spaniard Fernando Bujosa and grabbing the advantage on the run into the final, tight left-hander. 16-year-old Bujosa had ridden a perfect race from his front row start, but González made a great jump from Row 3 to shadow him for 14 laps.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026: Jerez – Race 1

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Spain.

A cloud burst before the first race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season opener had the technical staff swapping wheels on the KTMs for those with the Pirelli wets. It was clearly going to be a very tricky, drying race, but the Rookies responded brilliantly, and there was only a single faller.

1st Beñat Fernandez (SPA)

“Well, I was feeling quite comfortable, and I didn't want to overtake Bujosa because... So I had my knees out on the straight because I didn't want to overtake him. I was trying to let him do his pace, I was seeing that we were making a gap to the guys behind."
Quotation
I knew I was faster on the last part of the track, and I had the plan to pass him at the end.
#7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ
"To overtake before the last corner, do a block pass, and go. Well, the plan was perfect.”
Beñat Fernandez wins the first race of the season in Jerez 2026

Beñat Fernandez wins the first race of the season in Jerez 2026

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2nd Fernando Bujosa (SPA)

“It's my 1st race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. P2. I'm very happy. I pushed all the race in the front. Well, I need to learn, because I broke the tyre, and Beñat was in behind, he was super chill."
Quotation
In the last lap, he had the advantage, a lot more tyre, and he passed me because he was smarter in this way.
#69 FERNANDO BUJOSA
“Tomorrow will be different. I just try to push because when I look behind or something like this, I lose concentration, and I don't want this. I want to push, to make my own race, and then the result will be good, or will be whatever. Yeah, well, tomorrow will be different.”
Fernando Bujosa followed by Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Fernando Bujosa followed by Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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3rd Kiattisak Singhapong (THA)

“When it was raining, I felt like, okay, today is my day. I have confidence with the rain, also the dry."
Quotation
I have a lot of wet experience and am prepared for the rain even more than the dry.
#85 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
"The tyres were good at the start and gave me a good feeling, but of course, the track was dry, damaging them, and then they were sliding. I concentrated on controlling myself and the bike.”
Kiattisak Singhapong racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Kiattisak Singhapong racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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4th David González (SPA)

“It was all about keeping the tyres working after about 4 laps. I was fighting in the last lap. I try to brake later for the last corner."
Quotation
I braked as late as I possibly could.
#11 DAVID GONZALES
"When I tried to enter the corner, Singhapong pushed me a little wide. I tried to get back to get the drive and pass him in the straight, but I couldn’t get him before the line. Tomorrow is going to be better. But it was a good race anyway.”
David González followed by Singhapong in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

David González followed by Singhapong in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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5th Kerman Tinez (VEN)

“I am very happy because it's my best result in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup."
Quotation
This preseason, I worked a lot to be ready for my second year in the Cup.
#77 KERMAN TINEZ
"The tyres were great early in the race, but as the track dried, they got quite destroyed, so they were sliding every time you accelerated, and it was very difficult; you had to have total concentration on this.”
Kerman Tinez racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Kerman Tinez racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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Red Bull Rookies Cup Jerez 2026 - Results Overview Race 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

28'40.071

129.5

🥈

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

28'40.391

129.5

0.320

🥉

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

28'50.180

128.8

10.109

4

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

28'50.222

128.8

10.151

5

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

28'57.196

128.3

17.125

6

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

28'57.633

128.2

17.562

7

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

29'00.997

128.0

20.926

8

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

29'01.905

127.9

21.834

9

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

29'02.171

127.9

22.100

10

23

Travis BORG

MLT

29'02.250

127.9

22.179

11

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

29'03.968

127.8

23.897

12

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

29'11.925

127.2

31.854

13

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

29'11.998

127.2

31.927

14

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

29'13.682

127.1

33.611

15

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

29'15.162

127.0

35.091

16

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

29'15.168

127.0

35.097

17

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

29'15.666

126.9

35.595

18

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

29'16.102

126.9

36.031

19

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

29'18.024

126.8

37.953

20

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

29'22.968

126.4

42.897

21

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

29'30.340

125.9

50.269

22

47

Tibor VARGA

HUN

29'38.397

125.3

58.326

23

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

29'49.634

124.5

1'09.563

24

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

30'17.095

122.6

1'37.024

DNF

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

23'06.315

126.3

3 laps

DNF

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

2'11.847

120.7

13 laps

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE
Start of Race 1 in Jerez 2026

Start of Race 1 in Jerez 2026

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Kiattisak Singhapong and David Gonzales racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Kiattisak Singhapong and David Gonzales racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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Fernando Bujosa followed by Beñat Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Fernando Bujosa followed by Beñat Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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Beñat Fernandez figthing with Fernando Bujosa during Race 1 in Jerez 2026

Beñat Fernandez figthing with Fernando Bujosa during Race 1 in Jerez 2026

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Bujosa followed by Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Bujosa followed by Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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Slip-stream battle between Bujosa and Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Slip-stream battle between Bujosa and Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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Top 3 Race 1 - F. Bujosa | B. Fernandez | K. Singhapong - Jerez 2026

Top 3 Race 1 - F. Bujosa | B. Fernandez | K. Singhapong - Jerez 2026

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Beñat Fernandez is the happy winner of the first race of the 2026 season

Beñat Fernandez is the happy winner of the first race of the 2026 season

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Fernando Bujosa takes 2nd in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

Fernando Bujosa takes 2nd in Jerez 2026 - Race 1

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3rd Kiattisak Singhapong (THA) Race 1 - Jerez 2026

3rd Kiattisak Singhapong (THA) Race 1 - Jerez 2026

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