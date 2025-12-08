Yungblud: The Greatest Showman

Yungblud: Yeah. What’s been amazing this year is seeing the beautiful range of ages at a Yungblud show. After I released my third album [2022’s Yungblud], it was a really hard year for me because I’d let too many opinions in – from the labels, the radio, the fans, the world. When you start this at 18 years old, you never expect it’s going to get this big. You dream about it, you want it to [happen], but you never expect it. I’d already moved on from the first iteration you knew me as – an 18-year-old from the North who was extremely politically driven and almost loud, brash – and I wanted to become something else. I’d really fallen out of love with my name. I was becoming insecure about stuff I was reading on the internet, like, “How is he going to be Yungblud for ever?”, and comments about my music, my authenticity, my body. When you’re young, it’s hard to take that on. Growing up in the public eye is really fucking weird. [Yungblud] was number one in seven countries, but I was disheartened because I believed it could have been better. But I don’t regret that, because it led me to make Idols, and it led me to be as comfortable, grounded and grateful as I am now.