Le Mans will supercharge the French for Red Bull Rookies Cup Round 2

was a huge test for the 26

riders of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, with Saturday's tense 14 laps held on a drying track that examined both the rider's feel and their ability to conserve something of the

rain tyres. Sunday was dry but cool, but the heat was fierce from the first corner to the last. Saturday's triumphal duo of

and

dived into the final turn ahead only to be displaced mid-corner by

with a genius move for victory.