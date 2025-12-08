From Hood to Farm: Fekky’s New Life in Nature

Frekky: I grew a potato, and then I thought about onions, then strawberries, cabbages… then I got some chickens and ducks. I knew I wanted to start my own farm, so I reached out to farmers, told them I want to learn, and went for a day or two to each farm and did exactly what they were doing. Milking the cows, herding the sheep, beekeeping – I was doing all of it. And it was surprising how we all got on. I thought they’d judge me, but I still talk to them now. If I have problems with my chickens, I call my chicken farmer.