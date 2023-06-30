Fortnite: The Best Tips for Beginners & Advanced Players

Since 2017, the Battle Royale game Fortnite has been among the most popular multiplayer games and is now not only a hit on PC and consoles but also on mobile devices.

Following the conclusion of Red Bull Contested , which showcased some of the best talents in the professional Fortnite space - here are some pro tips so you can take your game to the very next level...

Which Fortnite Mode is For You? Battle Royale The free Battle Royale mode of Fortnite is still the most popular game mode. Save the World The cooperative player-versus-environment mode of the game, where players team up to fight against AI-controlled enemies

01 Be Quiet

Fortnite is the biggest game in the world © Epic

Since Fortnite does not have a radar (unlike games like Apex Legend), you have to rely solely on your hearing to locate other players.

The sound quality in the game is excellent, allowing you to locate other players with precision. For example, while on the roof of a multi-story building, you can hear whether other players are inside the building or on the ground below, based solely on the sounds they make.

Look at it more strategically than aggressively Setty

Therefore, especially in densely populated areas of the map, you should proceed quietly and tactically. Move while crouched to advance silently. Make as few noises as possible to avoid giving away your position.

02 Choose the Right Landing Spot

Mysterious Mega City © EPIC Games

The best landing spots in Fortnite have changed significantly of late, which is not surprising given that the map has undergone several updates.

There are plenty of new zones to scout out in Chapter 4, Season 2 with the middle of the map collapsing inwards, revealing an ancient forest with abandoned ruins throughout. Be warned - it gets mega chaotic!

If you want to get the win, you'll want to land somewhere safe and loot up Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman

If you prefer a more peaceful landing, we recommend Knotty Nets, a fishing village found east of Mega City neatly nestled away for those looking to escape the bustling urban city life.

Knotty Nets © EPIC Games

Mega City was also added in Chapter 4, Season 2 - which is a futuristic, multi-towered acropolis filled with chests and rails to slide around on. You can only access the vault by taking out the Highcard NPC and his support. Once inside you can find the mythic havoc shotgun and handy legendary Slurp Juice.

03 Go Fishing

Fishing in Fortnite can be rewarding. Fish are excellent healing items. © Epic Games

For some time now, you can cast your fishing line in Fortnite and go fishing. But you can not only land fish, but also high-quality loot! Provided you have some patience and a bit of good luck. Just watch your back.

Loot aside, the aquatic creatures themselves are also interesting. They serve as a sort of healing potion but can be consumed more quickly than potions, bandages, or med-kits. For example, the frequently found Small Fry heals up to 75 HP (at a campfire), while rare fish like the Flopper or Slurpfish heal even more.

Indeed, some of the fish in Fortnite have nice bonus effects, such as revealing other players nearby or transforming your entire inventory into legendary items.

04 Aim From the Hip

Good ears are extremely important in Fortnite Battle Royale! © Epic Games

A serious mistake that many Fortnite newcomers make is also aiming at short distances. Not only does it noticeably slow down your view when looking around, but it also wastes unnecessary time.

I trained my aim for like an hour and a half every day for a few months and I got drastically better Pinq

Especially at short distances, it is recommended to aim from the hip. This makes you much more agile and allows you to react more quickly to different situations.

05 Use Healers

You should always consume shield potions immediately! © Epic Games

Using healers immediately when you come across them is crucial in Fortnite. Shield potions take up valuable inventory space, and they provide a shield of 50 points that remains as long as you don't take damage. Consuming two of these big pots will grant you 100 shield points, which is twice the amount of protection. Therefore, it's important to drink them as soon as possible to give you an extra layer of defence in the game.

However, there are also other healing items you can use at different points of combat. For example, Slurp Juices, Chug Splashes and Chug Cannons are also excellent healing items to have in your inventory.

Chug Splashes. They are a heal that's good in every situation. I like to use them to stay in the storm for a second and get a breather, they can heal me up and I can think of what I want to do next. Nebs

06 Be Patient

Scope them out © Epic

Patience is a virtue. This also applies to Fortnite Battle Royale. You can usually recognise new players by the fact that they run around wildly and target everything that crosses their path. Of course, this is not particularly smart. Make no mistake, the game is about survival.

The most important thing for me is to stay alive! Trippernn

So learn to be patient and only shoot at your enemies when your chances of success are high enough to emerge victorious from the duel.

This latest season is all about surviving ManCity Skram

07 Keep an Eye on the Map

The deadly storm is your friend and foe in Fortnite Battle Royale. © Epic Games

This one seems obvious, but some people get carried away and lost to the storm. In a game, always keep an eye on the map and the safe zone. It is represented as a circle on the map and informs you about the area on the Fortnite map where you don't have to fear damage from the storm.

Moving into the safe zone as late as possible is recommended, and keeping an eye on your surroundings to prevent anyone from attacking you unexpectedly. Especially when playing solo, it also makes sense to move along the edge of the storm, as you will be in safety with just a few steps.

08 Become a Builder

Build, build, build. When in doubt, keep building. © Epic Games

What makes Fortnite Battle Royale unique is the ability to create new structures in the game. At least, when you're not playing the new game mode without building options.

In a match of Fortnite Battle Royale, you can build walls, stairs and even whole buildings to create your own cover or hiding places. That's what makes the game unique, at least when you're not playing the new mode without building options. Therefore, you should start early in the game by using your pickaxe to gather wood, metal and stone so that you can build fortifications if needed.

Building structures can also be used to gain access to higher areas, giving you a tactical advantage. However, large structures make little sense in the early stages of a match, as you are forced to move on a regular basis. As the round progresses, the role of building becomes increasingly important. Keep in mind, however, that a built fort will draw the attention of other players.

Build with confidence Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman

Especially when you're not sure which direction you're being attacked from, you can switch to build mode with the press of a button and construct four walls around you with a 360-degree rotation. Such an improvised cover provides you with important information about where the danger is coming from (you can see which walls are taking damage).

Keep in mind that if an enemy shoots your building with a rocket launcher/other heavy artillery, they can't harm you as long as you are surrounded by walls. While your enemy leisurely covers your tower with rockets, you can leave your home through the backdoor and give them a taste of their own medicine.

You get mats, you build big, you win the game. Boom! Pinq

09 Don't Get Greedy

Patience. Better to wait and see if enemies are approaching. © Epic Games

Don't be greedy! Has a defeated opponent dropped powerful weapons? Or is a supply drop tempting you with the hoped-for equipment? Now caution is required: on the one hand, because the firefight certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by other players, and on the other, because the supply drops will attract your teammates.

If I want to survive, I'll look for somewhere that's got pretty good loot, but isn't too congested. You probably want to go for somewhere on the edge of the map Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman

Hence, first hide and wait to see if your opponents take the bait: the probability of careless players crawling out of their hiding place and running straight into your weapon is extremely high! This will bring you closer to victory and provide you with even more valuable equipment.

Still craving more Fortnite tips? Check out some more pointers from one of the best in the business - Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman ! You can check out his top tips right here .

