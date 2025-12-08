Yungblud: The Greatest Showman

You’ve just begun your latest tour – are you now a pro at living out of a suitcase?
Yeah. It’s different every day. I don’t sleep in hotels – they freak me out, man – I literally just live on my tour bus. My mother’s father was a Gypsy, so I think it’s in the blood. I’ve got a back room on my tour bus with a bed, my PlayStation, my guitars, my candles, my incense, so I sleep there. I’ve built a home for myself on the road. Touring is not that glamorous; it’s gruelling, it’s crazy, and you’ve got to be made for it. The best thing is, my team is made up of my friends. So, no matter what people say, I’m the opposite of a fucking industry plan. Everything I do is me and my friends sat around the table, trying to fucking take on the world.
It seems to be working – you’ve amassed devoted fans worldwide who you’ve encouraged to become a supportive community. Is that the secret to your success?
The most beautiful thing about my early shows was that [the fans] led the way with the culture of Yungblud – it really came from them. I had a lot to say when I was younger, and I was a part of a generational wave – me, Billie Eilish, Lil Peep, Mac Miller, Lil Nas X – that crashed. A generation that really figured out the [power of] mobile phones, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, which, for better or worse, gave everyone a voice. Other artists focused on radio singles and streaming numbers, but all I really cared about was community. I wanted a culture, an identity. It’s almost like, when you’re young, the community is more important than the music. Now I’m 28, I’ve taken a step back and changed my way of thinking. It was, “OK, let me be as musically ambitious and imaginative with my music as I can be.”
So Idols is meant to be an album that an older audience, not only Gen Z, can relate to?
Yeah. What’s been amazing this year is seeing the beautiful range of ages at a Yungblud show. After I released my third album [2022’s Yungblud], it was a really hard year for me because I’d let too many opinions in – from the labels, the radio, the fans, the world. When you start this at 18 years old, you never expect it’s going to get this big. You dream about it, you want it to [happen], but you never expect it. I’d already moved on from the first iteration you knew me as – an 18-year-old from the North who was extremely politically driven and almost loud, brash – and I wanted to become something else. I’d really fallen out of love with my name. I was becoming insecure about stuff I was reading on the internet, like, “How is he going to be Yungblud for ever?”, and comments about my music, my authenticity, my body. When you’re young, it’s hard to take that on. Growing up in the public eye is really fucking weird. [Yungblud] was number one in seven countries, but I was disheartened because I believed it could have been better. But I don’t regret that, because it led me to make Idols, and it led me to be as comfortable, grounded and grateful as I am now.
How did you fall back in love with Yungblud?
The biggest turning point was Bludfest [the festival he founded in 2024, staged each year at the Milton Keynes National Bowl]. Honestly, I didn’t know if Yungblud was over. I didn’t know if I had to do a Ziggy/David Bowie thing and move on like it was the end of an era; I was hoping [the festival] would give me an answer. And the most beautiful thing was, I did fall in love again, because Yungblud became more than an 18-year-old kid from the North; it became a movement. Families were there; all ages were there. It made me realise Yungblud isn’t just me any more. When you cross that threshold and the name becomes bigger than you, and you have 25,000 people at your shows, you realise they’re there for a multitude of reasons. There’s a million different stories told when I sing one lyric. It’s a million different people finding solace for different reasons. And when you alleviate that control and you can be like, “I’m Dom and I can exist within the world of Yungblud,” I think music becomes limitless. I don’t have to be one thing for ever.
You studied fine art at A-level, and you still paint. What made you opt for a career in music instead?
I loved any kind of expression. I loved art, theatre, mime, dance, ballet – I loved it all. I think it’s something that’s used against me sometimes within the rock community: “How can a theatre kid be a rock star?” But I think Iggy [Pop], Lou Reed, Bowie, Freddie [Mercury]… everything was rooted in theatre and the arts. Any sort of limitation on artistic expression is the most un-rock’n’roll thing you can place upon somebody. Rock’n’roll is all about creating the space to exercise your imagination.
Is that part of the reason why you were rejected for so long by the rock press?
Rock music is such a sacred genre; it doesn’t give up its crown easily, and there’s been a reluctance from the rock community to accept anything young. What was beautiful this year was the ‘Back To The Beginning’ concert in Birmingham with Ozzy [the legendary Black Sabbath frontman’s final gig, just 17 days before his death last July] – the first moment that different generations of rock musicians came together and went, “We might not necessarily all get each other, but our genre is more powerful when we’re together.” Each generation of rock music tells a different version of the truth, adhering to what their generation has been subject to. My ambition is to bring generations of rock fans together. I love rock music – I grew up in a guitar shop – and I don’t give a fuck about being the first to put my head above the trench. I don’t care about being hated. I don’t care about people misunderstanding me – that’s the fun bit.
What was it like to collaborate with Aerosmith, recording vocals with frontman Steve Tyler?
