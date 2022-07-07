11 professional skateboarders you need to know about

To put together a list of 11 skateboarders you need to know about was no easy task. For every skateboarder on this list, there are ten others worthy of their slot. However, when it comes to understanding skateboarding , these skateboarders each gave their lives to skateboarding in contributions of heart, career accomplishments, personality and pushing not only what is possible on a skateboard but what it means to be a skateboarder. Red Bull put them in order of birth date because this is not a competition, but rather a hall of recorded reverence.

Jay Adams

February 3, 1961 – August 15, 2014 (age 53)

Venice, California, USA

Jay Adams endures as the raw symbol of professional skateboarding. As the first Z-boy to enter a pro contest in 1975, Adams placed second and immediately was celebrated for his low-to-the-ground surf style and unorthodox approach to skating. While contestants were doing handstands and kickturns, Adams was slashing and airing (literally) off the course in ‘skate and destroy’ spirit. Like many skateboarders who would come after him, skateboarding was Adam’s outlet from a troubled youth. Adams morphed this chaotic energy into something both gnarly and beautiful. And like the story all too familiar with skaters, when pros rise in skating there are many obstacles beyond riding their boards. In other words, no professional skateboarder is perfect - and that’s okay. This Dogtown legend taught us that as long as the passion outweighs the slams, skateboarding will never die. Go bigger, go faster and whatever you do, do it with style.

Jay Adams © Craig Stecyk

Tony Hawk

May 12, 1968 (age 54)

Carlsbad, California, USA

When the world thinks professional skateboarding, the world thinks Tony Hawk . Reaching professional status at only age 14, Tony has gone on to win over 60 competitions, transcending the eras of professional skateboarding to new heights of popularity. Without asking for it, Tony Hawk became the public spokesman of professional skateboarding after he became synonymous with the first ever 900 . Tony dropped in on the vert ramp at the summer X-Games in 1999, performing an aerial maneuver of two and a half rotations. As the trick heard around the world, Tony has since appeared on television shows like The Simpsons and Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? and countless TV commercials while launching one of the most successful and recognisable video game franchises in history. Thanks to Tony Hawk, ‘professional skateboarder’ became a respectable career. Not that skateboarding needed any validation in this respect, but Hawk became the giant’s shoulders upon which all pros now stand. Tony is still extremely active in the skate community and with every major sport function around the world – where skateboarding needs a representative – Tony is there. Skateboarding is very fortunate for that.

Tony Hawk, Backside Air © Cameron Markin

Mark 'The Gonz' Gonzales

June 1, 1968 (age 54)

South Gate, California, USA

There’s only a handful of skaters recognisable by just one name; Gonz has indeed reached Prince status among skating’s disciples. After landing the November Thrasher Magazine cover in 1984, Mark Gonzales joined Vision Skateboards as a pro rider. Gonz was known as one of the first truly developed street skaters, grinding kinked handrails and hitting street spots previously unfathomable to past generations. Even with all his contributions on his board Mark’s greatest contribution is arguably his status as the effigy of the professional skateboarder. As he has throughout his career, Gonz continues to teach us to keep skateboarding unique at all costs. To always be true to yourself and remember why we stepped on a skateboard in the first place – to have fun on our own terms.

Mark Gonzales- Boneless © Niall Neeson

Rodney Mullen

August 17, 1966 (age 55)

Gainesville, Florida, USA

While Rodney Mullen , aka the Godfather of Street Skating, might not have invented the kickflip , he certainly perfected it. Rodney’s largest contribution as a professional skateboarder could easily be the sheer amount of tricks he invented or his impressive run as freestyle world champ, winning 34 out 35 freestyle competitions after turning pro at the age of 14. However, most skateboarders would agree Rodney’s greatest contribution to skateboarding is his mind. Skating is built and conceived upon the innovative mind it takes to create tricks and skate spots out of thin air. While the origin of the ollie is up for debate, Rodney was the real champion of taking the ollie and producing the very first flip tricks. If it wasn’t for Rodney’s pioneering vision, skating would not have come nearly as far as it has today. There’s a reason that after Tony Hawk, usually comes the name Rodney Mullen.

