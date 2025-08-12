Red Bull Batalla USA National Final 2025: Everything you need to know

On September 26, the world’s largest Spanish-language freestyle competition comes to New York City - the birthplace of hip hop - for the first time in its 20-year history. The 2025 Red Bull Batalla U.S. National Final will bring the top 16 MCs from across the country to Brooklyn Steel, each with one goal in mind—claim the national title and earn a place on the world’s biggest freestyle stage in Chile.
The winner will represent the United States at the Red Bull Batalla World Final in Chile on April 11, 2026, continuing the competition’s tradition of showcasing elite freestyle talent and its deep cultural roots.
01
When is the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
Friday, September 26 | Doors at 6:30pm, start time at 7:30pm
02
Where is the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
Brooklyn Steel | 319 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
03
Who are the judges and host at the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
Judges:
Hosts:
- Racso White Lion - Official host of the 2025 Red Bull Batalla U.S. season and founder of the Orlando-based Indigo Freestyle League.
- Sayonara - Red Bull Batalla scenester and freestyle industry expert.
04
Who are the competing MCs at the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
- AdonysX (Miami, FL) - Reigning U.S. Red Bull Batalla Champion
- Oner (Tamarac, FL) - 2024 podium and 2023 National Champion
- Cuban (McAllen, Texas) - 2024 podium
- Adonys (New York, NY) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
- Desnivela (Denver, CO) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
- Lil Panda RCK (New York, NY) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
- Reverse (West Palm Beach, FL) - Qualified at Chicago Regional
- Nico B (Fort Lauderdale, FL) - Qualified at Miami Regional
- White Caracas (Houston, TX) - Qualified at Miami Regional
- Sourius (Miami, FL) - Qualified at Miami Regional
- OG Frases (Miami, FL) - Qualified at Miami Regional
- Jordi (Austin, TX) - Texas Cup Winner
- EL DØMI (Orlando, FL) - Orlando Cup Winner
- RAIIDEN (New York, NY) - New York Cup Winner
- Atlanta cup winner- (TBD August 23)
- Los Angeles Cup winner- (TBD August 23)
05
Where can I watch the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
06
Where can I buy tickets for the Red Bull Batalla 2025 National Final?
Part of this story