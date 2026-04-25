Fernandez steals win from Bujosa in Jerez Race 1 classic last corner move

A last corner thriller, as is so often the case in Jerez, saw 18-year-old David González elbowing past fellow Spaniard Fernando Bujosa and grabbing the advantage on the run into the final, tight left-hander. 16-year-old Bujosa had ridden a perfect race from his front row start, but González made a great jump from Row 3 to shadow him for 14 laps.
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026: Jerez – Race 1
Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Spain.
A cloud burst before the first race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season opener had the technical staff swapping wheels on the KTMs for those with the Pirelli wets. It was clearly going to be a very tricky, drying race, but the Rookies responded brilliantly, and there was only a single faller.
1st Beñat Fernandez (SPA)
“Well, I was feeling quite comfortable, and I didn't want to overtake Bujosa because... So I had my knees out on the straight because I didn't want to overtake him. I was trying to let him do his pace, I was seeing that we were making a gap to the guys behind."
I knew I was faster on the last part of the track, and I had the plan to pass him at the end.
"To overtake before the last corner, do a block pass, and go. Well, the plan was perfect.”
2nd Fernando Bujosa (SPA)
“It's my 1st race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. P2. I'm very happy. I pushed all the race in the front. Well, I need to learn, because I broke the tyre, and Beñat was in behind, he was super chill."
In the last lap, he had the advantage, a lot more tyre, and he passed me because he was smarter in this way.
“Tomorrow will be different. I just try to push because when I look behind or something like this, I lose concentration, and I don't want this. I want to push, to make my own race, and then the result will be good, or will be whatever. Yeah, well, tomorrow will be different.”
3rd Kiattisak Singhapong (THA)
“When it was raining, I felt like, okay, today is my day. I have confidence with the rain, also the dry."
I have a lot of wet experience and am prepared for the rain even more than the dry.
"When I tried to enter the corner, Singhapong pushed me a little wide. I tried to get back to get the drive and pass him in the straight, but I couldn’t get him before the line. Tomorrow is going to be better. But it was a good race anyway.”
5th Kerman Tinez (VEN)
“I am very happy because it's my best result in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup."
This preseason, I worked a lot to be ready for my second year in the Cup.
"The tyres were great early in the race, but as the track dried, they got quite destroyed, so they were sliding every time you accelerated, and it was very difficult; you had to have total concentration on this.”
Red Bull Rookies Cup Jerez 2026 - Results Overview Race 1