Rodney Mullen © Micheal Darter / Red Bull Content Pool

Rob Dyrdek

June 28, 1974 (age 48)

Kettering, Ohio, USA

While all skateboarders owe a debt to the skaters that came before them, Rob Dyrdek catapulted professional contest skating to its greatest heights with Street League Skateboarding. SLS has gone on to build skateparks all over the world and seen purses of $250,000 – something Dogtown skaters would never have imagined. Additionally, in a world where retired pros largely without higher education have found themselves as real estate agents or small business owners, Rob raised the potential for a retired professional with his television shows Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. While we certainly revered Rob for what he did on his skateboard, he will forever be remembered for his accomplishments off one. From a young 16-year-old pro, forgoing his senior year of high school to pursue his dreams, take this reminder from Rob: as skateboarders, anything is possible.

Rob Dyrdek © YT

Bob Burnquist

October 10, 1976 (age 45)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Bob Burnquist is synonymous with two of the gnarliest words in professional skateboarding: Mega Ramp. Not only was Bob Burnquist an essential member in creating this novel obstacle in skateboarding, Bob is arguably its crowning jewel. The Mega Ramp requires a custom board for its 70ft-plus roll in, a liability waiver and usually a helicopter as a filmer. With less than a handful of professional skaters even able to accomplish the feat, Burnquist stunned the skate world with his ability to produce switch aerial manoeuvres onto boxes and rails for switch grinds and slides. As if it couldn't get any gnarlier, Bob launched himself (with a parachute) into the Grand Canyon in 2006 – nearly costing him his life. We are also honoured to add Bob to this list as one of the most recognisable international skateboarders. Bob began skating in Såu Paulo at age 11, remarkably turning pro three years later at 14. Truly, Bob Burnquist is a testament to Brazil’s ability to produce some of the world’s best skateboarders.

BOB BURNQUIST, BS 360 INDY © HELGE TSCHARN

Elissa Steamer

July 31, 1975 (age 46)

Fort Myers, Florida, USA

It would be impossible to create a list of professional skateboarders you need to know about without including Elissa Steamer. While skateboarding knows Elissa’s contributions without the need to reference her gender, we all celebrate the thousands she has inspired to step on a skateboard. Certainly, the feminist revival of the past five to ten years would not be possible without Elissa, who stands as an accomplished street skater who still in 2020 produces some of the rawest street clips we’ve seen. Her career skyrocketed as a standout in one of the most celebrated pro skateboarding videos of all time, Toy Machine - Welcome to Hell in 1996. She has since appeared in the first five installments of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games and has ridden for companies like Baker, Bootleg and Zero Skateboards. Elissa has also taken home four X-Games gold medals all while filming for major video parts in the streets. Elissa is a testament to skateboarding and skateboarders everywhere, that no matter who you are, you're a skateboarder first, foremost and forever.

Elissa Steamer - Backside 180 © Xgames.com

Chad Muska

May 20, 1977 (age 45)

Lorain, Ohio, USA

Chad Muska, like Jay Adams, became the icon of a generation. His signature backpack and boombox still echoe in the minds of skateboarders fortunate enough to witness the golden era of the 1990s. Muska came from humble beginnings and eventually moved to California with next to nothing to pursue his dream. Maple Skateboards was Muska’s first sponsor when he appeared in the 1994 video Rites of Passage. Muska was homeless at the time of the video but shortly after became a prominent pro for Toy Machine before a dispute saw his contributions to Toy Machine’s Welcome to Hell erased. However, the Muska name touched every part of the world where skateboarding existed in 1998 when Shorty’s Skateboards released Fulfill The Dream. Muska brought more than just his incomparable ability to noseslide huge handrails and frontside flip through his legs – he brought a whole outlook and energy to skating that welcomed everyone to the session with open arms. When you watch Muska skate, you feel like one of the crew. Like you’re right there with him living the dream.

Chad Muska and friends © Sebi Binder

Bam Margera

September 28, 1979 (age 42)

West Chester, Pennsylvania, USA

It’s impossible to fit everything you need to know about Bam Margera into a single paragraph. As a professional skateboarder, Bam holds the title of most skateboard decks sold in history. In an interview with the 9 Club Podcast, Bam revealed at one point he was making $20,000 a month just from board sales. Before he turned 23, Bam was an overnight sensation thanks to his rise with CKY and the Jackass movies, ultimately snowballing into his reality television show "Viva-la-Bam." Although he began his career on Toy Machine in 1997––1998 and would go pro for Element in 2001, Bam built a career with his famous ‘drop-ins’ from insane heights and slapping his fans in the face (by request). Although he is arguably the most commercially successful skater of all time, his place in skateboarding history is ambiguous and enigmatic. Bam became a symbol (much like his heartagram) for the adolescent skateboarders across America who wanted to clash with societal standards. While he appeared in such videos like "Welcome to Hell," "Elementality" and "Audio Footwear’s One Step Beyond," Bam went on to become more of an ambassador for skateboarding by the time his reality show had taken off. Bam had his own demons with alcoholism after the passing of his lifelong best friend Ryan Dunn and seemingly dropped off the face of the earth after the "Jackass" films ended. In the last handful of years something really amazing happened. Bam came back to the skate world unsure of how he would be welcomed. Skateboarders remembered just how much Bam Margera meant to them and collectively welcomed him back into the family with open arms. This is not only a testament to the healing powers of skateboarding but the impact Bam had on the skateboarding world.

Bam Margera- Tre Flip © Thomas Winkle

Ryan Sheckler

December 30, 1989 (age 32)

San Clemente, California, USA

Ryan Sheckler’s career transcends both skateboarding culture and skateboarding history as one of the most documented careers of all time. Ryan won his first X-Games gold in 2003, at the age of just 14, exploding his public persona. The name 'Sheckler' became synonymous with child prodigy, as Ryan was seen touring the world ollieing and kickflipping gaps that not even skaters twice his age were capable of skating. Even with his skating being one of the few capable of pushing the sport to new heights (literally), Ryan found himself early in his career as a polarised figure. As someone unapologetically himself, Ryan pushed the envelope of what a skateboarder can pursue off a skateboard. His emergence into pop-culture and reality TV left a bad taste in some skate circles, but ultimately, as Ryan grew older and continued his devotion and passion to skateboarding, he is now and has been for years, one of the most revered and respected skateboarders of all time. Ryan has proven he is one of those unique skateboarders who can attack any contest course with ferociousness but then step off the board and genuinely connect with fans and friends alike. In 2020, Ryan opened his private skatepark to 13 of the world’s best skaters for our Red Bull Solus contest for yet another hallmark to his illustrious career.

Kickin’ it Down Under © Andrew Peters/Red Bull Content Pool

Nyjah Huston

November 30, 1994 (age 27)

Davis, California, USA

Nyjah Huston grew up before our eyes as skateboarding’s prodigy and now sits back comfortably as the most successful skateboarder in Street League Skateboarding history. When we ask ourselves the significance of contest skating in 2020, when we think about the potential of skateboarding, Nyjah is the focal point of these conversations. At age 11, Nyjah won the 2005 Tampa Am, by 2008 he would go professional and go on to (usually) win or (always) place in each contest he entered. The skateboard community continues to weigh in on the man Nyjah has become with his alluring past of austere rastafarian roots and a father who managed Nyjah’s career in ways that often left Nyjah isolated. Nyjah has since become his own caricature, dominating contemporary contests and pop culture in polarising fashion. It’s hard to say if the polarising is mainly from his contests winnings – surely in the six figure range – or his unapologetic competitive nature that can leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Nyjah represents a unique debate in skating: can someone ‘win’ at skateboarding? Do the contests really matter? Either way, Nyjah Huston has gone on to produce some of the gnarliest video parts the world has ever seen. Even as a kid, Nyjah was flipping down stairs sets exceeding the count of his age, while today raising the level of handrail skating to death-defying stature. Nyjah resides in an elite group of skaters pushing skateboarding to new heights. Where there are conversations about the future of skateboarding, Nyjah Huston is certainly in them.

Nyjah Huston – Kickflip backside tailslide © Chris Whitaker

