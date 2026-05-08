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Red Bull Rookies Cup
Points leader on Pole – Red Bull Rookies Cup Qualifying in Le Mans
Fernandez fastest in France.
Spaniard Beñat Fernandez followed his Jerez 1-3 finishes with a superb Le Mans Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup pole just ahead of fellow 18-year-olds Sullivan Mounsey and David González.
Further demonstrating his great form, Fernandez was fastest in the first Free Practice Session on Friday morning and third in the second session after lunch.
Mounsey gives a glimmer of hope for the first English winner since Brad Ray back in 2013.
Less than a second covered the top 18 riders for the 26 KTM grid, with the two French riders, Guillem Planques and David Da Costa, qualifying 10th and 11th.
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Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Le Mans Preview
Beñat Fernandez 1st (Spain)
“I'm very happy with that. Sully and I chatted before qualifying about running together. I was happy to have him protecting me from other riders who I would rather not be following me. It worked out for both of us. The bike is just as it was in Jerez; I just concentrated on getting the best out of it. The bike is never perfect, but I don't need to change it.”
I think there is more to come.
Sullivan Mounsey 2nd (England)
“Something clicked here. I've always known that I had the pace. It's just putting it all together and making it happen. Beñat and I put in those laps early on, then at the end of the session, I went through the pits to find some free space and happened to come out with him again."
We were set for even better laps but caught the group going slowly.
David González 3rd (Spain)
“I am happy for P3 from Qualifying. I think in the race, I can go quicker and try and break up the lead group. It is a lot better if there are only about 6 riders instead of the big pack we had in Jerez. The bike is great, no need to change it after Jerez.”
I'm enjoying Le Mans, can't wait for the races.
Carlos Cano 4th (Spain)
“I am feeling super good now. We did a bit of work on the suspension through practice, and now it's ready to race."
I know that I can do better than Jerez.
"It was great to start from the front there, but I wasn't happy with the bike in the race; it was moving around a lot on the brakes, and I think it is much better here. It's my first time in Le Mans, but I am really enjoying it.”
Fernando Bujosa 5th (Spain)
“Second Qualifying of the year, a new track for me and we didn't touch the settings since Jerez, no need."
I am super happy with the bike.
"Knowing the bike helped me get the track sorted out, and I love it. Stop-and-go, it's my style. I can't wait to get racing and continue fighting at the front as I did in Jerez.
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Le Mans QP Gallery
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - LE MANS FP & QP Data
- Qualifying - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
- Free Practise 2 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE
- Free Practise 1 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE