Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier
MC Battle

Red Bull Batalla USA National Final 2025: Everything you need to know

Sixteen MCs battle for the U.S. title at Brooklyn Steel on Sept. 26, with the winner heading to the Red Bull Batalla World Final in Chile.
By Alyah Ryder
3 min read

Summary

  1. 1
    When is the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
  2. 2
    Where is the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
  3. 3
    Who are the judges and host at the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
  4. 4
    Who are the competing MCs at the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
  5. 5
    Where can I watch the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
  6. 6
    Where can I buy tickets for the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
On September 26, the world’s largest Spanish-language freestyle competition comes to New York City - the birthplace of hip hop - for the first time in its 20-year history. The 2025 Red Bull Batalla U.S. National Final will bring the top 16 MCs from across the country to Brooklyn Steel, each with one goal in mind—claim the national title and earn a place on the world’s biggest freestyle stage in Chile.
The historic season began with over 8,500 MCs from nearly 20 countries submitting video entries in the spring. After high-energy qualifiers in Chicago and Miami, this year’s National Final is set to be one of the most competitive yet.
The winner will represent the United States at the Red Bull Batalla World Final in Chile on April 11, 2026, continuing the competition’s tradition of showcasing elite freestyle talent and its deep cultural roots.
01

When is the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?

Friday, September 26 | Doors at 6:30pm, start time at 7:30pm
02

Where is the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?

Brooklyn Steel | 319 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
03

Who are the judges and host at the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?

Judges:
  • Freites - 2024 U.S. National Finalist
  • Jay-Co - 2007 World Final runner up
  • Tito Yang - MC and first-ever Puerto Rican MC in a World Final
Hosts:
  • Racso White Lion - Official host of the 2025 Red Bull Batalla U.S. season and founder of the Orlando-based Indigo Freestyle League.
  • Sayonara - Red Bull Batalla scenester and freestyle industry expert.
04

Who are the competing MCs at the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?

Nico B is the Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier winner

Nico B is the Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier winner

AdonysX poses with his trophy during Batalla US Finals in Miami, Florida

AdonysX poses with his trophy during Batalla US Finals in Miami, Florida

OneR at Red Bull Batalla US National Final in Miami, FL

OneR at Red Bull Batalla US National Final in Miami, FL

AdonYS Emerges Red Bull Batalla New York 2024 Champion

AdonYS Emerges Red Bull Batalla New York 2024 Champion

Desnivela

Oner and Reverse—2 Florida-based MC's—battle it out at the 2022 qualifier.

White Caracas performs during Red Bull Batalla

OG Frases Red Bull Batalla

Lil Panda RCK and Adonys during Red Bull Batalla in Brooklyn, New York

Jordi

Nico B and El Domi perform during the Red Bull Batalla Qualifier in Miami

Raiden

  • AdonysX (Miami, FL) - Reigning U.S. Red Bull Batalla Champion
  • Oner (Tamarac, FL) - 2024 podium and 2023 National Champion
  • Cuban (McAllen, Texas) - 2024 podium
  • Adonys (New York, NY) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
  • Desnivela (Denver, CO) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
  • Lil Panda RCK (New York, NY) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
  • Reverse (West Palm Beach, FL) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
  • Nico B (Fort Lauderdale, FL) - Qualified at Miami Regional
  • White Caracas (Houston, TX) - Qualified at Miami Regional
  • Sourius (Miami, FL) - Qualified at Miami Regional
  • OG Frases (Miami, FL) - Qualified at Miami Regional
  • Jordi (Austin, TX) - Texas Cup Winner
  • EL DØMI (Orlando, FL) - Orlando Cup Winner
  • RAIIDEN (New York, NY) - New York Cup Winner
  • Atlanta cup winner- (TBD August 23)
  • Los Angeles Cup winner- (TBD August 23)
05

Where can I watch the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?

Don’t miss any of the action! Stream the full event on Red Bull Batalla channels: Youtube, Twitch, and Facebook.
06

Where can I buy tickets for the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?

Tickets for the Red Bull Batalla National Final are available here.

