Fernandez steals win from Bujosa in Jerez Race 1 classic last corner move

A last corner thriller, as is so often the case in Jerez, saw 18-year-old David González elbowing past fellow Spaniard Fernando Bujosa and grabbing the advantage on the run into the final, tight left-hander. 16-year-old Bujosa had ridden a perfect race from his front row start, but González made a great jump from Row 3 to shadow him for 14 laps.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026: Jerez – Race 1 Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Spain.

A cloud burst before the first race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season opener had the technical staff swapping wheels on the KTM s for those with the Pirelli wets. It was clearly going to be a very tricky, drying race, but the Rookies responded brilliantly, and there was only a single faller.

1st Beñat Fernandez (SPA)

“Well, I was feeling quite comfortable, and I didn't want to overtake Bujosa because... So I had my knees out on the straight because I didn't want to overtake him. I was trying to let him do his pace, I was seeing that we were making a gap to the guys behind."

Quotation I knew I was faster on the last part of the track, and I had the plan to pass him at the end. #7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ

"To overtake before the last corner, do a block pass, and go. Well, the plan was perfect.”

Beñat Fernandez wins the first race of the season in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd Fernando Bujosa (SPA)

“It's my 1st race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. P2. I'm very happy. I pushed all the race in the front. Well, I need to learn, because I broke the tyre, and Beñat was in behind, he was super chill."

Quotation In the last lap, he had the advantage, a lot more tyre, and he passed me because he was smarter in this way. #69 FERNANDO BUJOSA

“Tomorrow will be different. I just try to push because when I look behind or something like this, I lose concentration, and I don't want this. I want to push, to make my own race, and then the result will be good, or will be whatever. Yeah, well, tomorrow will be different.”

Fernando Bujosa followed by Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd Kiattisak Singhapong (THA)

“When it was raining, I felt like, okay, today is my day. I have confidence with the rain, also the dry."

Quotation I have a lot of wet experience and am prepared for the rain even more than the dry. #85 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG

"The tyres were good at the start and gave me a good feeling, but of course, the track was dry, damaging them, and then they were sliding. I concentrated on controlling myself and the bike.”

Kiattisak Singhapong racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th David González (SPA)

“It was all about keeping the tyres working after about 4 laps. I was fighting in the last lap. I try to brake later for the last corner."

Quotation I braked as late as I possibly could. #11 DAVID GONZALES

"When I tried to enter the corner, Singhapong pushed me a little wide. I tried to get back to get the drive and pass him in the straight, but I couldn’t get him before the line. Tomorrow is going to be better. But it was a good race anyway.”

David González followed by Singhapong in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

5th Kerman Tinez (VEN)

“I am very happy because it's my best result in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup."

Quotation This preseason, I worked a lot to be ready for my second year in the Cup. #77 KERMAN TINEZ

"The tyres were great early in the race, but as the track dried, they got quite destroyed, so they were sliding every time you accelerated, and it was very difficult; you had to have total concentration on this.”

Kerman Tinez racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup Jerez 2026 - Results Overview Race 1

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 28'40.071 129.5 🥈 69 Fernando BUJOSA SPA 28'40.391 129.5 0.320 🥉 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 28'50.180 128.8 10.109 4 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 28'50.222 128.8 10.151 5 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 28'57.196 128.3 17.125 6 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 28'57.633 128.2 17.562 7 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 29'00.997 128.0 20.926 8 20 Fynn KRATOCHWIL GER 29'01.905 127.9 21.834 9 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 29'02.171 127.9 22.100 10 23 Travis BORG MLT 29'02.250 127.9 22.179 11 97 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 29'03.968 127.8 23.897 12 62 Ethan SPARKS GBR 29'11.925 127.2 31.854 13 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 29'11.998 127.2 31.927 14 10 Afonso ALMEIDA POR 29'13.682 127.1 33.611 15 72 David DA COSTA FRA 29'15.162 127.0 35.091 16 18 Archie SCHMIDT AUS 29'15.168 127.0 35.097 17 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 29'15.666 126.9 35.595 18 71 Carlos CANO SPA 29'16.102 126.9 36.031 19 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 29'18.024 126.8 37.953 20 51 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 29'22.968 126.4 42.897 21 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 29'30.340 125.9 50.269 22 47 Tibor VARGA HUN 29'38.397 125.3 58.326 23 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 29'49.634 124.5 1'09.563 24 57 Cristian BORRELLI ITA 30'17.095 122.6 1'37.024 DNF 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 23'06.315 126.3 3 laps DNF 27 Mateo MARULANDA COL 2'11.847 120.7 13 laps

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

Start of Race 1 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kiattisak Singhapong and David Gonzales racing in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa followed by Beñat Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Beñat Fernandez figthing with Fernando Bujosa during Race 1 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Bujosa followed by Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Slip-stream battle between Bujosa and Fernandez in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Top 3 Race 1 - F. Bujosa | B. Fernandez | K. Singhapong - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Beñat Fernandez is the happy winner of the first race of the 2026 season © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa takes 2nd in Jerez 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool 3rd Kiattisak Singhapong (THA) Race 1 - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool