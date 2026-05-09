From Zero to Hero - David Gonzalez wins Rookies Cup Race 2 in Le Mans
"Only the last corner was different!"
Red Bull Rookies Cup
3 min read
Fernandez escapes last corner drama for Red Bull Rookies Cup Le Mans win
David Gonzalez crashes going for the win
Points leader on Pole – Red Bull Rookies Cup Qualifying in Le Mans
Fernandez fastest in France.
📺 REPLAY - Rookies Cup Le Mans 2026
The hunt for the podium moves to France. 26 rookies, zero margin for error.
1 min read
Le Mans will supercharge the French for Red Bull Rookies Cup Round 2
Who is the next Zarco?
2 min read
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