He’s one of the greatest rock singers of all time; I’m young and full of energy. When we got into the studio, we both made each other feel extremely alive. There was a beautiful sense of healthy competition between us. And he’s got the pipes, man. Wow. Obviously, when you go through an injury like that [Tyler fractured his larynx while touring in 2023] it can take extreme psychological toll on you, but I think we made each other feel on edge and comfortable at the same time. He said to me that he’d never met anyone who was able to sing the notes like he does, so that was a crazy thing to hear.
Do you see yourself as carrying the torch for classic rock, or paving the way for a new kind of rock star?
I’m a by-product of my idols in the same way that my idols were a by-product of theirs. But I think classic rock has been seen as cheesy by people in the past. I want to inspire young bands to be able to reference Queen, Led Zeppelin, Oasis, Joy Division, The Cure, The Who, The Allman Brothers Band, in a way that can be new and fresh. What we’re doing – and what this culture is doing – is original. At the end of the day, people dictate what’s big, and people can be pissed off about it but my fanbase is growing by the day. And it’s not centred around this drug-taking, “How much can I drink?”, “How many groupies can I take on the road with me?” image that died in the ’80s. It’s all centred around love and unity and freedom, and freedom of speech, and positivity. And I love it, man.
Rock for a new era?
Yeah. I still like to push the limits. And, especially with this new record, I’ve really been exploring myself sexually. You know, I got fit; I work out a lot. I had problems with my body [image] growing up. I’ve really been exploring this sexual side of myself, and I’ve been enjoying it – I find it extremely liberating. But it’s from a new position, not from an outdated ideology – that old-school [cliché of a rock star dating much younger women]. It’s from a place of liberation. I think we’re in a new place of love and body positivity and respect.
You say you recently got fit. What was your approach?
I found boxing. It calms down my mind. It’s allowed me to navigate whatever I’m going through: opinion on the internet, love, hate. I spar, so I actually get in the ring. If I let my emotions get the better of me, I get hit in the face; if I lose concentration, I get hit in the face [too]. And if I blow myself out within the first three rounds, I get the shit kicked out of me. So it’s the closest thing ever to being in a rock’n’roll band! But it provides my mind with a lot of peace. I can still have a couple of drinks, and I can still be a fucking rock star, but if I get up at 1pm and I can hit a punch bag for an hour, it almost brings me to the centre of my head. I’ve got ADHD, and if I have any leftover energy it turns into anxiety. So I get rid of it by boxing. And, of course, I’m on stage every day. I can do what I want with my diet because I’m burning so many calories. It’s all about keeping your head positive. I’m fucking obsessed.
You’ve spoken a lot about your mental health. Is that something you feel is important to talk about?
I think it’s the new artistry. I think it’s what I’m here for. I’m here to write songs within mainstream music that make people think, so people who are going through [something similar] feel that they can talk. There’s no limitation with me; I’m very much an open book.
Do you think that in this internet age young people need emotional support more than ever?
I think the internet is such a strange place for a young person to belong, because when you wake up in the morning you’ll have compared yourself with 15 different people before you’ve even had breakfast. If your opinion is against that of the internet that day, it forces you to shut down. I really think we’ve got to find a way to fucking exist with each other, to enjoy disagreement and educate one another without hate. I miss the age of sitting down with someone who’s my political opposition. That should be OK; that’s democracy. Everything is simplified when it comes to the internet, and nothing in this life is simple. Me using the internet to tell people to get the fuck off the internet for a couple hours is a thing that I’ve been trying to do.
As you say, you’ve been very open in your music about the issues you’ve experienced in life. But your songs can also be very uplifting…
Yeah, I’m an extremely fizzy, bubbly person on the outside, but I have a very dark soul. So I try to find the light to combat it within my art. I think that’s where Idols came from. I was tired of writing about pain and depression. I wanted to look it in the face and say, “Fuck you, I’m going to beat you.” And I’m going to notice that taking a breath, stepping outside, being able to walk with two legs, are all gifts. Everything in this life is a gift. We can sometimes wallow in our darkness and forget that there’s so much light all around us. That’s what Idols was for me. Idolism is such a strange concept. [We idolise people] because some of us don’t have the fearlessness to give ourselves credit for our own story, for our own survival, for our own journey. It’s almost like this album is a strange turning point in my life, because, for the first time, I relinquished my idols. I turned my back on them and believed in myself [instead]. Because I did that, everyone I ever loved saw me – and now I get to work with my idols. It’s been a very strange 18 months.
So more collaborations are lined up?
I’m loving making music with my heroes and my idols. I want to get in the studio with everyone that’s hitting me up. And there’s so much music coming, I have Idols part two ready to go. I’m just so inspired at the minute. I feel like rock music is being welcomed by the mainstream again, and it’s my favourite music to make. I’m just exploding at all angles.