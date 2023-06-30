Following the conclusion of Red Bull Contested in Edinburgh, it seems fitting to look at some of the rarest Fortnite skins of all time. The players in the McEwan Hall all looked spectacular as the action unfolded , so why not see which skins you can rock to have bragging rights in-game with?

Since 2017, millions of players have battled and built their way to victory in Fortnite Battle Royale. However, it goes without saying that you also want to look good while you play. The whole game's in-depth economy is predicated on this concept, but it's not always as simple as spending some V Bucks to don your best kit. You gotta work hard for the rare stuff, and here's what that gold actually is.

01 Fortnite Reaper Skin

The Reaper is one of the rarest Fortnite skins out there © Epic Games

The legendary Reaper Skin made its debut with Fortnite Season 3 in 2018. In order to get it, you had to reach the maximum level 100 in the Battle Pass, which only very few players are likely to have achieved.

The community quickly dubbed him “John Wick” for obvious reasons...

He is part of the “Hired Gun” set but the community quickly dubbed him “John Wick” for obvious reasons. With the end of Season 3, the ability to unlock the Fortnite skin also disappeared. A real John Wick skin followed in 2019, but the Reaper never returned – though last year it made a triumphant return.

02 Galaxy Skin

Only buyers of a Samsung smartphone or tablet received the Galaxy Skin © Epic Games

Only those who bought a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet in 2019 could enjoy this free Fortnite skin. The promotional campaign for the release of Fortnite's Android beta ran for quite a while, but due to the high price of at least £899 in the UK and Europe for the smartphone at the time, the number of Fortnite Galaxy Skin owners was very limited.

In principle, the Fortnite Galaxy Skin is also the most expensive outfit that the Battle Royale game has to offer.

03 Honor Guard

Same game: The Honor Guard skin was only available after buying of a phone © Epic Games

It is very similar with the Honor Guard Skin to what happened above. Except that the promotional campaign was not carried out together with Samsung, but with the smartphone manufacturer Honor. When you bought an Honor View 20 smartphone for around £499 in February 2019, you got this exclusive skin for free.

04 Black Widow

The superhero outfit was only in the game for two weeks © Epic Games / Marvel

Matching the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, a crossover event took place in Fortnite Battle Royale, which brought some skins with it. You only had two weeks to secure the skin of Marvel heroine Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, for 1,500 V-Bucks. After that, the outfit never made it back to the item shop.

05 Sledge

The Sledge Skin only lasted 24 hours, making it a rarity © Epic Games

Despite being just a rare (blue) outfit, the Fortnite Sledge Skin, introduced in Season 10 as part of the "Heavy Hitter" set, is one of the rarest Fortnite has to offer.

At the time, it was only available in the shop for a day. Luckily, it only made a brief comeback as recently as last year, on August 18, 2022. Also, it's not to be confused with its namesake from Rainbow Six: Siege , by the way.

06 Fortnite Skin: Black Knight

The Black Knight Skin was the reward of the first Battle Pass in Fortnite © Epic Games

The Black Knight is a Legendary Fortnite Skin that doubles as a first. After all, he was the reward for reaching max level 70 in the game's very first Battle Pass back in 2017.

After that he disappeared into the sinking of his castle forever...

Only those who went through the entire Battle Pass at the time could enjoy this cool and gloomy outfit. After that he disappeared into the sinking of his castle forever. In 2019, the Ultima Knight was followed by another suit of armour, which, however, cannot hold a candle to the OG Black Knight.

07 Demogorgon / Chief Hopper

Two skins found their way into Fortnite for the Stranger Things crossover © Epic Games

In Fortnite Season 9, the Battle Royale game celebrated a crossover to the series hit Stranger Things with two skins. In addition to the more ordinary Chief Hopper, you could also fight as a Demogorgon.

For 1,200 V-Bucks you could only buy the skins in the item shop for three days. It came back once more in November of that year as a sale, but the Demorgon has since returned to the depths of the Upside Down, adding to its rarity.

08 Blue Team Leader

Blue Team Leader is one of the rarest Fortnite skins © Epic Games

This Fortnite skin does not look particularly impressive, but it is all the more rare. In February 2018, Sony gave away this outfit in Fortnite Season 2 for PlayStation Plus members as part of the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, which was only available for PlayStation gamers.

A few of these free packs followed, but the Blue Team Leader, which was only available for a short time, never returned. This makes it one of the rarest Fortnite skins par excellence.

09 Special Forces

One of the oldest and rarest skins ever: Special Forces © Epic Games

At least most of the rare Fortnite skins still look relatively cool. This rare outfit, on the other hand, is… rather boring and unspectacular.

Anyone who invested 1,200 V-Bucks back then is one of the lucky owners of one of the rarest skins ever!

Don't be fooled though, he premiered in Season 1 back in 2017 and returned in 2019, but has never appeared in the item shop since. Anyone who invested 1,200 V-Bucks back then is one of the lucky owners of one of the rarest skins ever.

10 Fortnite Renegade Raider

This skin is so rare that accounts that own it will be sold © Epic Games

Now it's getting strange: The Renegade Raider Skin goes back to the very first season of Fortnite. If you reached level 20 at the time, you could also buy the outfit for 1,200 V-Bucks in the shop.

However, the skin has not been available since December 13, 2017, making it an absolute rarity. So rare and popular, in fact, that some people on auction sites pay hundreds of dollars to secure an account with this skin. Incidentally, the same applies to the Fortnite Aerial Assault Trooper Skin, which was released at the same time but was not quite as popular in the community.

